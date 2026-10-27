EU And UK Sanctions Developments: EU’s 22nd Sanctions Package And Latest UK Measures Targeting Russia’s Military-industrial, Energy And Shipping Sectors

On 12 October 2026, the European Union adopted its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia. Unlike the 21st package adopted in July 2026, which introduced significant new measures affecting banking, energy, crypto-assets, shipping and trade, the latest package is principally a listings package. Nevertheless, its scale makes it one of the most significant sanctions developments since 2022.

The package adds 1,569 individuals and entities to the EU sanctions lists, comprising 826 Russian companies and 743 individuals, bringing the total number of designations under the Ukraine-related sanctions regime to almost 4,600. The measures were adopted in response to what the EU described as Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine and recent attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The package has been implemented through Council Decision (CFSP) 2026/2279, amending Council Decision 2014/145/CFSP, and Council Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/2281, which updates the list of designated persons and entities under Regulation (EU) No 269/2014. Notably, the package does not introduce any material new restrictions under the separate Council Decision 2014/512/CFSP and Regulation (EU) No 833/2014 framework governing trade, shipping, energy and financial restrictions. Instead, the emphasis is firmly on designations and asset freezes.

Focus on Russia’s military-industrial complex

The centrepiece of the package is what the EU has described as its largest-ever sanctions listing exercise directed at Russia’s military-industrial complex. According to the European Commission and the Council, the package targets companies forming part of the ‘core’ of Russia’s military-industrial ecosystem, including businesses involved in the production and supply of components used in missiles, drones, military aircraft and related defence technologies.

The newly designated entities are involved in sectors including semiconductors, microelectronics, communications equipment, radar systems, aviation technology, satellite systems, navigation equipment, explosives, ammunition and optics. The EU estimates that the affected companies collectively generate annual revenues exceeding €20 billion and employ more than 250,000 people.

What is particularly striking is the EU’s focus on the wider supply chain rather than solely on major defence contractors. The package reflects a continuation of the EU’s recent strategy of targeting component manufacturers, technology suppliers and supporting businesses which contribute to the production of military equipment, even where those entities may not themselves be household names.

Designation of senior executives

Another notable feature of the package is the decision to designate 743 individuals serving as senior executives, directors and chief executives of the newly listed companies. The Council’s position is that these individuals support Russia’s military-industrial complex through their management and leadership of entities identified as forming part of that sector.

Whilst the designation of a senior executive does not automatically mean that every company with which that individual is associated becomes sanctioned, businesses should be alert to potential ownership and control issues. The inclusion of such a large number of executives is likely to create additional due diligence challenges for businesses operating across multiple jurisdictions and corporate groups.

Practical impact for businesses

The package does not fundamentally alter the EU sanctions architecture. Most businesses will already be familiar with the restrictions that flow from designation under the EU’s asset-freeze regime. Funds and economic resources belonging to designated persons and entities must be frozen, and it is generally prohibited to make funds or economic resources available to them, directly or indirectly. Designated individuals are also subject to EU travel restrictions.

However, the practical impact of the package should not be underestimated. The addition of 1,569 names in a single day will inevitably result in increased screening hits, a larger compliance burden, and greater scrutiny of ownership and control structures. Businesses may find that existing counterparties, suppliers, customers, financiers or intermediaries have become newly designated, requiring immediate assessment.

The package is particularly relevant to exporters, banks, insurers, trade finance providers, logistics businesses and companies involved in technology and advanced manufacturing supply chains. Businesses operating in these sectors should consider whether existing transactions, financing arrangements and commercial relationships require further review in light of the new designations.

Maritime implications

Although the 22nd package does not introduce the sort of headline maritime measures seen in recent sanctions rounds, it remains highly relevant to the shipping sector. The principal risk arises from the substantial expansion of the EU sanctions lists. Shipowners, charterers, managers, operators, traders, financiers and insurers should therefore consider whether any counterparties, beneficial owners, cargo interests, suppliers, brokers or service providers have become newly designated.

