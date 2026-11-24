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The UK Home Office has unveiled a comprehensive overhaul of its settlement framework, introducing tiered pathways ranging from 3 to 20 years based on earnings and contribution levels. Most migrants already in the UK will face retrospective application of these rules, with the standard residence period doubling from 5 to 10 years, while high earners and exceptional talent may benefit from accelerated routes. New mandatory criteria including minimum earnings thresholds, enhanced language requirements, and str