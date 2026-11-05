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ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Building Cyber Resilience

A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
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A&O Shearman

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Effective cyber resilience requires strategic decisions at every stage of an incident. This report examines the governance frameworks, recovery protocols, and regulatory considerations that determine whether organizations can withstand, respond to, and recover from cyber attacks while maintaining stakeholder confidence.

United KingdomMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
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What does it really take to build cyber resilience? Drawing on our experience advising on hundreds of attacks across the world, we examine the choices that can help your business prepare, respond, recover and withstand scrutiny when an incident occurs.

No control or plan can prevent every cyber-attack. But there are steps you can take that improve your chances of recovery. Resilience depends on the decision you take before an incident, the choices you make under pressure and the way systems are brought back online. Founded on our experience at the sharp end of hundreds of cyber crises, this four-part series provides practical guidance on how to operate effectively when information is incomplete, communications are down and stakeholders are preparing to examine everything you do in forensic detail.

In brief

  • Effective cyber resilience is built through strong board oversight, clear accountability, tested recovery plans and robust third-party risk management.
  • Authorities worldwide are increasingly focused on resilience. Organizations must be able to demonstrate that they can withstand, respond to and recover from disruption while meeting a growing range of regulatory obligations across jurisdictions. 
  • After an incident, regulators, investors, counterparties and litigants will scrutinize governance, preparedness, disclosures, testing records and board decisions.
  • The threat environment is also becoming more complex as the threat of AI-enabled attacks increases and regulatory expectations continue to evolve.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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