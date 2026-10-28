Sovereign Immunity And Arbitral Awards: High Court Clarifies When Foreign Judgments Can Give Rise To Estoppel

In Yukos Capital Sarl v Russian Federation, HHJ Pelling KC (at a preliminary hearing) considered whether a Swiss court judgment rejecting a challenge to an arbitral award prevented the Russian Federation (Russia) from raising jurisdictional objections in subsequent English enforcement proceedings.

We have previously written about the broader "Yukos" case here, in the context of the arbitral claims brought by Hulley Enterprises on behalf of the former majority shareholders of Yukos Oil Company.

In 2025, the Court of Appeal considered the application of issue estoppel in the context of state immunity. It determined that common law principles, such as issues estoppel, plainly apply to consideration of state immunity.

In this latest episode, Yukos Capital unsuccessfully contended that a previous decision of a Swiss court on the applicability of state immunity in these proceedings should estop English courts from determining the applicability of state immunity under English law.

The judgment confirms that a foreign court's decision regarding state immunity will not automatically prevent a state from advancing state immunity arguments in England.

The dispute

The claimant sought to enforce an arbitral award against the Russia in England. Russia argued that it was entitled to state immunity under section 1 of the State Immunity Act 1978 (SIA 1978) because it had not agreed in writing to submit the relevant dispute to arbitration for the purposes of section 9(1) of the SIA 1978.

The claimant relied on a prior Swiss judgment which had dismissed Russia's application to set aside the award at the seat of the arbitration. It argued that the Swiss judgment prevented Russia from rearguing jurisdictional issues in England through either cause of action estoppel or issue estoppel.

The court was therefore required to decide whether the Swiss judgment had a preclusive effect in the English proceedings.

Cause of action estoppel rejected

HHJ Pelling KC held that the Swiss proceedings and the English proceedings involved different causes of action. In Switzerland, the issue was whether the award should be set aside under Article 190 of the Federal Law on Private International Law of Switzerland. In England, the issue was whether Russia was entitled to state immunity under the SIA 1978.

Although both proceedings touched on the tribunal's jurisdiction, the rights and remedies being pursued were fundamentally different.

The court also rejected the suggestion that the Court of Appeal's decision in Hulley Enterprises Ltd v Russian Federation [2025] supported a broader approach. Hulley was concerned with issue estoppel, not cause of action estoppel, and the two doctrines serve different functions.

Issue estoppel also failed

The court likewise concluded that issue estoppel did not arise.

The judgment contains an important discussion of the limits of issue estoppel in where reliance is placed on a foreign court judgment. HHJ Pelling KC emphasised that issue estoppel applies only where a particular issue was actually decided in earlier proceedings.

It does not prevent a party from advancing an argument merely because "it could and arguably should have" have been argued in the earlier proceedings, but was not 1. Rather, any attempt to prevent the later deployment of arguments that were available but not pursued falls within the distinct doctrine of abuse of process derived from Henderson v Henderson [1843], not issue estoppel. 2

Abuse for the purposes of Henderson was not considered further, because it did not form part of the list of issues for the preliminary hearing.

The court further held that, even if issue estoppel were available in principle, it could attach only to those specific jurisdictional grounds that had been determined on their merits by the Swiss court. HHJ Pelling KC rejected the claimant's broader submission that the relevant issue was simply whether the tribunal had jurisdiction.

Instead, the court treated the individual grounds relied upon in support of the jurisdictional challenge as separate issues for estoppel purposes. In this regard, the court noted that some of the grounds advanced by Russia in the English immunity proceedings had never been argued in Switzerland and therefore could not have been the subject of any issue estoppel.

The court also relied on the principle articulated by Lord Reid in Carl Zeiss v Rayner & Keeler Ltd (No 2) [1967] that a foreign judgment should not be afforded greater preclusive effect in England than it possesses in its home jurisdiction.

Expert evidence established that Swiss law does not recognise a doctrine equivalent to English issue estoppel. Under Swiss law, res judicata attaches only to the operative part of the judgment, not to the court's reasoning.

The Swiss judgment therefore did not create issue estoppels capable of binding the parties in England. The reasoning of the Swiss court therefore had no preclusive effect as a matter of Swiss law and could not generate issue estoppels capable of binding the parties in England. The court regarded this conclusion as fatal to the claimant's reliance on issue estoppel.

Why the decision matters

The judgment illustrates the limits of the approach applied in Hulley. It also highlights that the availability of issue estoppel will depend on the law and effect of the foreign judgment in question.

In Hulley, Dutch law allowed the Dutch judgment to have preclusive effect and there was complete overlap between the jurisdictional issues being heard. In this case, neither applied and so the Swiss judgment did not give rise to issue estoppel in the same way.

Yukos Capital does not overturn the approach of Hulley. However, it makes clear that the availability of issue estoppel will depend on the law of the foreign jurisdiction and on the precise issues that were previously determined.

Parties can no longer assume that a successful defence of an award before the courts of the seat will automatically prevent a state from advancing further jurisdictional objections in England. Much will depend on the preclusive effect that the foreign legal system itself gives to the judgment in question.

For award creditors, the decision underlines the importance of understanding not only what a foreign court decided, but also the legal consequences that decision carries in its home jurisdiction.

Key takeaways

Foreign judgments will not automatically defeat state immunity arguments. A state may still be able to challenge jurisdiction in England, even where similar issues have been considered by the courts of the arbitral seat.

The foreign law position matters. English courts are unlikely to give a foreign judgment more preclusive effect than it has under its own legal system.

Issue estoppel remains available in principle. The decision does not reverse Hulley, but demonstrates that its application will depend heavily on the facts and the relevant foreign law.

Only issues actually decided are likely to be protected. Arguments that could have been raised previously, but were not, will not ordinarily be barred by issue estoppel.

Enforcement strategy should be considered early. Award creditors pursuing states should assess at an early stage whether judgments from the courts of the seat are capable of creating binding estoppels in future enforcement proceedings.

Footnotes

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