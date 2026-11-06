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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

Atom Valley Completes Major Milestone

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Greater Manchester's Atom Valley reaches a major milestone with the completion of the Sustainable Materials and Manufacturing Centre in Rochdale, designed to serve as the nucleus for this ambitious Mayoral Development zone. The facility aims to support innovative businesses in advanced materials and manufacturing sectors, with fit-out and opening scheduled for 2027.

United KingdomStrategy
Peter Youle
Peter Youle
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Greater Manchester's Atom Valley is taking shape with the completion of the build of the Sustainable Materials and Manufacturing Centre (SMMC) in Rochdale.

Atom Valley is one of Greater Manchester's Mayoral Development zones, sited north-east of Manchester and spanning Bury, Oldham, and Rochdale, and is looking to build on existing regional strengths to support innovative businesses in the advanced materials and manufacturing sectors, bringing greater investment and high quality employment to the local area and wider region.

The SMMC is to be the nucleus for Atom Valley, both figuratively by providing support to businesses and innovators, and literally, being in the center of the nascent innovation district.

With the build of the SMMC complete, and the fit-out and opening scheduled for 2027, Atom Valley is taking its first steps towards fulfilling its ambitious goals.

"We've got people inventing new materials all the time, and this facility will help scientists use those new materials in their businesses." - Professor John Holden, University of Manchester
www.bbc.co.uk/...

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