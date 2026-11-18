Key Takeaways

Democrats won both chambers in the November 2026 midterms, taking a 56–44 Senate and a House majority of roughly 256 seats (with some races still uncalled). Control of the 120th Congress shifts the gavels, the subpoena power, and the hearing calendar to the lawmakers most critical of PE in healthcare.

Expect the press attention around PE in healthcare to grow louder and more sustained. The volume will come mainly from hearings, investigations, and reintroduced bills, not from enacted law.

The Stop Corporate Takeovers of Physicians Act, a proposed federal ban on the corporate practice of medicine, was first introduced on September 16, 2026. It will expire with the 119th Congress and must be reintroduced in 2027.

Enactment remains unlikely in the near term. The bill has no Republican cosponsor, Senate filibuster rules still apply, and President Trump holds the veto. Even so, a Democratic Congress makes committee action and House passage plausible for the first time.

Drug pricing will remain an active oversight and policy area. Expect renewed debate over Medicare drug-price negotiation, PBM reform, Most Favored Nation pricing, and 340B, although comprehensive legislative changes may be difficult to enact.

The No Surprises Act could attract bipartisan attention, particularly around its IDR process. Proposals to address late payments and replace IDR with a qualifying-payment-amount-based system will put payer and provider interests in direct tension.

Medicare Advantage will face continued bipartisan scrutiny, particularly around prior authorization, risk-adjustment practices, and fraud and abuse. Expanded RADV audits and potential legislative reforms could create increased compliance obligations and diligence considerations for PE sponsors, while Medicaid policy changes may affect D-SNPs.

Democrats retook the Senate after winning the House earlier on election night. As reported results stand, Democrats hold 56 Senate seats (a net gain of nine) and about 256 House seats (a net gain of about 43), with some House races still uncalled. Because the White House remains Republican, the most likely outcome is a divided government: a more assertive Democratic agenda and oversight but continued legislative gridlock. Analysts expect Democrats to use hearings, investigations, and proposed legislation to focus on healthcare affordability and industry practices. They also note that Senate rules and the president’s veto will limit what becomes law.

Why the Noise Will Get Louder: Congressional Scrutiny of Private Equity in 2027

Gavels and Agenda Control

In the 119th Congress, private equity (PE)-in-healthcare bills were referred to the Senate Finance and Commerce Committees and to House Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means, and none advanced past committee. Under Democratic control, the sponsors and their allies will set committee agendas. Senator Wyden, who co-sponsors the physician-ownership bill and announced it as Finance Committee Ranking Member, is positioned to take a leading role on the Finance Committee. Committee hearings with testimony about practice acquisitions, nursing-home and hospital bankruptcies, and patient harm are expected to generate steady news coverage.

Oversight and Investigations

Majority status brings subpoena power and staff resources. Senator Warren has already tied her legislative push to high-profile failures, including the Steward Health Care and Genesis nursing home bankruptcies. Expect majority-staff reports, letters to sponsors and portfolio companies, and investigations that focus on specific transactions. Each one is a press event.

A Crowded, Coordinated Bill Pipeline

Several Democratic proposals were pending at once in 2026, and all are likely to be reintroduced in the 120th Congress:

Bill Lead sponsors Introduction history Core approach Stop Corporate Takeovers of Physicians Act (S. 5419 / H.R. 10444) Sens. Warren, Wyden, and Merkley; Rep. Hoyle and others cosponsoring First introduced Sept. 16, 2026 Federal corporate practice of medicine ban; limits on MSO and “friendly physician” arrangements; FTC enforcement Corporate Crimes Against Health Care Act (S. 3829 / H.R. 7537) Sen. Warren, with Sens. Markey, Blumenthal, Merkley, and Welch; Rep. Goodlander First introduced June 11, 2024 (S. 4503); reintroduced in Senate on Feb. 11, 2026; introduced in House on Feb. 12, 2026 Criminal penalties of up to six years for executives whose “looting” of a provider results in patient death; 10-year compensation clawback; ownership and financial reporting Health Over Wealth Act (S. 5112 / H.R. 9910) Sen. Markey and others cosponsoring; Rep. Jayapal, Deluzio, and Clarke First introduced July 25, 2024 (S. 4804 / H.R. 9156); reintroduced July 23, 2026 HHS licensing for PE-controlled acquirers; transparency on debt, pay, and political spending; escrow requirements; limits on REIT deals

A State-Level Tailwind

State legislatures moved first. By early 2026, at least 79 bills addressing PE or investor-owned healthcare had been introduced at the state level. Oregon’s SB 951, signed in May 2025 and described by its proponents as a first-in-the-nation law, is the template for the federal physician bill. Physicians have already used the Oregon law to challenge corporate takeovers. Federal hearings will amplify those state stories and push more states to act.

