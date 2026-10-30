Staying Power: When Can A Party Lose The Right To A Stay In Favour Of Arbitration?

England & Wales is an 'arbitration-friendly' jurisdiction and will stay its own court proceedings where it can be shown the parties had agreed to arbitrate the dispute in question. However, the ability to ask for a stay can be lost where a party 'takes a step' in the proceedings and thereby submits to the jurisdiction of the court. In this article, we review a recent case and consider when a party might 'take a step' too far and lose the right to a stay.

The right to a stay

The Arbitration Act 1996 (the Act) enshrines the principle that parties should be free to agree how their disputes are to be resolved – so, where parties agree to arbitrate a dispute, the courts of England & Wales will generally look to uphold and enforce that agreement.

If one party brings court proceedings in breach of an arbitration agreement, the other party can ask the court to stay its proceedings to allow the arbitration to proceed (s.9(1) of the Act). The court must grant that stay unless it is satisfied the arbitration clause is null and void, inoperative, or incapable of being performed (s.9(4)). However, a party can lose the right to seek a stay of court proceedings if it takes any step in those proceedings to answer the substantive claim (s.9(3)).

This has led to a series of fact-specific court decisions over the years in which courts have been asked to determine whether a given act amounts to 'taking a step in the proceedings' so as to preclude the applicant from seeking a stay for arbitration.

What happened?

In Paskaran v Blue Bricks London Ltd [2026] EWCC 57, a landlord and tenant of commercial premises fell into dispute over a rent review. In accordance with the terms of the lease, they applied to the president of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors to appoint a surveyor to arbitrate their dispute. Due to delays in the arbitration, the tenant commenced court proceedings seeking a determination of the proper rent payable, and a declaration that the arbitration clause was inoperative.

The landlord acknowledged service of the court claim, and indicated (through the tick box on the form) that they intended to defend the claim. The landlord also issued an application to strike out those parts of the court proceedings relating to rent review. In the alternative, they asked the court to stay the rent review proceedings pursuant to s.9(1) of the Act, to allow the arbitration to continue. The landlord also then filed a defence, which was said to be without prejudice to their application to strike out the rent review claim.

A District Judge considered that the landlord's primary application was to strike out the tenant's claim, and that the stay was sought only as a secondary position. They concluded that seeking to invoke the court's strike-out jurisdiction in this way meant the landlord had 'taken a step in the proceedings' within the meaning of s.9(3) of the Act, and was therefore now precluded from seeking to stay those proceedings under s.9(4).

They also indicated that, had they concluded otherwise, the arbitration clause was not null and void, inoperative or incapable of being performed, and so a stay should have been granted. The landlord appealed.

What constitutes 'a step in the proceedings'?

On appeal, having reviewed previous case authorities, in particular the Court of Appeal's decision in Capital Trust Investments Ltd v Radio Design TJ AB and others [2002] EWCA Civ 135, the judge emphasised that the court should consider three overlapping elements when considering whether an applicant had taken a step in the proceedings sufficient to lose the right to seek a stay:

Did the applicant abandon their right to a stay?

Did the act in question invoke the jurisdiction of the court?

Did the applicant specifically state they were seeking a stay?

On objective analysis, the judge held that the landlord had not abandoned their right to a stay, or elected to submit to the court proceedings. They considered the district judge was wrong to focus on the order and emphasis of the landlord's applications – the fact that they majored on the strike out application and argued for a stay in the alternative was, the judge said, "a matter of semantics and not of substance".

The express request for a stay was sufficient to demonstrate that the landlord had not abandoned the right to a stay. Further, the effect of their strike out application would also have been for the dispute to be resolved by arbitration. In the circumstances, applying to strike out the tenant's court claim was not a step which precluded the landlord from pursuing a stay in favour of arbitration.

Fact specific

As noted at the start of this article, what constitutes a step in the proceedings is necessarily fact specific. Neither this judgment nor the authorities cited in it say that a strike out application could never constitute a step in the proceedings for the purpose of s.9(3). Likewise, while expressly reserving the right to seek a stay of proceedings may be a helpful indication that a party has not abandoned that right, that will not be sufficient if that party then takes inconsistent steps which evince an intention to submit to the court process rather than arbitration. While the determination will necessarily be case specific though, there are some key takeaways when faced with a counterparty who brings court proceedings in breach of an arbitration agreement:

Not just a tick-box exercise – a party cannot apply to stay proceedings without first acknowledging service of the claim. The same applies to other applications to contest the court's jurisdiction (e.g. where a jurisdiction clause gives another court jurisdiction). While the acknowledgement of service is a largely administrative step, care needs to be taken and there are bear traps for the unwary – ticking "I intend to defend all of this claim" rather than "I intend to contest jurisdiction" may not be fatal (as demonstrated in this case), but is likely to be at least very unhelpful, and a potential source of unnecessary satellite arguments (and attendant cost).

– a party cannot apply to stay proceedings without first acknowledging service of the claim. The same applies to other applications to contest the court's jurisdiction (e.g. where a jurisdiction clause gives another court jurisdiction). While the acknowledgement of service is a largely administrative step, care needs to be taken and there are bear traps for the unwary – ticking "I intend to defend all of this claim" rather than "I intend to contest jurisdiction" may not be fatal (as demonstrated in this case), but is likely to be at least very unhelpful, and a potential source of unnecessary satellite arguments (and attendant cost). Apply with care - if you contend that the court should not hear the claim, then careful consideration is also needed before making any application to court. Is the application objectively supportive of the arbitration (as the court considered in this case) or is it more apt to be seen as a submission to the court process?

More broadly, the decision serves as a reminder that parties seeking to preserve their right to arbitrate should carefully consider how they engage with court proceedings. Whether a particular act amounts to taking a step in the proceedings will remain highly fact-sensitive, but parties should avoid taking substantive action before deciding whether to seek a stay.

Why does this matter for rent review disputes?

While market dynamics mean that contested rent reviews like the one in this case are fairly rare at the moment, the Government's proposed ban on upwards-only rent review may prompt an increase in disputes of this sort. For more information, see our recent insight: The ban on upward only rent review gets closer and could impact leases granted now.

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