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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

Cannabis Lounges Are Coming To Massachusetts: How Can Operators Prepare?

Davis, Malm & D'Agostine, P.C.
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Massachusetts is introducing three new cannabis license categories that will allow social consumption lounges to operate in the state. Operators must navigate complex local zoning bylaws, strict compliance standards, and community host agreements to successfully enter this emerging market.

United StatesConsumer Protection
Courtney A. Simmons
Courtney A. Simmons
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Courtney Simmons recently authored the article, “Cannabis lounges are coming to Massachusetts: How can operators prepare?” published by Marijuana Venture.

She discusses the three new license categories introduced by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC), highlighting the social consumption and operational rules businesses must follow.

Courtney stresses that operators must carefully navigate local municipal zoning bylaws, strict compliance standards, and community host agreements to properly prepare when entering the new market of cannabis lounges.

Read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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