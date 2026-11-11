Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

From Brand Ambassador To Brand Owner – The Implications Of Mbappé Moving ON From Nike

Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP
Contributor
Travers Smith LLP

Travers Smith LLP

It is not just law at Travers Smith. We treat our clients’ business as our business, their dispute...

View firm profile
Explore more from Travers Smith LLP

Kylian Mbappé's groundbreaking sponsorship deal with On combines cash and equity, mirroring management incentivization schemes and marking a sophisticated evolution in athlete endorsements. This arrangement raises complex questions about shareholder rights, liquidity paths, contractual obligations, and the potential for athletes to build substantial wealth beyond their playing careers through strategic brand partnerships.

United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Alex Dixon
Alex Dixon
Richard Brown
Richard Brown
Louisa Chambers
Louisa Chambers
Tim Gilbert
Tim Gilbert
Jonathan Fritz
Jonathan Fritz
Alex Wood
Alex Wood
Author LinkedIn connections

The transfer window across the big European football leagues may have closed at the beginning of September, but one of football's biggest names has made a significant move off the pitch.

Kylian Mbappé has ended his longstanding partnership with Nike to join On, marking On's entry into football.

As part of Mbappé's move to On, he was reportedly offered a mixture of cash and equity. This is reminiscent of Roger Federer's deal when he joined On in 2019 as a ‘co-entrepreneur’. Whilst athletes changing sponsors isn't new, deals combining cash and equity highlight an interesting shift in sports sponsorship and the sophistication of the market. Athletes are moving beyond the traditional role of brand ambassadors to become shareholders in the businesses they are promoting.

1 The parallels of sponsorship equity deals to management incentivisation plans

A spokesperson for On confirmed that Mbappé's contract includes an 'incentive structure…[with] equity components', although unsurprisingly, the detail of this incentive structure remains undisclosed. Other reports have gone on to mention performance-related bonuses in the event Mbappé wins the Champions League or World Cup.

In some ways, the deal feels reminiscent of a management incentivisation scheme in the more traditional sense. Management are often rewarded by way of equity or equity-related bonuses both as a way of keeping them at the company (usually involving both 'carrots' for good performance and 'sticks' in the event the manager resigns without what is considered a good reason) and aligning management's commercial interests with those of their company's shareholders. All of this is based on the premise that a manager's performance will directly affect the value of the share price.

Many of these factors will likely have played a similar role when negotiating Mbappe's sponsorship deal with On.

When structuring an arrangement of this kind, there are several questions that would need to be carefully considered. On the shareholder side: what does the path to liquidity actually look like? Would the athlete be free to sell their shareholding to a third-party buyer on the open market, or would any disposal be restricted (for example, a requirement to first offer the shares back to On or its major shareholders?) And on what terms and at what valuation would any such sale be conducted? From a contractual perspective, it would also be important to consider what happens to the athlete's equity position if they were to terminate the endorsement contract early. For example, are there early exit provisions and should there be provisions akin to 'bad leaver' clauses, designed to protect the brand in circumstances where the athlete's conduct causes reputational damage? For Mbappé, he will certainly be keen to avoid a red card from his new sponsors...

2 Keeping the right formation

Mbappé's other endorsements illustrate the complexity of sponsorship arrangements. He plays for Real Madrid, which is partnered with Adidas at club level. He is also the captain of the French national team, which is partnered with Nike. This is not entirely unusual, and the player's personal endorsement agreements must operate alongside club and national team sponsorship obligations, image rights arrangements, and restrictions on when and where an athlete can promote a competing brand.

Precise contractual drafting is therefore essential. An athlete’s endorsement agreement should include carve-outs recognising occasions when they are required to wear another brand’s apparel. Separate provisions may even be needed for the team kit and for boots. 

3 The upside of sponsorship equity deals

Whatever the answer to the above questions, Federer's reported 3% stake in On impressively demonstrated the potential upside of these types of arrangements, and the opportunities for athletes to build wealth beyond their playing career. As of August 2026, Federer's stake in On had been reportedly valued at $310 million. By comparison, Federer's total prize money earnings in his professional career 'only' amounted to c. $131 million.

The idea isn't entirely new, and other athletes have explored similar arrangements in the past. Sir Andy Murray began wearing Castore apparel for the 2019 Australian Open. Two months later, he became a shareholder and board advisor. In 2023, Steph Curry's contract extension with Under Armour granted him an equity stake in the brand. Both illustrate how sponsorship agreements can evolve into a shareholder relationship, aligning an athlete's financial interests with the long-term growth of the brand value.

For now, these arrangements may be the preserve of elite athletes at the pinnacle of their sports but there is no structural reason why they cannot be adopted more widely. As awareness grows and the market matures, we may well see a broader cross-section of athletes exploring these models as a genuine mechanism for longer-term financial security. Of course, with greater commercial opportunity comes greater commercial exposure, and athletes entering this space will need to navigate the associated business risks. How this landscape evolves over the coming years, and whether these structures become a mainstream feature of athlete wealth management, will be well worth watching.

