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ARTICLE · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

Leasehold Management Companies FAQs

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Explore whether landlords must issue a new Landlord's Certificate each time they receive a Leaseholder Deed of Certificate, and understand the legal requirements surrounding leasehold property transactions and certificate documentation.

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Brabners LLP
Brabners LLP

Do landlords need to provide a landlord’s certificate?

Yes, landlords must provide a landlord’s certificate for all ‘relevant buildings’ under the Building Safety Act 2022 to pass remediation costs to leaseholders through service charges.

What should I do when I receive a leaseholder’s certificate?

You should complete and serve the form to ensure that the apartment is recorded as qualifying.

A leaseholder’s certificate determines whether the leaseholder is considered to ‘qualify’ under the Building Safety Act 2022.

When must a landlord provide a Landlord’s Certificate?

This isn't limited to situations where a leaseholder has already sent in their own certificate. The obligation can arise as soon as the landlord becomes aware that a flat is being sold or when a new relevant defect comes to light.

Does a landlord have to issue a new Landlord’s Certificate every time they receive a Leaseholder Deed of Certificate?

No. A new Landlord’s Certificate is only required within four weeks if the Leaseholder Deed of Certificate contains information that wasn't included in a previous Landlord’s Certificate.

If the information is already covered by an earlier certificate, a fresh one isn't required solely because a new Leaseholder Deed of Certificate has been received.

How long does a Landlord's Certificate last?

There's no fixed expiry date for a Landlord's Certificate. Instead, the obligation to provide one is triggered by specific events, including notification that a leasehold interest is to be sold.

Does my building fall within the new regime for leasehold management?

If your building exceeds five storeys or 11m in height, it’s classed as a relevant building’ under the Building Safety Act 2022. This means that you must comply with the Act.

What is a ‘higher risk building’?

The building safety regime applies to all buildings but has a special focus on 'higher-risk buildings' (HRBs).

Broadly speaking, HRBs are defined under s.65 and s.120D of the Building Safety Act 2022 as buildings in England that are at least 18m (or seven storeys) high and contain at least two residential units. However, the exact definition and exclusions depend on the building's phase.

During the design and build phase, exclusions (Reg 7, Higher-Risk Buildings (Descriptions and Supplementary Provisions) Regulations 2023) include secure residential institutions, hotels and military premises, while care homes and hospitals which meet the height/storey criteria and which contain at least two residential units are caught by the definition of HRBs.

During the occupation phase, exclusions (Reg 8, Higher-Risk Buildings (Descriptions and Supplementary Provisions) Regulations 2023) include secure residential institutions, care homes, hospitals, hotels and military premises, regardless of the number of residential units.

For height measurement details and specific criteria/exclusions per phase, refer to the Regulations and the Guidance.

What is the Building Safety Act 2022?

Following the Grenfell disaster, the Building Safety Act 2022 (BSA) was introduced to improve the fire and structural safety of all buildings in the UK — especially those deemed to be higher-risk buildings (those at least 18m in height or with at least seven storeys and containing at least two residential units, with certain exceptions) (HRBs).

The Act imposes responsibilities on landlords to ensure safety and record unsafe buildings and remediation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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