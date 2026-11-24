On November 6, 2026, the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit reversed the District of Colorado’s order granting a preliminary injunction that required the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to allow a certified class of student-athletes to compete for a fifth season of Division I eligibility. Wisne v. National Collegiate Athletic Association, No. 26-1309 (10th Cir. Nov. 6, 2026). Plaintiffs alleged that the NCAA’s decision not to apply its new five-seasons-in-five-years eligibility rule retroactively was an unreasonable restraint of trade under Section 1 of the Sherman Act. The Tenth Circuit held that the District Court clearly erred at the first step of the rule-of-reason analysis by accepting plaintiffs’ proposed relevant market—all Division I athletics in the United States—and vacated the injunction.

Until recently, the NCAA limited Division I athletes to four seasons of competition within a five-year period. In June 2026, the NCAA adopted a new rule permitting most Division I athletes to compete for up to five seasons in five years but declined to apply the rule to athletes who had already played four seasons under the old rule, citing the need to avoid destabilizing rosters ahead of the coming season. Plaintiffs, athletes who entered college in 2022 and played their fourth season during the 2025–26 academic year, sued on behalf of themselves and a class of similarly situated athletes, characterizing the decision as a group boycott in the labor market for Division I athletes.

In support of their preliminary injunction motion, plaintiffs offered an economist’s declaration opining that Division I college sports constitute a unique labor market, distinct from other college divisions and professional leagues, over which the NCAA has monopsony power. The expert relied principally on data concerning men’s basketball and baseball and on the absence of viable professional alternatives in other sports. The NCAA’s rebuttal expert called the all Division I market “patently implausible” because it assumes athletes across all sports, genders, and skill levels are interchangeable, and argued the data supported at most sport-by-sport “submarkets.” The District Court credited plaintiffs’ expert, accepted that the NCAA was the sole “buyer” in each sport-level submarket, defined the relevant market as Division I athletics in the United States, and granted the injunction.

Reviewing the market definition for clear error, the Tenth Circuit reversed. The Court explained that, in a labor market, the relevant market comprises the employers that workers view as reasonably good substitutes. The NCAA itself is not the employer because it does not hire athletes. Even treating the universities as employers, the Court found the alleged market implausible: a football player looking for a Division I program would not view the 101 schools without football programs as substitutes. The Court concluded that the relevant employers are particular athletic programs in the athlete’s sport, so that while a market might include multiple universities with a program in that sport, it would not include all Division I athletics.

The Tenth Circuit also rejected the District Court’s reliance on sport-level submarkets. The Court explained that a submarket is not a dependent subset that inherits the broader market’s analysis but is an antitrust market unto itself that must be supported by appropriate economic data and analyzed separately for anticompetitive effects and procompetitive justifications. Plaintiffs never alleged or defined any submarkets, and their expert provided no data for most Division I sports.

Because the Panel found that the District Court clearly erred in defining the relevant market, it reversed the order granting plaintiffs a preliminary injunction and vacated the injunction. As defining a relevant antitrust market is dispositive in rule-of-reason cases, the Circuit Court did not reach the other issues raised on appeal.