Bass, Berry & Sims Secures Summary Judgment Win In FCRA Furnisher Dispute—Federal Court Applies “Objectively And Readily Verifiable” Standard

Key Takeaways

The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee granted summary judgment to student loan servicer Edfinancial Services, holding that a consumer must first show that disputed credit information is inaccurate in a way that is “objectively and readily verifiable” before pursuing a furnisher claim under Section 1681s-2(b) of the FCRA .

granted to student loan servicer Edfinancial Services, holding that a consumer must first show that disputed credit information is inaccurate in a way that is before pursuing a . The court’s holding underscores that a furnisher is not required to conduct an in-depth investigation or simply accept a consumer’s identity theft assertions under the FCRA.

or simply accept a consumer’s assertions under the FCRA. The Second, Fourth, Fifth, Tenth, and Eleventh Circuits have adopted the standard, and the Court predicted the Sixth Circuit would follow, making the decision persuasive authority for furnishers and loan servicers litigating FCRA disputes in Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and Michigan.

Furnishers should take note of a recently unsealed July 29, 2026, decision from the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee that applies the “objectively and readily verifiable” standard in a Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) case involving an identity theft dispute.

In Marlin v. Edfinancial Services, LLC, Judge Aleta A. Trauger granted summary judgment to Edfinancial Services, LLC (Edfinancial), holding that the plaintiff could not proceed on his FCRA claim because he failed to make the threshold showing that the disputed credit information was inaccurate or incomplete in a way that was objectively and readily verifiable. Edfinancial is represented by Bass, Berry & Sims.

Background of the FCRA Identity Theft Dispute

Plaintiff alleged that two federal student loans were fraudulently obtained in his name using his personal information while he was incarcerated. The U.S. Department of Education (DOE), which owned the loans, assigned Edfinancial to service them in 2018. The loans later became delinquent and were transferred to the DOE’s Default Resolution Group in 2019, after which Edfinancial no longer serviced the loans or received updates, documents, or information about them.

After plaintiff disputed the tradelines through consumer reporting agencies, Edfinancial received the disputes, which included his identifying information, copies of his identification documents, an FTC Identity Theft Affidavit, and a police report. Because the accounts were closed and transferred, Edfinancial compared the information submitted by plaintiff against the demographic information in its records as of the date it last serviced the accounts. Plaintiff’s demographic information matched Edfinancial’s historical records, so Edfinancial verified that its prior reporting was accurate as of September 2019.

“Objectively and Readily Verifiable” Standard Under the FCRA

The FCRA requires a plaintiff to make a threshold showing that the information at issue is inaccurate or incomplete before pursuing a furnisher claim under Section 1681s-2(b). Following a growing body of case law from the Second, Fourth, Fifth, Tenth, and Eleventh Circuits, the court adopted the “objectively and readily verifiable” standard, noting that the Sixth Circuit would likely follow suit.

Applying that standard, the court held that the plaintiff’s identity theft claim was not “objectively and readily verifiable” from the information Edfinancial had when it received his disputes. The court emphasized that the inquiry turns on what the furnisher can determine from the materials it had access to at the time, not what later discovery might reveal. Although the plaintiff argued that discovery supported his identity theft claim, the court found that verifying the claim would have required a more extensive investigation involving materials such as loan documents, incarceration records, and school records. The court emphasized that Edfinancial was not required to rely on the plaintiff’s assertions of fraud without more information, particularly where the historical demographic information matched. The court determined that Edfinancial would have needed to conduct “an in-depth investigation to verify plaintiff’s allegations,” which exceeds the requirements of a furnisher under the FCRA. Because “the accuracy of the student loans on plaintiff’s report was not ‘objectively and readily verifiable,’” the court found Edfinancial was entitled to summary judgment.

Why It Matters to Furnishers and Loan Servicers

The decision is helpful for furnishers responding to disputes that require more than a straightforward review of account records. The court’s analysis reinforces that a consumer’s dispute must identify an inaccuracy that is “objectively and readily verifiable” before a furnisher can be liable under Section 1681s-2(b) of the FCRA. The federal appellate courts that have considered this standard have uniformly adopted it, with the Tenth Circuit joining the Second, Fourth, Fifth, and Eleventh Circuit courts earlier this year. See Ward v. Nat’l Credit Sys., Inc., No. 25-1078, 182 F.4th 918, 2026 WL 2083123, at *1 (10th Cir. July 20, 2026). The ruling is particularly instructive for loan servicers and other furnishers facing disputes involving closed or transferred accounts and claims of identity theft more broadly.

This decision offers persuasive authority for furnishers litigating FCRA disputes within the Sixth Circuit until the Sixth Circuit directly addresses the question. Bass, Berry & Sims will continue to monitor developments in this area to advise clients that navigate FCRA compliance and litigation matters.