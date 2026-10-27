Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

EuroLeague v NBA Europe: The Battle For European Basketball

Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP
Contributor
Travers Smith LLP

Travers Smith LLP

It is not just law at Travers Smith. We treat our clients’ business as our business, their dispute...

View firm profile
Explore more from Travers Smith LLP

The NBA is launching a European basketball league to compete directly with the established EuroLeague, bringing its $5 billion franchise model and global commercial expertise to a fragmented market. With franchise bids exceeding $1 billion and plans for a 16-team competition by 2027/28, the NBA aims to transform European basketball through a football-style pyramid system. The question now is whether these two giants will cooperate to grow the sport or collide in a costly battle for players, viewers, and spo

United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Richard J Brown
Richard J Brown
Alex Dixon
Alex Dixon
Louisa Chambers
Louisa Chambers
Tim Gilbert
Tim Gilbert
Jonathan Fritz
Jonathan Fritz
Alex Wood
Alex Wood
Author LinkedIn connections

Overview

The battle for European basketball has begun. The NBA’s new model is preparing to take on the EuroLeague. Although the two operate in fundamentally different sporting ecosystems, the difference in scale is instructive. The average NBA franchise is valued at more than $5 billion, compared with a reported combined value of around $2 billion for all EuroLeague clubs. That disparity also points to the commercial potential the NBA believes remains untapped in Europe.

The EuroLeague is currently the continent’s leading club competition, featuring established, permanent teams such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Olympiacos and Fenerbahçe. Now the NBA, working with basketball’s international governing body, FIBA, is preparing to enter the market. Its proposed NBA Europe competition would comprise 16 teams across major cities and could launch as soon as the 2027/28 season. The format would combine permanent franchises with open spots that every team in a FIBA-affiliated domestic league in Europe could qualify for on an annual basis through winning their domestic league or a second-tier league (like football’s Europa League). Until now, European basketball has functioned as something of a closed shop. The NBA hopes to expand the scope of European basketball and to offer more teams the opportunity to partake in elite competition.

Both organisations have previously expressed a willingness to cooperate. However, at a meeting by Lake Como in October 2026, EuroLeague clubs rejected the NBA’s first proposal to combine the projects into a unified competition. Negotiations are expected to continue, but both sides appear prepared to proceed independently. In the absence of an agreement, the two would be direct rivals.

EuroLeague: the incumbent

The EuroLeague’s principal advantage is straightforward: it already exists. Its historic clubs, rivalries and loyal supporters give it deep roots, but history alone will not be enough. It plans to expand to 24 teams in 2027, convert existing licences into franchises and consider bids from interested parties.

Following the impending arrival of the NBA, the EuroLeague is also adapting its financial model. Changes to its luxury tax and financial rules have given wealthy owners greater freedom to invest in their squads, accelerating the contest for elite players and commercial relevance. Between 2021 and 2026, EuroLeague payrolls grew by more than 50%. Panathinaikos, the Athens powerhouse owned by Dimitris Giannakopoulos, reportedly has a total budget of between €55 million and €60 million, including €34 million for players. Olympiacos follows with a net player budget of approximately €22 million, followed by Fenerbahçe at €17 million and Maccabi Tel Aviv at €15.5 million.

The commercial indicators also support further investment. During the 2025/26 season, EuroLeague social media content generated 2.27 billion video views, representing a 49% annual increase and growth of almost 1,200% since 2021/22. Its proposed expansion has reportedly attracted binding offers totalling nearly $817 million in franchise fees.

NBA Europe: the challenge

Those figures are impressive in isolation, but pale by comparison when viewed from across the Atlantic. In 2025, Anthony Edwards’ salary alone exceeded Panathinaikos’ player budget. The average NBA franchise is valued at more than twice the estimated combined value of all EuroLeague clubs, while the NBA’s 228 billion social media views were almost exactly 100 times the views attracted by the EuroLeague. The ambition is to apply the NBA’s commercial scale, marketing capabilities, and franchise expertise to the European market, while retaining the traditions that underpin its appeal.

The comparison is not entirely like for like as European basketball has lacked a clearly defined ecosystem, with overlapping leagues and competitions making it difficult to funnel investment. The NBA is seeking to address this by creating a football-style pyramid connecting domestic leagues with a top-tier pan-European competition. Bids for NBA Europe franchises have reportedly exceeded $1 billion in key markets, already approaching half the estimated value of the entire EuroLeague.

The NBA reportedly views NBA Europe as a 20-year project and has created a business model that provides its future teams with financial security and guaranteed revenues. The NBA is preparing to absorb early losses while building media rights, sponsorship, merchandising, ticketing and franchise values. The level of patient capital on offer, coupled with global distribution and commercial expertise could transform a fragmented and often loss-making market.

Cooperation or collision?

For investors increasingly seeking exposure to sport, European basketball offers significant untapped potential. Yet the investment case becomes harder to underwrite if two competitions are pursuing the same players, viewers, broadcasters, sponsors and host cities. Parallel expansion could increase costs without expanding the overall market.

The NBA brings capital, global reach and formidable commercial expertise. The EuroLeague brings historic clubs, loyal supporters and deep cultural roots. Together, they could transform European basketball. If they proceed as rivals, the future structure and sustainability of the European game will remain uncertain.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

EU Kids Act: What Do The Planned Age Restrictions And Safety Requirements For Minors Online Mean For Providers?

