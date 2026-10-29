In Conversation With Oliver Sweet: The Rules That Make Us: How Culture Shapes The Way We Act, Think, Believe And Buy (Video)

In our latest ‘In conversation with’ session, the Mishcon Academy welcomed business anthropologist Oliver Sweet, author of The Rules That Make Us.

In a thought-provoking discussion, Oliver explored the often invisible cultural forces that shape how people think, behave and respond to change. Drawing on his work with organisations and research across 35 countries, he reflected on how culture is becoming increasingly fragmented, with different—and sometimes opposing—ideas thriving alongside one another rather than converging into a shared mainstream.

The session offered a fresh perspective on why some ideas take hold while others struggle to gain traction, and why behaviours that seem logical within an organisation can puzzle those outside it. Oliver highlighted the challenges this shifting cultural landscape presents for leaders, brands and policymakers, and the importance of understanding the hidden rules that influence the people they serve.