NAD Decision Addresses Disclosure Of Optional Fees

We’ve written various posts looking at how companies disclose mandatory fees. But what about fees that are optional? A new NAD decision tackles that question.

Through its routine monitoring program, NAD reviewed how Virgin Voyages disclosed service gratuities in its booking flow. Its conclusion: even if the gratuities are technically optional, consumers weren’t told enough, early enough.

Virgin explained that gratuities aren’t mandatory. Guests can prepay them at a discount (in which case they are non-refundable) or have them added to their onboard account, where they can adjust or remove them before disembarking. Virgin also noted that guests must accept its Ticket Contract and see gratuities as a separate line item before paying.

NAD wasn’t persuaded. Walking through checkout, it found no mention of gratuities on the first two screens. They first appeared on an “add-ons” page, and consumers would have to click on a “view details” link to get more information. On the final screen, details appeared only by hovering over a small “i” icon, which NAD has often found too subtle to count as an effective disclosure.

Why does this matter if gratuities are optional? Because, as NAD put it, “while the gratuities may not be mandatory, they are expected,” and consumers have a financial incentive to prepay. NAD recommended that Virgin clearly disclose, throughout checkout, that prepaid gratuities are non-refundable, that they cost more onboard, and how unpaid gratuities can be changed or removed. Virgin agreed to comply.

The lesson here reaches beyond cruise lines. Even when a charge is technically optional, NAD will look at whether consumers are likely to end up paying it and whether the details are easy to find. If the answer to the first question is yes, the details shouldn’t be hidden behind links, pop-ups, or icons. Advertisers should disclose these charges, and the terms that come with them, clearly and early in the purchase process so consumers aren’t surprised by what they owe when the trip is over.

Update: After NAD announced this decision it announced a similar decision involving Royal Caribbean.