The package is also a reminder that sanctions exposure is not confined to direct contractual counterparties. Maritime transactions frequently involve complex ownership and operational structures, with multiple parties participating in a single fixture or voyage. Enhanced due diligence on ownership, control and supply chain relationships will therefore remain critical, particularly where transactions have a Russian nexus or involve sectors linked to Russia’s military-industrial complex.

Key points for compliance teams

From a practical perspective, businesses should focus on sanctions screening and counterparty due diligence rather than on changes to sectoral restrictions. Immediate steps may include updating sanctions databases, re-screening counterparties and beneficial owners, reviewing payment chains and intermediaries, and reassessing exposure to ownership and control risks.

Contractual protections should also be revisited. Sanctions clauses, warranties, representations, termination rights and notification obligations may all warrant renewed attention given the scale of the latest designations.

Particular care should be taken when dealing with counterparties operating in sectors associated with Russia’s military-industrial complex, especially where supply chains involve advanced technology, electronics, communications systems, aerospace components or dual-use goods. The package demonstrates the EU’s increasing willingness to target not only end-users but also companies operating further upstream in the production chain.

Summary of EU measures

The 22nd package represents a significant escalation in the EU’s designation strategy. Rather than introducing major new trade, finance or shipping restrictions under the 833 regime, the EU has chosen to expand dramatically the scope of the 269 asset-freeze regime through the largest sanctions listing exercise since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

For exporters, banks, insurers, commodity traders, logistics providers and multinational businesses, the principal message is straightforward: the compliance challenge created by the package lies not in understanding new substantive prohibitions, but in identifying and managing exposure to a greatly expanded population of sanctioned persons and entities. Sanctions screening, ownership analysis and counterparty due diligence therefore remain more important than ever.

UK sanctions developments

Alongside the EU’s 22nd package, the UK has introduced a series of further Russia-related sanctions measures during October 2026, demonstrating a continued focus on Russia’s energy revenues, sanctions circumvention networks and shadow fleet activities. While the EU’s latest measures are primarily designations-focused, recent UK action combines new listings with a particular emphasis on maritime, energy and financial enforcement.

On 1 October 2026, the UK announced a package of 31 sanctions measures targeting individuals involved in the detention and mistreatment of Ukrainian civilians, the deportation and indoctrination of Ukrainian children, and persons associated with pro-Kremlin disinformation activities. The package also targeted Russia’s developing LNG transportation network, including vessels linked to Russia’s shadow fleet and entities connected with Russia’s gas export sector.

The UK subsequently expanded these measures on 8 October 2026 through a further package comprising 38 new designations. These measures targeted Russian oil companies, shadow fleet tankers, payment platforms, crypto-exchanges and entities involved in the procurement, manufacture and transport of goods supporting Russia’s military-industrial base. The UK government stated that the package was intended to disrupt the financial, logistical and commercial networks supporting Russia’s war effort.

Of particular relevance to the maritime sector is the UK’s continued campaign against Russia’s shadow fleet. The UK sanctioned a further 12 oil tankers on 8 October, following earlier vessel specifications announced on 1 October. According to the UK government, more than 600 vessels have now been sanctioned or specified in connection with Russia’s shadow fleet and associated energy export activities.

The recent UK measures also reflect an increasing focus on sanctions evasion. New designations included financial intermediaries, payment platforms and crypto-related businesses alleged to have facilitated transactions connected with sanctioned Russian interests. The UK authorities have emphasised efforts to disrupt alternative payment mechanisms and supply-chain arrangements used to circumvent existing restrictions.

For businesses operating internationally, the latest developments serve as a reminder that UK, EU and US sanctions measures continue to evolve independently. Counterparties that may not be designated under one regime may nevertheless be subject to restrictions under another. Accordingly, businesses should ensure that sanctions screening, ownership and control analysis, and transactional due diligence are conducted against all relevant sanctions regimes rather than relying solely on EU designations.