Bipartisan Undercurrents

The Stop Corporate Takeovers of Physicians Act is a Democratic bill, but congressional scrutiny of healthcare ownership, consolidation, and transparency has crossed party lines. Transparency and ownership-reporting ideas are therefore the most likely to draw Republican support. Coverage may shift from “whether” to “how” Congress regulates PE in healthcare.

What a Democratic Congress Means for Drug Pricing, PBM Reform and 340B

Democratic majorities in the next Congress are expected to focus on expanding the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program (MDPNP), which was passed by Democrats in 2022 under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and went into effect this year. There could be efforts to reform discrete elements of the MDPNP, such as reversing changes to the orphan drug exemption Republicans enacted last year as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Democrats are not likely to gain Republican support for MDPNP expansion to include more drugs in the negotiation program.

Pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) reform is an area with bipartisan traction, and we expect support for building on the changes in PBM reform provisions included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act passed earlier this year. One area of potential agreement between Democrats and President Trump is the concept of tying U.S. drug prices to international prices, which many Democrats support. There could be interest by some Democrats in legislation to codify the Most Favored Nation (MFN) drug pricing deals struck by the White House and drug manufacturers, and some support from Republican populists in Congress, such as Josh Hawley (R-MO), although we also expect Democrats to investigate the MFN deals and push for transparency.

We also expect Congress to continue facing challenges enacting comprehensive 340B reform legislation. There are pending bipartisan proposals to reform the 340B drug pricing program that we expect will be brought up again next year, and there is Democratic support for blocking implementation of HRSA’s 340B Rebate Pilot Program, which is planned to start on January 1, 2027, but the drug industry’s continued push to restrict provider access to 340B savings will complicate these efforts.

Congress May Reform the No Surprises Act

Reform to the No Surprises Act (NSA) is one area that could gain bipartisan interest in the new Congress, and bills are already being floated to reform the NSA’s dispute resolution system that could gain traction.

Enacted by Congress in December 2020 with bipartisan support, the NSA banned balance billing for certain services, where out-of-network (OON) providers bill the difference between their charge and what the plan pays to the patient. The NSA created an independent dispute resolution (IDR) process to resolve payment disputes between payers and OON providers.

The volume of petitions filed through the IDR process has outpaced expectations, and the success rate for providers has far exceeded the success rate for payers. Payers allege that providers are abusing the IDR process by flooding it with ineligible claims. Meanwhile, providers are concerned that when the arbitrator rules for the provider, payers often do not remit payment, and two federal circuit courts have ruled that providers cannot sue to enforce IDR awards.

This Congress, lawmakers introduced bipartisan bills to address late payments from payers, which we expect to be reintroduced next year. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ), who is expected to be the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee next year, recently introduced a bill that would end the IDR process and replace it with a system that sets OON rates at the qualifying payment amount (QPA) (i.e., the median in-network rate). Payers favor the QPA, while physician groups – including anesthesiologists, emergency physicians, and radiologists – strongly oppose a system based on the QPA. Given Rep. Pallone’s interest and expected leadership position, the NSA could be a priority for the Energy and Commerce Committee next year.

The Stop Corporate Takeovers of Physicians Act

What the Bill Would Do

Commentators describe the bill as the first proposed federal corporate practice of medicine law. As introduced, the bill would make it unlawful for any partnership or corporate entity that is not majority-owned and controlled by licensed health professionals to own or control a medical practice, or to employ or contract with licensees for professional services. It would also bar management services organizations (MSOs) from controlling a practice through a “friendly” or “captive” physician or through de facto control of business and clinical operations.

Violations would be treated as unfair or deceptive acts or practices under the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Act. Other remedies would include divestiture, potential exclusion from federal healthcare programs, and a private right of action with treble damages. Nonprofit and public providers would be exempt from the ownership prohibitions. The core requirements would take effect one year after enactment.

Introduction History and Sponsorship

The Senate bill (S. 5419) and its House companion (H.R. 10444) were both introduced on September 16, 2026. S. 5419 was referred to the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. H.R. 10444 was referred to the House Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means Committees. Neither has moved beyond referral. The earlier vehicles for the same policy push are Senator Warren’s Corporate Crimes Against Health Care Act, first introduced in June 2024, and Senator Markey’s Health Over Wealth Act, first introduced in July 2024. Both were reintroduced in 2026.

Likelihood of Passage

In the remaining 119th Congress (lame duck): very low. Before the election, commentators called the bill unlikely to advance this Congress, citing the limited time left on the legislative calendar and the lack of a Republican cosponsor. Any bill not enacted by the end of the 119th Congress dies and must be reintroduced.

In the 120th Congress (2027–2028): improved but still low for enactment. Democratic control makes committee markups and possibly House passage realistic. The Senate is harder: a 54-seat majority is short of the 60 votes needed to end a filibuster. A presidential veto would require two-thirds of both chambers to override. Even before the election, observers doubted that the bill would pass in its current form under Democratic control, noting that red states have resisted limits on PE in healthcare and Republicans in Congress are likely to do the same.

