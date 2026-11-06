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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Big Law Redefined: The Bottom Line Episode 2 | Beyond The Silos: Financial Crime, National Security, And The Future Of Compliance (Podcast)

Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
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Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,200 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States,...

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How are anti-money laundering, sanctions, export controls, fraud, and national security risks becoming increasingly interconnected in today's digital landscape? This podcast episode explores the evolving challenges facing financial institutions as AI and digital assets transform both illicit activity and detection methods. Industry leaders discuss practical strategies for building effective risk-based compliance programs while navigating cross-border collaboration and changing enforcement expectations.

United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Shirin Afsous
Shirin Afsous
Tonya M. Esposito
Tonya M. Esposito

In this episode of the Big Law Redefined Podcast’s The Bottom Line miniseries, Greenberg Traurig attorneys Shirin Afsous, a litigation shareholder in the firm’s Northern Virginia office, and Tonya Esposito, managing shareholder of its firm’s Washington, D.C., office, speak with Archana Bae, CEO of Porta Strategies.

They discuss how anti-money laundering, sanctions, export controls, fraud, and national security risks are increasingly interconnected. The conversation explores how AI and digital assets are changing both illicit activity and detection, the role of public-private and cross-border collaboration, and evolving enforcement expectations.

Archana also shares practical guidance for financial institutions, including smaller banks and fintechs, on building risk-based compliance programs, strengthening information-sharing, and keeping people involved as technology advances.

Tune in! 

View all Big Law Redefined: The Bottom Line Miniseries Podcast Episodes

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