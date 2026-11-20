The FTC has been tightening the straps on “Made in USA” claims, and its latest case suggests that advertisers should make sure their claims can withstand some weight.

Yesterday, the FTC announced an enforcement action against Elk River Inc., an Alabama-based manufacturer of safety harnesses and other fall-protection equipment. According to the FTC, Elk River advertised its harnesses as “Made in USA,” “American-made,” and even used the hashtag “#madeinalabama” on social media. Those claims appeared on the company’s website, promotional materials, social-media posts, and product labels.

Although Elk River assembled the harnesses at its Alabama facility, the FTC alleges that a substantial amount of what went into them came from somewhere else. Of the 143 components and materials used in the harnesses, 68 allegedly originated abroad, including components from Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, and Mexico. Those included important items such as D-rings, carabiners, snap hooks, and self-retracting lifelines.

That matters because an advertiser generally cannot make an unqualified “Made in USA” claim unless the product’s final assembly occurs here, all significant processing occurs here, and all or virtually all components are made and sourced here. If a product doesn’t meet that test, advertisers may still be able to make a qualified claim that accurately explains the extent of the domestic content or, where appropriate, an “Assembled in USA” claim that meets the applicable requirements.

The proposed settlement comes with a substantial price tag. It imposes a $4,367,641 judgment, although all but $72,528 will be suspended based on Elk River’s financial condition. If the company materially misrepresented its finances, the suspension can be lifted. Elk River must also notify affected customers that the harnesses they bought were not “all or virtually all” made in the United States and contained significant imported components.

Made in USA cases continue to be a priority for the FTC, and this is the Commission’s fourth enforcement action this year, following warning letters in July. Click here for more of our coverage on these cases.