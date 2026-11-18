ARTICLE · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
Hearing In The Prosecution Of The Captain Of The MV Smyrtos
Duane Morris LLPView firm profile
A UK court hearing has commenced for the captain of the MV Smyrtos, who faces prosecution for allegedly breaching Russian sanctions. The case involves the detention of an oil tanker and represents a significant enforcement action under the UK's sanctions regime.
Further to our earlier post, it is being reported that a three-day hearing took place in London last week relating to the prosecution of the captain of the MV Smyrtos on suspicion of breaching the UK’s Russian sanctions.
Further hearings are reported to have been scheduled for December 2026 and January 2027.
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