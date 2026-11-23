On October 30, 2026, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reinstated a set-aside jury verdict holding the National Football League liable in an antitrust class action but affirmed the lower court’s order for a new damages trial. In re National Football League’s “Sunday Ticket” Antitrust Litigation, --- F.4th ----, 2026 WL 3266788 (9th Cir. Oct. 30, 2026). A class of DirecTV subscribers, led by Ninth Inning Inc., alleged that the NFL’s interlocking agreements with broadcast providers and DirecTV forced them to pay inflated prices for “Sunday Ticket,” the out-of-market NFL game package sold exclusively through DirecTV during the relevant period, in violation of Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act. A jury awarded more than $4.7 billion, but the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California entered judgment as a matter of law for the NFL after excluding critical expert testimony as unfounded and unreliable. The Ninth Circuit reversed, holding that the district court abused its discretion and exceeded its gatekeeping role in excluding the experts.

Defendant is an association of 32 professional football teams that, since 1961, have pooled their telecast rights into a single package and shared the resulting revenue. Congress granted the arrangement limited antitrust immunity through the Sports Broadcasting Act (SBA), which allows leagues to jointly sell rights to free, advertising-supported over-the-air broadcasts but does not reach contracts with cable or satellite services that charge subscribers a fee. Defendant association licensed in-market games to local networks for free over-the-air broadcast but also sold a single satellite provider the exclusive right to carry all out-of-market games. The latter prong of these interlocking agreements fell outside the SBA’s antitrust immunity.

Plaintiff subscribers sued in 2015, asserting that routing every out-of-market game through one exclusive distributor artificially limited supply and raised prices in violation of Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act. After several interim rulings, including at the Ninth Circuit, the district court certified commercial and residential classes, and the case went to trial.

To show antitrust injury and damages, plaintiffs relied on economists who estimated the supply and prices of out-of-market telecasts in a competitive market and compared them to what subscribers actually paid. Trial courts perform an important gatekeeping role in vigilantly screening expert testimony for reliability. Under Federal Rule of Evidence 702, the proponent must show that the testimony will help the trier of fact, rests on sufficient data, and reflects reliable methods reliably applied to the facts.

Defendant association twice moved unsuccessfully to exclude the experts. After the jury found defendant liable and awarded $4.6 billion to the residential class and $96 million to the commercial class, defendant association renewed its motion for judgment as a matter of law. This time, the district court excluded the expert testimony as unreliable and, because plaintiffs could not prove their antitrust claims without it, granted the motion for judgment as a matter of law, conditionally ordering a new damages trial in the alternative. On appeal, the Ninth Circuit’s reversal centered on the expert exclusions.

Plaintiffs’ first expert had conducted a “yardstick” analysis, comparing the real-world availability of out-of-market professional football telecasts to a hypothetical but-for scenario calculated using data from college football telecasts, which are not subject to similar interlocking agreements. To support the comparison, the expert identified several parallels: both sports are played at a high level and in materially the same way, producing similar telecasts, and fans watch both for similar reasons over similar seasons, usually on weekends. College football also offered a natural experiment. It operated under an exclusive broadcast arrangement similar to defendant association’s until the Supreme Court invalidated it in NCAA v. Board of Regents (1984). That let the expert compare the market before and after exclusivity to model professional football’s but-for world. The expert concluded that, absent the exclusive arrangement, more out-of-market professional football telecasts would be available for fans, as with college football games, which air on Saturdays across various channels at no cost beyond fans’ ordinary TV packages. The district court found the expert’s yardstick speculative and undermined by differences between professional and college football. Having rejected the expert’s model, the Court found no basis for his conclusion that out-of-market telecasts would be more available in a competitive market.

The Ninth Circuit faulted the district court for reaching into the jury’s fact-finding domain, determining that it was up to the jury to question the comparability of professional and college football telecasts and the hypothetical availability of games in the but-for world. The Court acknowledged that a yardstick model “lack[ing] any reasonable similarity to the business at issue … may be too speculative to support a verdict” but found that the expert had testified to “several reasonable similarities.” The Court also noted that defendant association itself had considered distributing out-of-market games at no extra charge, in part based on its own comparisons with college football.

Plaintiffs’ second expert had estimated out-of-market telecast prices in a scenario with direct-to-consumer options, testifying that a streaming service could have distributed games directly to fans. Supporting the direct-to-consumer hypothetical, the Ninth Circuit noted, was the fact that defendant association had itself studied offering all out-of-market games on channels already available through subscribers’ regular subscriptions. The expert estimated that licensing one additional competitor could cut prices by nearly 50 percent, with further decreases for each additional competitor, and that exclusivity cost commercial class members $670 million and residential class members $2.81 billion. The district court found the expert’s analysis infeasible and irrational, in part because his model had some hypothetical subscribers paying more for a competitor’s product than for the existing one.

The Ninth Circuit held that the district court again improperly weighed an expert’s conclusions, a task reserved for the jury. It noted that economic models often include variations to account for real consumers’ idiosyncratic choices, so the model could not be ruled unreliable or infeasible on that basis alone. Therefore, the weight of the expert’s conclusions was for the jury to consider. The Court also found an abuse of discretion in the district court’s failure to analyze the expert’s separate model addressing plaintiffs’ allegations that defendant association and the networks conspired to set premium prices for the package to keep the networks’ viewers from switching to it.

Because the judgment for defendant rested on the expert exclusions, the Ninth Circuit reversed and remanded with instructions to reinstate the liability verdict. It affirmed the order for a new damages trial, however, finding that the district court acted within its proper bounds in reconstructing how the jury reached its award.