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, introducing comprehensive restrictions on minors' access to social media and video-sharing platforms while imposing extensive online safety requirements across digital services. This landmark legislation will require businesses to implement safety-by-design frameworks, age verification systems, and guardian controls, with particularly stringent compliance obligations for Very Large Online Platforms that must prove their services are safe through independ
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Winston Taylor
Winston Taylor
Article

The EU Kids Act: Not Just A Social Media Ban, And Not Just An EU Problem

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, a comprehensive regulation that extends far beyond a simple social media ban for under-13s. This ambitious framework introduces tiered age-based restrictions, safety-by-design obligations across digital services including AI chatbots and online games, and mandatory certified age-verification systems. With potential fines reaching 6% of global turnover and enforcement mechanisms piggybacking on existing DSA machinery, organisations offering digital servic
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Evolution Delivered: What Regulation (EU) 2026/2202 Means For EU261 Reform

The European Union has enacted its most comprehensive overhaul of passenger rights legislation in over twenty years, introducing significant operational changes for airlines while maintaining the core architecture of the existing compensation framework. With implementation required by October 2027, carriers face expanded obligations around automatic reimbursements, rerouting rights, and assistance provisions, alongside new clarity on extraordinary circumstances and claims procedures.
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Advertising In ChatGPT: What Retailers Need To Know

OpenAI's integration of advertisements into ChatGPT marks a significant shift in how retailers can reach consumers through conversational AI. As this emerging channel offers contextual relevance at moments of genuine purchasing intent, retailers must navigate complex advertising regulations, data protection requirements, and sector-specific rules to ensure compliance while capitalizing on this novel marketing opportunity.
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Browne Jacobson LLP
Browne Jacobson LLP
Article

AI And In-house Legal Practice: Professional Judgement Cannot Be Automated

Generative AI offers genuine opportunities for in-house legal teams, but it also creates distinct professional risks that require careful management. Recent regulatory guidance from the Law Society and SRA warning notices highlight critical concerns around AI-generated legal work, from fabricated case citations to confidential data exposure. How should in-house lawyers balance AI efficiency gains against their professional duties and regulatory obligations?
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Farrer & Co
Farrer & Co
Article

EU KIDS Act: Europe's Plan To Strengthen Child Online Safety

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, a comprehensive regulatory framework establishing a minimum age of 15 for social media access and mandating safety-by-design principles for digital services accessible to minors. This analysis explores how the Act's four pillars compare with the UK's Online Safety Act, examines its relationship with existing EU digital regulations including the DSA and upcoming Digital Fairness Act, and outlines the practical compliance implications for platforms operati
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
TLT
TLT
Article

UK Government Announces Social Media Ban For Under-16s: Enforcement And Next Steps

The UK Government has announced plans to ban social media platforms from offering services to children under 16, marking a significant escalation in the country's approach to children's online safety. The proposal extends beyond a blanket ban to target harmful functionality including livestreaming and certain messaging features, with platforms expected to implement robust age assurance measures and demonstrate effective compliance with child safety requirements. Organisations operating in-scope services fac
United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Stephenson Harwood
Stephenson Harwood
Article

Budget Tracker (2026)

The Chancellor of the Exchequer faces the formidable challenge of delivering his first Budget amid economic headwinds, geopolitical instability, and a wave of ambitious government promises. With GDP growth forecast at just 1.1%, inflation at 3.4%, and public sector net borrowing exceeding £115 billion, can he balance fiscal responsibility with pledges to avoid raising Income Tax, National Insurance, or VAT while funding increased defence spending and social care reforms?
United KingdomGovernment, Public Sector
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP
Article

The EU Cyber Resilience Act's Vulnerability And Incident Reporting Requirements Are Now Live

The EU Cyber Resilience Act introduces mandatory vulnerability and incident reporting requirements for manufacturers of products with digital elements, effective September 2026. With tight 24-hour deadlines for initial reports and penalties reaching €15 million or 2.5% of global turnover, manufacturers must establish robust incident response procedures immediately.
United KingdomTechnology
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP
Article

Nearly Out Of PERG-atory – But Not Quite Yet: Good News As The FCA Finalises PERG 18 On Cryptoassets, But With Even More Legal Changes To Come

Cryptoasset firms face a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape as the FCA's authorisation gateway opens on 30 September 2026. With the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Cryptoassets) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2026 laid before Parliament and the FCA's finalised PERG 18 guidance published within 24 hours, firms must navigate significant perimeter changes including new stablecoin payment exclusions.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP
Article

SFDR 2.0 – European Parliament Negotiating Position: The Stage Is Set For Trilogue

The European Parliament has published its negotiating position on SFDR 2.0, setting the stage for trilogue negotiations between the Commission, Parliament and Council. With the asset management industry hoping for relief from the complexities of SFDR 1.0, the Parliament's proposals claim to simplify the regime while maintaining credibility of sustainability-related investments.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP
Article

What The UK's Tough New Rules On Late Payment Mean For Your Business

The UK Government is implementing sweeping reforms to late payment laws that will fundamentally change how businesses manage supplier payments. These changes include substantial fines for persistent late payers, mandatory statutory interest rates, and a prohibition on payment terms exceeding 60 days. With enforcement powers granted to the Small Business Commissioner and a new binding adjudication system...
United KingdomCorporate/Commercial Law
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP
Article

The Cyber Security And Resilience Bill: A New Era For Data Centre Regulation

The UK faces an average of four nationally significant cyber attacks per week, yet data centres—the backbone of the digital economy—have remained outside regulatory scope until now. The Cyber Security and Resilience Bill will fundamentally change this landscape, introducing mandatory incident reporting within 24 hours, substantial penalties for non-compliance, and a new regulatory framework overseen by Ofcom that applies to facilities exceeding specific power thresholds.
United KingdomTechnology
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP