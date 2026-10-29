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VIDEO · 29 OCTOBER 2026

In Conversation With Oliver Sweet: The Rules That Make Us: How Culture Shapes The Way We Act, Think, Believe And Buy (Video)

Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
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Mishcon de Reya LLP

Mishcon de Reya LLP

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Business anthropologist Oliver Sweet joins the Mishcon Academy to examine the invisible cultural forces shaping organizational behavior and societal change. Drawing from research across 35 countries...

United KingdomStrategy
Vanessa Dewhurst
Vanessa Dewhurst

In our latest ‘In conversation with’ session, the Mishcon Academy welcomed business anthropologist Oliver Sweet, author of The Rules That Make Us.

In a thought-provoking discussion, Oliver explored the often invisible cultural forces that shape how people think, behave and respond to change. Drawing on his work with organisations and research across 35 countries, he reflected on how culture is becoming increasingly fragmented, with different—and sometimes opposing—ideas thriving alongside one another rather than converging into a shared mainstream.

The session offered a fresh perspective on why some ideas take hold while others struggle to gain traction, and why behaviours that seem logical within an organisation can puzzle those outside it. Oliver highlighted the challenges this shifting cultural landscape presents for leaders, brands and policymakers, and the importance of understanding the hidden rules that influence the people they serve.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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