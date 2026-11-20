The High Court has dismissed a claim seeking to restrain publication of allegations of serious misconduct, despite finding that publication would create a real and immediate risk to the claimant’s life through suicide: PPT v Independent Television News Ltd and Guardian News & Media Ltd [2026] EWHC 2818 (KB).

The claim was brought primarily under Article 2 (right to life) and Article 3 (prohibition of torture) of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). The court held that these articles did not impose a positive operational duty on the court to restrain the anticipated publication by the defendants, which were private publishers. The claim did not identify any domestic legal basis for relief – ie no claim was pleaded in misuse of private information, breach of confidence, harassment, defamation, data protection or any other recognised domestic cause of action. The alternative claim under Article 8 (right to private and family life) also failed on that basis and, in any event, on the court’s assessment of the competing rights under Article 8 and Article 10 (freedom of expression).

The judgment provides interesting takeaways for media organisations but also for other organisations that may carry out investigations involving vulnerable individuals. It makes clear that even a real risk of very serious harm will not necessarily create a legal basis for preventing otherwise lawful activity. But it also highlights the importance of proper and careful conduct during investigations and pre-publication engagement. Some key messages are set out below.

Parties applying for an injunction should start by identifying a proper legal basis to justify restraint, and cannot rely only on the gravity of the consequences. Where a recognised domestic claim is available, it should be properly pleaded and evidenced. Direct reliance on the ECHR and the court’s broad equitable powers is not a reliable substitute. The proposed duration of an injunction sought must be supported by evidence. In this case, the claimant made an alternative proposal that publication should be restrained pending treatment and a future reassessment of whether it would still be incompatible with his Article 2 or 3 rights after a defined period (eg 18 months). However, the court found that there was no evidential basis for this or any other period for reassessment, and if anything suggested that postponement could prolong suicide risk. The importance of a careful and responsible approach to any investigation involving sensitive issues or individuals cannot be overstated: In this case the court noted, in the context of the balancing exercise between Articles 8 and 10, that the defendants had undertaken an extensive investigation with accounts from numerous sources (over 100 people including over 30 sources said to have first-hand accounts), sought corroborative and contradictory material, repeatedly tested the principal accounts and subjected the proposed publications to editorial and legal scrutiny. Even though the court was expressly not determining the truth of the allegations under investigation, it could still attribute weight to the proposed journalism. The decision also noted that the defendants intended to report the claimant’s denials and any further response provided. When they learned of the claimant’s condition, the defendants sought psychiatric advice and proposed that he be assessed by an independent psychiatrist. They extended the time afforded to him to respond on several occasions, and sought further information concerning his condition, supervision and treatment. Finally, the judge initially extended the claimant's anonymity and reporting restrictions during the period allowed for seeking permission to appeal, but no permission was filed and the case has since been widely reported as involving David Walliams. But even while the identity of the claimant was subject to an anonymity order, speculation was rife on social media. The judgment included a reminder that identification or speculation elsewhere, including on social media, does not authorise publication in breach of the order, which would be a contempt of court. This is not the first time, and no doubt will not be the last time, that a court has acknowledged the challenge to traditional media injunctions posed by the reality of communication in the digital age.

This was not a case in which the defendant publishers had assumed any express duty of care to the claimant. In other contexts (eg. in an employment context) organisations considering whether to disclose information about investigation into allegations of misconduct may also need to consider proactively whether they owe any statutory, contractual or tortious duties of care not to cause foreseeable personal injury (including psychological harm), and whether such any duties would be engaged by their proposed disclosure.

Background

The defendant media organisations had carried out journalistic investigations into allegations of a sexual and potentially criminal nature concerning the conduct of the claimant, a high-profile individual. The claimant denied the allegations, the truth of which was not an issue for determination in these proceedings.

The claimant sought a final injunction restraining the defendants from publishing their allegations, primarily on the basis that publication would expose him to a real and immediate risk of serious harm or death by suicide. The claimant’s case was that the notification and prospect of publication of the allegations caused a serious deterioration in his mental health, including serious attempts to take his own life and the need for psychiatric treatment.

Decision

Following an expedited trial, the High Court dismissed the claim on all grounds.

Nicklin J carried out a detailed assessment of the psychiatric evidence and concluded that a decision permitting publication, the anticipation of publication, and publication itself would each materially and very substantially increase the claimant’s risk of suicide.

However, this was not sufficient to establish a positive operational duty on the court under Article 2 ECHR. The psychiatric hospital to which the claimant had been admitted had assumed responsibility for his psychiatric treatment and immediate safety; the court adjudicating a dispute between private parties had assumed no such responsibility.

The Article 3 ECHR claim failed on substantially the same basis: the proposed publication did not constitute “treatment” by the State, and the claimant’s anticipated suffering would arise from his psychiatric condition and expected reaction to allegations published by private parties. The established authorities did not support the imposition of a positive operational duty on the court to prevent that suffering by restraining publication.

In addition, Nicklin J noted that s.37(1) of the Senior Courts Act 1981 confers a broad power to grant injunctions where it appears just and convenient to do so, but that is not a free-standing cause of action. The claimant did not plead any recognised domestic cause of action. The court’s general equitable power did not extend to granting the injunction sought.

Even if an operational duty or juridical basis for relief existed, Nicklin J considered that Articles 2 and 3 ECHR would not require the court to grant the injunction sought, where the claimant was already undergoing inpatient psychiatric treatment, containment and risk-management measures in an environment which significantly reduced the likelihood of suicide. An injunction would not treat his underlying condition, and the evidence did not indicate a point at which publication would become safe through mere passage of time (which would render the relief sought of uncertain and potentially indefinite duration).

Nicklin J also rejected the claimant’s alternative claim under Article 8 ECHR, which was based on the protection of his physical and psychological integrity and private and family life. Again, the claim failed principally because no domestic cause of action was pleaded. Article 8 also does not create a free-standing cause of action between private parties.

Although it was not necessary following this conclusion, Nicklin J proceeded to carry out the balancing act between the claimant’s Article 8 rights and the defendants’ Article 10 rights. While acknowledging the very substantial asserted consequences, he concluded that Article 8 did not require the suppression of the proposed publications where the journalism concerned matters of substantial public interest; the restraint sought would be comprehensive and potentially indefinite; the information itself was not alleged to be private; and the court was not in a position to find that the defendants’ investigation lacked a proper evidential foundation or that the proposed publications made no genuine contribution to public debate. The availability of psychiatric treatment and protective measures was also relevant, as Article 8 does not require the court to eliminate every source of psychiatric distress by imposing a prior restraint on the lawful activities of private parties.