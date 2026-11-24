The Chancellor’s 2026 Budget included several measures affecting the property market, ranging from support for first-time buyers to changes impacting landlords and housebuilders. While there were no reforms to Stamp Duty, we examine the key announcements and what they could mean for buyers, landlords, developers and property professionals below:

1. No Stamp Duty Changes

The chancellor did not introduce a new Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) regime and had previously indicated that SDLT would not be altered in this Budget. For buyers and conveyancers, this means SDLT remains unchanged.

2. Your First Home Scheme and ISAs for First-Time Buyers

The chancellor also announced the Your First Home Scheme. Launching in the Spring, the scheme is an equity loan scheme like its predecessor, Help to Buy. The scheme is to be funded by £4.7bn of government-backed lending. It is expected to help around 70,000 first-time buyers, who have a deposit of 2.5%, by providing an equity loan worth 20% of the value of a new-build property.

The First Time Buyer ISA will replace the current Lifetime ISA. The chancellor promised to address the Lifetime ISA penalty by reducing the withdrawal charge from 25% to 20% for buyers purchasing properties worth more than £450,000, ensuring buyers will get back “at least what they put in”.

3. Landlord Tax Changes

Landlords will see tax rates on property and savings income increase by a further two percentage points from April 2027, adding to the rate rise announced by Rachel Reeves last year.

4. Housebuilding Measures

The chancellor has promised a further £1.5bn for the social and affordable housing programme, bringing the total to £40bn over course of the 10-year scheme.

Biodiversity requirements on brownfield sites will be removed, sales of land to social housing providers will be VAT-free, and cheaper borrowing for councils will be made available.