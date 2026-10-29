Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Bass, Berry & Sims Secures Summary Judgment Win In FCRA Furnisher Dispute—Federal Court Applies “Objectively And Readily Verifiable” Standard

Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Explore more from Bass, Berry & Sims PLC

A federal court in Tennessee has reinforced important protections for credit furnishers by establishing that consumers must demonstrate disputed information is "objectively and readily verifiable" as inaccurate before pursuing FCRA claims. The decision clarifies that furnishers are not required to conduct extensive investigations or automatically accept identity theft assertions without corroborating evidence. This ruling provides crucial guidance for loan servicers and other furnishers navigating credit re

United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Alex Agee
Alex Agee
Elaina Al-Nimri
Elaina Al-Nimri
David Esquivel
David Esquivel

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee granted summary judgment to student loan servicer Edfinancial Services, holding that a consumer must first show that disputed credit information is inaccurate in a way that is “objectively and readily verifiable” before pursuing a furnisher claim under Section 1681s-2(b) of the FCRA.
  • The court’s holding underscores that a furnisher is not required to conduct an in-depth investigation or simply accept a consumer’s identity theft assertions under the FCRA.
  • The Second, Fourth, Fifth, Tenth, and Eleventh Circuits have adopted the standard, and the Court predicted the Sixth Circuit would follow, making the decision persuasive authority for furnishers and loan servicers litigating FCRA disputes in Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan.

Furnishers should take note of a recently unsealed July 29, 2026, decision from the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee that applies the “objectively and readily verifiable” standard in a Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) case involving an identity theft dispute.

In Marlin v. Edfinancial Services, LLC, Judge Aleta A. Trauger granted summary judgment to Edfinancial Services, LLC (Edfinancial), holding that the plaintiff could not proceed on his FCRA claim because he failed to make the threshold showing that the disputed credit information was inaccurate or incomplete in a way that was objectively and readily verifiable. Edfinancial is represented by Bass, Berry & Sims.

Background of the FCRA Identity Theft Dispute

Plaintiff alleged that two federal student loans were fraudulently obtained in his name using his personal information while he was incarcerated. The U.S. Department of Education (DOE), which owned the loans, assigned Edfinancial to service them in 2018. The loans later became delinquent and were transferred to the DOE’s Default Resolution Group in 2019, after which Edfinancial no longer serviced the loans or received updates, documents, or information about them.

After plaintiff disputed the tradelines through consumer reporting agencies, Edfinancial received the disputes, which included his identifying information, copies of his identification documents, an FTC Identity Theft Affidavit, and a police report. Because the accounts were closed and transferred, Edfinancial compared the information submitted by plaintiff against the demographic information in its records as of the date it last serviced the accounts. Plaintiff’s demographic information matched Edfinancial’s historical records, so Edfinancial verified that its prior reporting was accurate as of September 2019.

“Objectively and Readily Verifiable” Standard Under the FCRA

The FCRA requires a plaintiff to make a threshold showing that the information at issue is inaccurate or incomplete before pursuing a furnisher claim under Section 1681s-2(b). Following a growing body of case law from the Second, Fourth, Fifth, Tenth, and Eleventh Circuits, the court adopted the “objectively and readily verifiable” standard, noting that the Sixth Circuit would likely follow suit.

Applying that standard, the court held that the plaintiff’s identity theft claim was not “objectively and readily verifiable” from the information Edfinancial had when it received his disputes. The court emphasized that the inquiry turns on what the furnisher can determine from the materials it had access to at the time, not what later discovery might reveal. Although the plaintiff argued that discovery supported his identity theft claim, the court found that verifying the claim would have required a more extensive investigation involving materials such as loan documents, incarceration records, and school records. The court emphasized that Edfinancial was not required to rely on the plaintiff’s assertions of fraud without more information, particularly where the historical demographic information matched. The court determined that Edfinancial would have needed to conduct “an in-depth investigation to verify plaintiff’s allegations,” which exceeds the requirements of a furnisher under the FCRA. Because “the accuracy of the student loans on plaintiff’s report was not ‘objectively and readily verifiable,’” the court found Edfinancial was entitled to summary judgment.

Why It Matters to Furnishers and Loan Servicers

The decision is helpful for furnishers responding to disputes that require more than a straightforward review of account records. The court’s analysis reinforces that a consumer’s dispute must identify an inaccuracy that is “objectively and readily verifiable” before a furnisher can be liable under Section 1681s-2(b) of the FCRA. The federal appellate courts that have considered this standard have uniformly adopted it, with the Tenth Circuit joining the Second, Fourth, Fifth, and Eleventh Circuit courts earlier this year. See Ward v. Nat’l Credit Sys., Inc., No. 25-1078, 182 F.4th 918, 2026 WL 2083123, at *1 (10th Cir. July 20, 2026). The ruling is particularly instructive for loan servicers and other furnishers facing disputes involving closed or transferred accounts and claims of identity theft more broadly.