4 Stoppage time thoughts

From equity-led sponsorship deals to angel investments, it is clear to see athletes are becoming far more sophisticated in terms of their commercial arrangements. Gone are the days of budding football players writing letters to a sportswear brand asking if they could provide them with a set of boots. The arrangements are becoming more complex and multi-faceted, and it will be interesting to see how athletes continue to capitalise on their commercial appeal and their own personal brand and image.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Evolution Delivered: What Regulation (EU) 2026/2202 Means For EU261 Reform

The European Union has enacted its most comprehensive overhaul of passenger rights legislation in over twenty years, introducing significant operational changes for airlines while maintaining the core architecture of the existing compensation framework. With implementation required by October 2027, carriers face expanded obligations around automatic reimbursements, rerouting rights, and assistance provisions, alongside new clarity on extraordinary circumstances and claims procedures.
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

The EU Kids Act: Not Just A Social Media Ban, And Not Just An EU Problem

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, a comprehensive regulation that extends far beyond a simple social media ban for under-13s. This ambitious framework introduces tiered age-based restrictions, safety-by-design obligations across digital services including AI chatbots and online games, and mandatory certified age-verification systems. With potential fines reaching 6% of global turnover and enforcement mechanisms piggybacking on existing DSA machinery, organisations offering digital servic
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

EU Kids Act: What Do The Planned Age Restrictions And Safety Requirements For Minors Online Mean For Providers?

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, introducing comprehensive restrictions on minors' access to social media and video-sharing platforms while imposing extensive online safety requirements across digital services. This landmark legislation will require businesses to implement safety-by-design frameworks, age verification systems, and guardian controls, with particularly stringent compliance obligations for Very Large Online Platforms that must prove their services are safe through independ
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Winston Taylor
Winston Taylor
Article

Manchester City Decision: A Landmark Moment For Sports Regulation

The independent Commission's findings against Manchester City FC for serious breaches of Premier League financial rules have sparked crucial debates about transparency, disciplinary processes, and the future of sports regulation. This landmark decision raises fundamental questions about how sporting bodies balance fairness, consistency, and regulatory discretion when enforcing financial compliance rules. The case's implications extend far beyond football, offering insights into regulatory frameworks, sancti
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Olliers Solicitors
Olliers Solicitors
Article

HFSS: ASA Rulings Provide Clarity On Where “brand Advertising” Ends And Product Advertising Begins

The UK's Advertising Standards Authority has issued new guidance on how it will enforce restrictions on advertising less healthy food and drink products online and on television. Through several July 2026 rulings involving major brands like M&M's, Domino's, and KFC, the ASA clarified when the 'brand advertising exemption' applies and when product imagery crosses the line into depicting specific restricted products.
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
RPC
RPC
Article

Advertising In ChatGPT: What Retailers Need To Know

OpenAI's integration of advertisements into ChatGPT marks a significant shift in how retailers can reach consumers through conversational AI. As this emerging channel offers contextual relevance at moments of genuine purchasing intent, retailers must navigate complex advertising regulations, data protection requirements, and sector-specific rules to ensure compliance while capitalizing on this novel marketing opportunity.
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Browne Jacobson LLP
Browne Jacobson LLP
Article

Budget Tracker (2026)

The Chancellor of the Exchequer faces the formidable challenge of delivering his first Budget amid economic headwinds, geopolitical instability, and a wave of ambitious government promises. With GDP growth forecast at just 1.1%, inflation at 3.4%, and public sector net borrowing exceeding £115 billion, can he balance fiscal responsibility with pledges to avoid raising Income Tax, National Insurance, or VAT while funding increased defence spending and social care reforms?
United KingdomGovernment, Public Sector
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP
Article

The EU Cyber Resilience Act's Vulnerability And Incident Reporting Requirements Are Now Live

The EU Cyber Resilience Act introduces mandatory vulnerability and incident reporting requirements for manufacturers of products with digital elements, effective September 2026. With tight 24-hour deadlines for initial reports and penalties reaching €15 million or 2.5% of global turnover, manufacturers must establish robust incident response procedures immediately.
United KingdomTechnology
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP
Article

Nearly Out Of PERG-atory – But Not Quite Yet: Good News As The FCA Finalises PERG 18 On Cryptoassets, But With Even More Legal Changes To Come

Cryptoasset firms face a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape as the FCA's authorisation gateway opens on 30 September 2026. With the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Cryptoassets) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2026 laid before Parliament and the FCA's finalised PERG 18 guidance published within 24 hours, firms must navigate significant perimeter changes including new stablecoin payment exclusions.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP
Article

SFDR 2.0 – European Parliament Negotiating Position: The Stage Is Set For Trilogue

The European Parliament has published its negotiating position on SFDR 2.0, setting the stage for trilogue negotiations between the Commission, Parliament and Council. With the asset management industry hoping for relief from the complexities of SFDR 1.0, the Parliament's proposals claim to simplify the regime while maintaining credibility of sustainability-related investments.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP