Courtney Simmons recently authored the article, “Cannabis lounges are coming to Massachusetts: How can operators prepare?” published by Marijuana Venture.

She discusses the three new license categories introduced by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC), highlighting the social consumption and operational rules businesses must follow.

Courtney stresses that operators must carefully navigate local municipal zoning bylaws, strict compliance standards, and community host agreements to properly prepare when entering the new market of cannabis lounges.

Read the full article here.