Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

When A Heart Attack Is Mistaken For A Panic Attack: Why The Difference Matters

Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Contributor
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP

Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP

Penningtons Manches Cooper’s head office is in the City of London. There are further UK offices in...

View firm profile
Explore more from Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP

Recent media coverage of television presenter Alison Hammond's on-air health scare has brought attention to a critical diagnostic challenge in healthcare: distinguishing between panic attacks and heart attacks. When symptoms overlap so dramatically, how can medical professionals ensure they don't miss a life-threatening cardiac event while also recognizing genuine anxiety-related episodes?

United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Alison Johnson
Alison Johnson

Recent media coverage surrounding television presenter Alison Hammond has highlighted an important medical issue. After experiencing alarming symptoms during a live television broadcast, Ms Hammond feared she may have been having a heart attack.

Following medical assessment, she later confirmed that her symptoms were caused by a severe panic attack rather than a cardiac event. She described the episode as feeling ‘very real’, a reminder that panic attacks and heart attacks can produce strikingly similar symptoms.

A panic attack is a sudden episode of intense fear or anxiety that causes very real physical symptoms, often with no obvious danger present. Although not usually physically harmful, it can feel overwhelming and may closely resemble a serious medical emergency. Panic attacks typically reach their peak within a few minutes and often resolve within 10 to 30 minutes, although feelings of exhaustion or distress can last much longer. Many people experiencing a panic attack for the first time genuinely believe they are having a heart attack or another life-threatening condition.

While panic attacks are common and can be extremely distressing, one of the difficulties facing healthcare professionals is that many of their symptoms overlap with those of a heart attack. Chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, palpitations, sweating, nausea, and an overwhelming sense of fear can occur in both conditions. For this reason, clinicians must take care not to assume that symptoms are psychological in origin without first considering whether there may be an underlying cardiac cause. A diagnosis of panic attack should often be reached only after an appropriate clinical assessment has been undertaken and serious physical causes have been excluded.

In medical negligence cases, concerns can arise where a patient presenting with possible cardiac symptoms is reassured that they are suffering from anxiety or a panic attack, only for it to emerge later that they were experiencing a heart attack or another significant cardiovascular event. Some patients, particularly women, younger adults, and those without a recognised history of heart disease, may present with symptoms that are considered atypical. If appropriate investigations, such as an ECG, blood tests, monitoring or specialist review, are not undertaken, there is a risk that an important diagnosis may be delayed or missed altogether.

Even where a heart attack is eventually identified, questions can arise about the adequacy of follow-up treatment. Timely referral to cardiology services, appropriate medication, rehabilitation, and investigation of underlying risk factors can all play a vital role in reducing the risk of further cardiac events. Where follow-up is overlooked or delayed, patients may miss opportunities to receive treatment designed to protect their long-term health and reduce the likelihood of recurrence. In some cases, this can have serious consequences for both recovery and prognosis.

Fortunately, cases such as that of Alison Hammond demonstrate that symptoms suggestive of a heart attack do not always indicate serious heart disease. However, they also serve as an important reminder that because panic attacks and cardiac events can appear so similar, careful assessment is essential. From a patient safety perspective, the key lesson is that symptoms should be fully investigated before being attributed to anxiety alone and that, where cardiac disease is identified, appropriate follow-up and ongoing management are just as important as the initial diagnosis itself.

The Penningtons Manches Cooper medical negligence team has seen examples of situations where medical care, unfortunately, was not thorough enough in these circumstances, and cardiac issues were initially attributed to anxiety.

A recent claim arose from a GP’s failure to investigate exertional chest pain in a 41-year-old woman who had sought an emergency GP appointment, fearing that she had had a heart attack that day and in the knowledge that she had a family history of heart disease. The GP failed to ensure that she underwent an ECG examination of her heart and recorded that her symptoms were likely to be due to anxiety. Our client went on to suffer a heart attack whilst working abroad, which she was very fortunate to survive. As a result of her cardiac arrest, she required emergency hospital treatment abroad and suffered significant physical and psychological symptoms, impacting on her day-to-day abilities and her career progression. Had an ECG been performed, it would likely have led to preventative treatment, including surgery for cardiac stenting, significantly reducing the risk of a major heart attack.

The claim was disputed and litigated, and a significant amount of expert evidence was analysed. Ultimately a compromised settlement was agreed, avoiding the need to proceed to trial.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Game Developer And Publisher Battle Over Step In Rights

A High Court ruling examines a contentious dispute between a video game developer and publisher over milestone-based funding and "step in" rights for the first-person shooter Six Days in Fallujah. With over $50 million in development costs at stake and allegations of conspiracy to acquire proprietary source code, the court declined to grant either party interim control of the game's development, leaving both sides without the "keys to the kingdom" pending a full trial.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Lewis Silkin
Lewis Silkin
Article

Meta's $18 Billion Settlement: Reckoning Or Managed Exit?

