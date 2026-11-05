Building Cyber Resilience

What does it really take to build cyber resilience? Drawing on our experience advising on hundreds of attacks across the world, we examine the choices that can help your business prepare, respond, recover and withstand scrutiny when an incident occurs.

No control or plan can prevent every cyber-attack. But there are steps you can take that improve your chances of recovery. Resilience depends on the decision you take before an incident, the choices you make under pressure and the way systems are brought back online. Founded on our experience at the sharp end of hundreds of cyber crises, this four-part series provides practical guidance on how to operate effectively when information is incomplete, communications are down and stakeholders are preparing to examine everything you do in forensic detail.

In brief