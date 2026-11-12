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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

New Registration Requirements For Residential Landlords

Blaser Mills
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Private landlords in England face a new registration regime under the Renters' Rights Act, with regional rollout beginning 15 December 2026. The registration requirements apply to assured and regulated tenancies, with landlords needing to provide property details, tenancy information, and compliance documentation including safety certificates and EPCs. Non-compliance carries penalties of up to £7,000, rising to £40,000 for knowingly providing false information.

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Alexandra Kirk
Alexandra Kirk
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Private landlords in England need to prepare for a new registration regime under the Renters’ Rights Act.

The Government’s Register your rental property service begins its regional rollout on 15 December 2026. Landlords caught by the new rules will need to register themselves and their relevant rental properties.

Who needs to register?

Not every residential tenancy is covered.

The Government guidance states that registration is required where a private landlord rents a property in England which is occupied under an assured or regulated tenancy. This includes assured shorthold tenancies, but landlords with older or unusual tenancy arrangements should check the status of their tenancy before assuming that they either are, or are not, caught by the new regime.

Where the letting is neither an assured nor a regulated tenancy, it falls outside the scope described in the Government’s current guidance.

When do you need to register?

Registration is being phased in by region, based on where the rental properties are located:

  • West Midlands: 15 December 2026 to 14 March 2027
  • East of England: 15 January to 14 April 2027
  • East Midlands: 15 February to 14 May 2027
  • South East: 15 March to 14 June 2027
  • Yorkshire and Humberside: 15 April to 14 July 2027
  • North West: 15 May to 14 August 2027
  • North East: 15 June to 14 September 2027
  • London: 15 July to 14 October 2027
  • South West: 15 August to 14 November 2027.

During the rollout, landlords are required to register properties which are already let or which become let during the rollout period.

What will you need?

Landlords will need to provide property and tenancy information together with relevant compliance information, including gas safety documentation where applicable, electrical safety certification, EPC details and details of relevant property licences.

Outstanding information must be provided within 28 days. Information which subsequently changes or expires must also be updated within 28 days.

The annual registration fee is £65 per property. During the initial rollout, the fee will be pro-rated to reflect the registration period, meaning landlords registering earlier will pay a reduced initial fee.

A managing agent can assist with providing certain tenancy and compliance information on the landlord’s behalf. However, the landlord must initiate the registration process and remains responsible for ensuring that all required information is provided and the registration requirements are met.

Penalties for non-compliance

This is not simply an administrative exercise.

Failure to register can result in a financial penalty of up to £7,000. Penalties can rise to £40,000 for knowingly or recklessly providing false or misleading information, or for certain continuing or repeated breaches. The new regime will also interact with Rent Repayment Orders in specified circumstances.

What should landlords do now?

Don’t wait for your regional deadline.

Landlords should review their portfolios now to:

  • determine whether each tenancy falls within the new regime;
  • identify the applicable registration deadline;
  • check that safety certificates, EPCs and licensing documentation are up to date; and
  • put a process in place to keep registration details up to date.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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