ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
DOJ Revives Business Review Letters, Then Withdraws One
The Justice Department's Antitrust Division has relaunched its business review letter program, inviting companies to seek advance guidance on potential antitrust challenges. However, the simultaneous withdrawal of a decades-old letter raises important questions about the reliability and longevity of such guidance in today's enforcement environment.
On July 8, 2026, the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division relaunched the business review letter (BRL) program, offering companies an “open invitation” to ask, in advance, whether the Antitrust Division intends to challenge conduct they are considering. On August 5, 2026, the Division withdrew a BRL it had issued to Institutional Shareholder Services under that same program in 1987. Skadden partners Karen Hoffman Lent and Kenneth Schwartz discuss how the two developments tell a single story about the value and limits of such guidance.
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