Meta has agreed to pay up to $18 billion over 10 years to settle claims by 52 US state and territory attorneys general in the largest state consumer-protection settlement in American history outside tobacco. The settlement imposes binding child-safety obligations including time limits and age assurance, but leaves the core algorithmic feed unchanged and raises questions about whether this represents genuine accountability or a commercially managed outcome.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

LNG Charterparty Hire Formula: Meaning Of JKM–TTF Pricing Spread

The Commercial Court ruled on a USD 29 million dispute over an LNG carrier charterparty's index-linked pricing formula, determining whether the "JKM-TTF spread" operated bidirectionally or only when JKM exceeded TTF. The decision examines how unprecedented market conditions—where European gas prices surged above Asian prices due to the Ukraine war—tested the contractual formula's application and whether rectification could remedy an alleged drafting oversight.
European UnionLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
CMS Wistrand
CMS Wistrand
Video

One-Punch Manslaughter – When A Single Blow Kills (Video)

A split-second decision can change lives forever. In one-punch manslaughter cases, a single impulsive blow, perhaps thrown in anger, fear or misguided bravado, leads to a tragic death. These ‘death by a single punch’ incidents are more common in the UK than many realise. Dozens of families every year are left devastated, with one family grieving an unimaginable loss, and another family shocked and fearful as their loved one faces a homicide investigation for an outcome no one intended. It’s a tragic reality, one moment of anger, one fatal assault involving a single blow, and two lives (and families) ruined.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Olliers Solicitors
Olliers Solicitors
Article

The EU Pharma Package: Upcoming Reform Of Regulatory Data Exclusivity And Market Protection For Approved Medicines For Human Use

The European Parliament and Council have agreed on the most significant reform of EU pharmaceutical legislation in two decades, fundamentally restructuring the regulatory data exclusivity and market protection framework for newly approved medicines. While the baseline eight-year data protection period remains unchanged, the market exclusivity system has been overhauled with a new modulated approach that reduces automatic protection and requires pharmaceutical companies to complete specific clinical studies
European UnionFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Article

US Surrogacy: Prospective Changes To Birthright Citizenship

President Trump's executive orders targeting birthright citizenship have created unprecedented uncertainty for international intended parents pursuing surrogacy in the United States. With the legal landscape shifting rapidly and US citizenship no longer guaranteed for babies born through commercial surrogacy arrangements, families at every stage of their journey must now navigate complex contingency planning involving alternative passports, immigration status, and constitutional challenges.
United StatesImmigration
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Article

Andy Burnham And The Future Of Employment Law: What Can We Expect?

As Parliament enters its summer recess, attention turns to how new Prime Minister Andy Burnham's leadership may shape the future of employment law in the UK. With many Employment Rights Act 2025 reforms still pending implementation, his track record as Greater Manchester mayor offers insights into potential policy directions. Will his commitment to 'good employment' principles signal further workplace reforms beyond the current legislative agenda?
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Article

Right To Work Changes: What Does The New Legislation Mean For Employers, Developers And Contractors In The Construction Sector?

The UK's Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act 2025 introduces sweeping changes to right-to-work compliance that extend liability throughout construction supply chains. Developers, main contractors, and subcontractors now face expanded obligations to verify worker eligibility, with potential fines reaching £60,000 per illegal worker and criminal sanctions for knowing violations.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Article

How The Finance Act 2026 Could Impact Contractor Engagement Across The Life Sciences Sector

The Finance Act 2026 introduces joint and several liability rules that fundamentally change how tax compliance works in labour supply chains involving umbrella companies and personal service companies. Life sciences businesses that rely on contractors for clinical trials, research programmes, and regulatory projects face new risks that extend beyond traditional IR35 obligations, with potential liability even for small businesses previously exempt from off-payroll working requirements.
United KingdomTax
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Article

Proposed Changes To The ACAS Code: Have Your Say

ACAS has proposed the most significant revisions to its code of practice on disciplinary and grievance procedures in years, with changes that could reshape how organisations handle workplace concerns, disciplinary matters and capability issues. While many proposals reflect existing good practice, several developments—including extending coverage to workers, emphasising informal resolution...
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Article

The Rise Of Agentic AI: Legal And Contractual Considerations

By 2028, more than a third of organisations are expected to have AI agents working alongside employees. This shift towards agentic AI—systems that can plan tasks, use external tools, and complete complex activities with limited human involvement—raises important legal questions around accountability, data protection, and risk management that organisations must address before deployment.
United KingdomTechnology
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP