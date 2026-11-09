ARTICLE · 09 NOVEMBER 2026
DAMITT Q3 2026: Subdued Merger Enforcement Continues Alongside Shorter Reviews
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U.S. merger enforcement remains subdued in 2026 with only 13 significant investigations concluded through Q3, marking a fourth consecutive year of fewer than 20 cases. Meanwhile, the European Union recorded just six significant merger outcomes year-to-date, tracking toward one of the slowest enforcement periods since 2011, though Q3 saw a modest uptick with three investigations concluded including two Phase I clearances and one Phase II withdrawal.
Key Facts
United States
- With only four significant merger investigations concluding in Q3 2026, U.S. merger enforcement remains on track for a fourth consecutive year with fewer than 20 significant merger investigations.
- No significant merger investigations resulted in a lawsuit through the end of Q3 2026, though DOJ took credit for causing the second significant merger abandonment of the year.
- Closing statements remained a prominent feature of merger enforcement under Trump II in Q3 2026, offering valuable insight into how the FTC and DOJ weigh competitive concerns against litigation risk and enforcement priorities.
- While U.S. significant merger review timelines increased modestly in Q3, the average duration of 10.1 months YTD remains on pace to reach the fastest level since 2018.
European Union
- Despite an uptick in Q3 2026 with three significant outcomes, the total of only six in year-to-date is on pace to be one of the slowest EU enforcement periods since DAMITT began tracking the data in 2011.
- The three significant investigations concluded in Q3 2026 — which included two Phase I decisions with remedies and one Phase II withdrawal — fell short of the long-run average of 4.4 investigations per quarter recorded in the EU since 2011, continuing a downward trend over the past several years.
- The average duration of EU Phase I proceedings stood at 8.0 months year-to-date 2026, a level that remains low compared to prior years. The two Phase I decisions adopted in Q3 2026 show sharply different timelines: 11.4 months for Baker Hughes/Chart and approximately 4.8 months for Paramount/Warner Bros. Discovery.
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