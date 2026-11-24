The Autumn Budget 2026 contained few dramatic tax changes. The government has largely maintained the direction set by previous reforms, with a modest shift towards encouraging entrepreneurs and internationally mobile people through both tax and immigration measures.

The tax burden continues to shift towards property and investment income, with the surcharge on homes worth £2m or more remaining on course and further increases in tax rates on savings and property income to come.

On the one hand, the absence of further change provides some welcome stability after several years of significant tax reform. On the other, the Budget was silent on areas where there has been continuing speculation, including a possible exit tax, wealth tax and further changes to inheritance tax (IHT). The position therefore remains unchanged for now, but without the certainty that these possibilities have been taken off the table.

The sections below summarise the key points across the areas most relevant to individuals, trusts and businesses.

Inheritance tax and international wealth planning

No reversal of the four-year foreign income and gains regime or the residence-based IHT rules introduced from April 2025.

No wealth tax or exit tax was announced, although neither was expressly ruled out for the future.

No major further changes to the taxation of offshore trusts.

No changes to IHT rates or allowances were announced.

The previously announced restrictions on business property relief and agricultural property relief remain in effect from 6 April 2026, with 100% relief on up to £2.5m of qualifying agricultural and business property and 50% relief thereafter.

The previously announced extension of IHT to most unused pension funds and pension death benefits is still going ahead from 6 April 2027, although there are some practical changes to how the tax can be paid.

New IHT rules restrict the circumstances in which liabilities can be deducted when valuing trust property. These apply from 28 October 2026 and may require existing trust loan arrangements to be reviewed.

No response has yet been announced to the consultation on the offshore anti-avoidance rules.

Tax changes for business owners and entrepreneurs

Founders’ Relief: from April 2027, qualifying founders and significant early investors will benefit from a 10% capital gains tax rate on up to £10m of lifetime gains, subject to tighter qualifying conditions than the old Entrepreneurs’ Relief.

from April 2027, qualifying founders and significant early investors will benefit from a 10% capital gains tax rate on up to £10m of lifetime gains, subject to tighter qualifying conditions than the old Entrepreneurs’ Relief. Business Asset Disposal Relief: the lifetime limit will fall from £1m to £500,000 from April 2027.

the lifetime limit will fall from £1m to £500,000 from April 2027. Employee share options: the Company Share Option Plan (CSOP) will be renamed EMI2 and will have a higher individual option limit and longer exercise period from April 2027.

the Company Share Option Plan (CSOP) will be renamed EMI2 and will have a higher individual option limit and longer exercise period from April 2027. Company distributions: from April 2028, the taxation of distributions, capital repayments, share buy-backs and some reorganisations will be reformed. This could affect owner-managed and family businesses, although protections are intended for genuine commercial transactions and family successions.

from April 2028, the taxation of distributions, capital repayments, share buy-backs and some reorganisations will be reformed. This could affect owner-managed and family businesses, although protections are intended for genuine commercial transactions and family successions. Capital allowances: greater upfront relief will be available for qualifying investment from 2027, balanced by lower relief in later years.

greater upfront relief will be available for qualifying investment from 2027, balanced by lower relief in later years. US limited liability companies: the government intends to introduce relief from double taxation for UK investors in US limited liability companies and similar entities from 2028. Our earlier briefing explains the existing UK tax issue for American LLCs and how to avoid it.

Investment and property

From April 2027, savings income will be taxed at 24%, 44% and 49%. Separate rates at the same levels will apply to property income in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

From April 2028, the High Value Council Tax Surcharge ('mansion tax') on residential properties worth £2m or more remains due to take effect.

A new zero rate of VAT will apply from April 2027 to sales of land to registered social housing providers, which may be helpful for landowners with larger development sites.

Immigration and attracting international talent

Changes to salary requirements for sponsored workers will take effect from spring 2027. These include lower occupation-specific salary thresholds and annual updates to salary thresholds.

No investor visa was announced, despite speculation ahead of the Budget that a route might be introduced. Routes for international talent will be widened, including the High Potential Individual and Global Talent routes.

The Graduate visa will be increased to two years for graduates of qualifying high-compliance universities.

From 2027, the highest-skilled workers will have up to six months to find a new job if their visa is curtailed.

Employer-paid Immigration Skills Charge and Certificate of Sponsorship fees will no longer be treated as taxable benefits in kind from 28 October 2026.

HMRC tax compliance and enforcement

The government is strengthening HMRC's approach to tax compliance, including more targeted identification of tax risks among wealthy individuals, changes to its information and inspection powers and more regular self-assessment payments from April 2029.

A consultation on offshore penalties will follow later this year.

Overall, this was a relatively quiet Budget on tax, with previous reforms largely left to bed in and some welcome measures aimed at entrepreneurs and internationally mobile talent.

For individuals, trusts and family businesses, the immediate picture is therefore one of relative stability, although important questions about the future direction of wealth, exit and inheritance taxation remain open.