What could pass instead. Narrower measures, such as those more limited to ownership and transaction transparency (e.g., reporting of changes in ownership, and Medicare enrollment disclosures), have better odds of becoming law, especially if attached to must-pass health or appropriations vehicles. A full federal corporate practice of medicine ban is more likely to serve as a messaging bill and an opening position.

Medicare Advantage Oversight: How a Democratic Congress May Approach

Utilization management. A Democratic Congress is likely to continue examining Medicare Advantage (MA) payments and utilization management practices, with prior authorization reform remaining an area of bipartisan interest. The Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act, which would require electronic prior authorization and greater reporting of approval and denial rates, passed the House by unanimous consent in 2022 and has since been reintroduced with broad bipartisan support. The issue is also unlikely to face significant resistance from the Trump administration, given the administration’s support for voluntary commitments to streamline prior authorization. Even if legislative reform remains bipartisan, Democratic control of Congress could bring more aggressive oversight of the MA industry, including greater use of committee hearings, investigations, and information requests directed at MA plans and other industry participants.

For PE sponsors, increased congressional oversight could translate into greater compliance and reporting burdens for MA plans and utilization-review vendors, including tighter turnaround times and increased transparency around denial rates. Conversely, health IT and prior authorization automation platforms could benefit from increased demand for compliance and workflow solutions.

Risk adjustment and enforcement. Scrutiny of fraud and abuse in the MA sector by both the legislative and executive branches is also likely to continue on a bipartisan basis, alongside Department of Justice (DOJ) and state attorney general enforcement. Sponsors with investments in MA plans, value-based primary care groups, and in-home assessment or retrospective chart-review vendors should assess revenue concentration in diagnoses derived from Health Risk Assessments (HRAs) and chart reviews. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced in 2025 that it planned to expand risk adjustment data validation (RADV) audits to all approximately 550 eligible MA contracts. In 2026, CMS initiated audits for payment years 2020, 2021, and 2024, with audits for payment years 2022, 2023, and 2025 scheduled to begin from November 2026 through 2027. Separately, the bipartisan No UPCODE Act, introduced by Senators Cassidy and Merkley in 2026, would exclude from MA risk adjustment diagnoses captured solely through chart reviews and HRAs that are not tied to a documented service. Democratic committee leadership, including Senator Wyden, is likely to add congressional oversight pressure to these existing enforcement and audit risks.

Dual-eligible plans. The election may also affect Dual Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs), which rely on both Medicare and Medicaid funding. Democrats have pledged to reverse nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts enacted under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, with provisions scheduled to take effect beginning January 1, 2027. If those efforts do not succeed, the cuts could increase financial pressure on Medicaid funding for integrated plans.

Transaction diligence. Against this backdrop, and amid heightened scrutiny of healthcare consolidation and PE ownership, sponsors should include focused MA diligence in relevant transactions. In addition to risk adjustment, coding practices, and potential RADV audit liabilities, diligence should address other areas of MA enforcement risk, including agent and broker arrangements, provider-network adequacy, and utilization management.

What This Means for PE Sponsors and Healthcare Platforms

Aggressive healthcare fraud enforcement likely will remain a rare point of bipartisan consensus in the next Congress, but the focus of enforcement could shift under the new majority. That focus matters for sponsors and their portfolio companies since congressional inquiries can draw attention to certain industries and practices and lead to follow-on DOJ investigations or whistleblower activity.

If recent history is a guide, areas of focus will include large insurers’ prior authorization and risk adjustment practices, use of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare clinical and/or coverage decision-making, drug pricing, PE ownership of providers, vertical integration in healthcare, and high-growth sectors. Coupled with the administration’s heightened focus on healthcare fraud enforcement, sponsors should review current practices before scrutiny arises.

Plan for reputational and investigative risk, not just legislative risk. Expect congressional letters, hearing invitations, and document requests to target well-known physician platforms and distressed portfolio companies.

Stress-test MSO and friendly-physician structures against the Oregon model and the federal bill’s de facto control standards. State laws modeled on these provisions may arrive before any federal law does.

Prepare transparency narratives (quality metrics, reinvestment, physician autonomy). Ownership-disclosure mandates are the provisions most likely to become law.

Watch for reintroduction in early 2027, committee assignments (particularly Senate Finance, Senate HELP, and House Energy and Commerce), and any Republican cosponsor. A Republican cosponsor would be the clearest sign of a real path to enactment.

Bottom Line: What the Blue Wave Means for PE in Healthcare

The Democratic sweep is very likely to raise both the volume and the persistence of press coverage of PE in healthcare through 2027 and 2028, driven by hearings, investigations, and reintroduced bills from Senators Warren and Markey and their allies. The Stop Corporate Takeovers of Physicians Act will be central to that debate. Given the filibuster, the veto, and the absence of Republican support, it is better viewed as a signal of direction than as imminent law. The near-term regulatory pressure is more likely to come from the states and from targeted transparency requirements.