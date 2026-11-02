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ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

What Is New In Commercial Lets On Estates?

Farrer & Co
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Rural estate owners increasingly rely on commercial lettings for diversified income, but upcoming reforms to rent reviews, energy efficiency standards, and business tenancy legislation are reshaping the commercial property landscape. Understanding how these changes affect lease structures, portfolio management, and long-term asset value is essential for landowners navigating this evolving regulatory environment.

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Jessica Marsden
Jessica Marsden

For many rural estate owners, commercial lettings have become an increasingly important source of diversified income, whether through farm shops, stableyard retail units, offices or industrial premises. Against the changing legal landscape, the government and Law Commission have advanced reforms that could have a lasting impact on how commercial premises are let, managed and reviewed. With reforms affecting rent reviews, energy efficiency requirements and business tenancy legislation, landowners should consider how these developments could affect their portfolios.

The upwards-only rent review ban

The English Devolution and Community Empowerment Act 2026 introduces a ban on upwards-only rent reviews, although the ban is not expected to come into force until 2027 at the earliest. Under the Act, where the rent payable following a review cannot be determined at the date of lease grant, the review provisions must allow for the revised rent to increase or decrease. This will apply to all commercial tenancies granted on or after the date the ban comes into effect. Importantly, except for certain renewal arrangements, the ban will not be retrospective.

In light of this, landowners may wish to rethink traditional lease structures and instead consider stepped rents, shorter lease terms contracted out of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 (LTA), index-linked reviews, or, if permitted, rent caps and collars. While the market continues to assess the likely impact, landowners should review portfolios and leasing strategies to identify structures most likely to support value and income resilience once the new regime takes effect.

The government's new MEES requirements for commercial property

The government has recently confirmed its plans for Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) for commercial property. The interim milestone of EPC C will not be introduced, and buildings below 1,000m² will remain subject to the current minimum rating of E. However, where estates let commercial buildings larger than 1,000m², it is expected that these will need to have an EPC rating of B by 2031.

Although many estates will not let commercial buildings of this size, some may fall within scope. This could include portal-framed buildings or barns that have been converted and repurposed as larger offices or other commercial lettings.

This is particularly relevant to rural property, where the appeal of an estate often lies in its historical character, meaning energy improvements are likely to be technically complex and capital-intensive. While such buildings may be compliant today, tomorrow's standards could require substantial investment to safeguard rental income and marketability.

As the focus on sustainability sharpens, MEES considerations are no longer simply a compliance issue, but an increasingly important part of asset management decisions. Landlords may wish to review EPC ratings across their portfolio, allowing for the planning of energy efficiency improvements rather than reacting to tightening regulations at short notice.

The Law Commission's 1954 Act reform project

The Law Commission's ongoing review of the LTA could prove to be the most important long-term reform project affecting estate management. While security of tenure is set to remain, the Commission's objective is to modernise the regime through several reforms that could materially affect the way commercial lettings are structured.

Reforms under consideration include:

  • a simplified contracting-out procedure;
  • an increase of the threshold for short tenancies from six months to two years; and
  • a tangible push towards green lease provisions.

For estate owners who regularly grant flexible lettings of retail, office and visitor-focused premises, the outcome of the review could have important practical implications.

Looking ahead

Together, these developments point towards a changing commercial landscape. Landowners should keep a close eye on forthcoming legislation and consultations, particularly when planning lease renewals, investment in older commercial buildings or new development projects. Early consideration of rent review strategies, energy efficiency and lease structures will help ensure estate portfolios remain flexible and commercially attractive in the years ahead.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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