This decision offers persuasive authority for furnishers litigating FCRA disputes within the Sixth Circuit until the Sixth Circuit directly addresses the question. Bass, Berry & Sims will continue to monitor developments in this area to advise clients that navigate FCRA compliance and litigation matters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Healthcare Trends & Transactions Q2 2026

Healthcare M&A activity maintained steady momentum through Q2 2026, driven by physician practice consolidation, AI-enabled technology acquisitions, and strategic outpatient expansion. Private equity investment persisted despite intensifying regulatory scrutiny of MSO arrangements, while digital health buyers paid significant premiums for platforms demonstrating production-grade AI capabilities and proprietary data assets.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

CLIENT ALERT: 2026 Mid-Year Update On SEC And CFTC Enforcement

The SEC and CFTC have fundamentally shifted their enforcement approach in 2026, moving away from high-volume technical violations toward targeted actions addressing serious fraud and market manipulation. This mid-year update examines new leadership priorities, enhanced inter-agency coordination, revised cooperation policies, the elimination of "no-deny" settlement provisions, and a landmark Supreme Court ruling on disgorgement that collectively reshape the regulatory landscape for market participants.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Sher Tremonte
Sher Tremonte
Article

FCC Replaces TCPA “Revoke All” Rule: New Category-Specific Opt-Out Rules For Robocalls And Robotexts

The Federal Communications Commission has fundamentally altered how businesses must handle consumer opt-out requests under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, replacing the broad "revoke all" mandate with a more nuanced, category-specific approach for informational messages. This regulatory shift allows companies to maintain separate consent tracks for different types of non-marketing communications while preserving stricter opt-out requirements for telemarketing messages. The Updated Order introduces ne
United StatesConsumer Protection
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

Healthcare Trends & Transactions Q2 2026

Healthcare M&A activity maintained steady momentum through Q2 2026, driven by physician practice consolidation, AI-enabled technology acquisitions, and strategic outpatient expansion. Private equity investment persisted despite intensifying regulatory scrutiny of MSO arrangements, while digital health buyers paid significant premiums for platforms demonstrating production-grade AI capabilities and proprietary data assets.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

DOJ Continues DEI False Claims Act Enforcement With $25 Million Accenture Settlement

The Department of Justice announced a $25 million settlement with Accenture Federal Services over allegations that the company violated the False Claims Act by falsely certifying compliance with anti-discrimination requirements while allegedly using race or sex in hiring, promotion, and access to professional development programs. This marks the third major DEI-related FCA enforcement action in 2026, following similar settlements with IBM and Deloitte.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

DOJ's $2 Million Honeywell Settlement Under The Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative: What Compliance Failures Mean For Defense Contractors

The Department of Justice secured a $2 million settlement with Honeywell Aerospace for allegedly failing to comply with NIST SP 800-171 cybersecurity requirements under a Department of War contract. This case demonstrates how cybersecurity compliance failures can trigger False Claims Act liability even without an actual data breach or cyberattack, and highlights the growing role of whistleblowers in exposing contractors' gaps between contractual obligations and actual security practices.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

No More SEC Responses To Rule 14a-8 No-Action Requests: What Public Companies Should Know For The Upcoming Proxy Season

The SEC's Division of Corporation Finance has announced it will no longer respond to Rule 14a-8 no-action requests, marking a significant shift in the shareholder proposal process. Companies must still comply with notification requirements under Rule 14a-8(j), but without staff guidance on exclusion decisions, they will need to rely on existing SEC guidance, precedent, and judicial decisions.
United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

CAS Board Raises Contract Thresholds To $35 Million And Eliminates CAS 407: What Federal Contractors Need To Know As DoW Demands Cost And Pricing Transparency

The CAS Board has raised contract thresholds to $35 million and eliminated CAS 407, fundamentally changing cost accounting requirements for federal contractors. At the same time, the Department of War is demanding unprecedented cost and pricing transparency through new memoranda requiring actual cost information for negotiations valued at $10 million or more, creating a complex landscape where contractors face fewer formal CAS requirements but heightened scrutiny of their pricing data.
United StatesAccounting and Audit
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

Still Tracking, Still Suing: Website Privacy Litigation After SB 690

California's SB 690 eliminates private lawsuits under CIPA for pen register and trap-and-trace device theories, but website tracking litigation continues under federal wiretapping statutes, ECPA's crime-tort exception, and sector-specific claims. Businesses face ongoing risk from cookies, pixels, and tracking technologies that may unlawfully intercept visitor communications or collect routing data without proper consent.
United StatesPrivacy
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

BIS Settlement Highlights Export Control Risks For Medical And Research Technology

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security reached a $1.7 million settlement with Plexon, Inc. over unlicensed exports of neural recording systems to a Chinese research institution on the Entity List. This enforcement action demonstrates that medical and research products are subject to U.S. export controls, and even EAR99 items may require licenses based on destination, end user, or end use.
United StatesInternational Law
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC