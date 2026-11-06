Five Situations Where You Should Not Go It Alone: When To Instruct A Litigation Firm

Disputes have a habit of arriving without warning. A supplier fails to deliver, a business partner falls out with a co-director, a neighbour builds over a boundary line, or a family disagreement over an estate turns into something far more serious.

It can be tempting to handle matters personally, perhaps with a strongly worded letter, a small claim filed online, or simply hoping the other side will see sense. Sometimes that works. Often it does not, and the cost of getting it wrong can far exceed the cost of proper legal advice at the outset.

Below are five common scenarios in which it pays to instruct a specialist litigation firm in England and Wales. Resolving a dispute does not always mean a trip to court: depending on the circumstances, the appropriate route may be negotiation, mediation, arbitration, expert determination, early neutral evaluation or court proceedings. A qualified litigation solicitor can help identify the most appropriate and proportionate route.

1. When the Sums Involved Exceed the Small Claims Threshold

The small claims track in England and Wales is usually used for claims worth up to £10,000, subject to specific rules and lower limits that apply to certain types of claim, including some personal injury claims. The procedure is designed to enable people to resolve straightforward disputes without substantial legal costs, and many people successfully bring or defend small claims without a solicitor.

Claims above the small claims limit may be subject to different case-management and costs regimes, depending on their value, complexity and the nature of the dispute. In many cases, the unsuccessful party may be ordered to pay some of the successful party’s legal costs, although the precise position depends on the circumstances and the applicable rules.

That makes obtaining advice particularly important before issuing or defending a substantial claim. A litigation solicitor can assess the merits of the case, identify the likely risks and costs, and advise whether litigation is proportionate. In some cases, early negotiation or mediation may achieve a better result at considerably lower cost.

The important point is that the value of a dispute is not the only consideration. A relatively modest claim can still involve difficult legal issues, complicated evidence or significant consequences for the parties involved.

2. When a Business Relationship or Commercial Contract Breaks Down

Commercial disputes are rarely as simple as they first appear.

A contract may require the parties to negotiate or mediate before commencing proceedings. It may contain an arbitration agreement, specify a particular jurisdiction, or impose other requirements that affect how and where a dispute should be resolved. Ignoring those provisions can lead to wasted time and expense before the real dispute has even been addressed.

The same applies to correspondence. A strongly worded letter sent in frustration may feel satisfying in the moment, but could later form part of the evidence in a dispute. In some cases, the parties may also be expected to comply with a relevant pre-action protocol before proceedings are issued.

A specialist litigation firm can review the contract, correspondence and relevant evidence, identify the issues that actually matter, and advise on the appropriate forum and strategy. It can also ensure that communications sent on your behalf protect rather than undermine your position.

Early advice can be particularly valuable where a commercial relationship is still capable of being preserved. The objective may not be to “win” a dispute at all costs, but to protect the business while achieving a commercially sensible outcome.

3. When Family and Money Collide in Probate or Inheritance Disputes

Disputes over a will or an estate are among the most emotionally charged matters a person is likely to face, and can also be legally intricate.

capacity, undue influence, defective execution or the way an estate has been administered. There may also be claims under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975.

Potential disputes may concern the validity of a will, testamentary capacity, undue influence, defective execution, or the way an estate has been administered. There may also be claims under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975.

Time limits can be particularly important. For example, a claim under the 1975 Act is generally subject to a six-month time limit from the date on which representation is first taken out, although the court has power to permit a late application in appropriate circumstances.

Grief, family history and longstanding disagreements can understandably affect decision-making. Informal attempts to resolve matters can sometimes reduce tension, but they can also make matters worse if the underlying legal issues are not understood.

A solicitor experienced in contentious probate can provide objective advice, assess the prospects of a claim before significant costs are incurred, identify any applicable deadlines and, where appropriate, help the parties explore mediation or another negotiated solution.

In many inheritance disputes, preserving family relationships may be an important consideration alongside the financial outcome. Early, independent advice can help keep both objectives in view.

4. When a Dispute Involves a Professional Adviser, Financial Institution or Public Body

Disputes involving banks, insurers, accountants, solicitors, financial business or public bodies can involve technical evidence, detailed contractual or regulatory requirements and specific procedures. A claim against a professional adviser may depend on what advice was given, what a reasonably competent professional should have done, and whether the alleged breach actually caused the loss claimed. Professional negligence claims can also be subject to specific pre-action requirements.

Similarly, a complaint about a financial business may need to go through an internal complaints process and, depending on the circumstances, may ultimately be suitable for consideration by an ombudsman or through court proceedings.

Challenges to decisions made by public bodies can involve different procedures again. In some circumstances, the appropriate route may be a statutory appeal; in others, judicial review may be relevant. Judicial review has strict procedural requirements, including a requirement that a claim be brought promptly and, generally, within three months of the grounds arising.

These are areas where procedural mistakes can have serious consequences.

A litigation firm with relevant experience can identify the correct route, assess the available evidence, advise on deadlines and help ensure that a claim is presented on the appropriate legal basis.

5. When the Other Side Has Already Instructed Solicitors

Receiving a formal letter from the other party’s solicitors is perhaps the clearest signal that professional advice may be needed.

It can be intimidating to receive several pages of legal correspondence setting out allegations, deadlines and potential consequences. But a solicitor’s letter does not, by itself, mean that the other side’s case is strong or that you should concede.

What it does mean is that the dispute is now being managed by someone whose role is to protect their own client’s interests. A response sent without understanding the legal position can sometimes make matters more difficult later..

The right response is not to panic and not to necessarily to fight harder. It may be to negotiate, provide further information, challenge the allegations, make a settlement proposal or, where appropriate, defend or bring proceedings.

A litigation solicitor can assess whether the claim is sound in law, identify what evidence matters, advise on the risks and formulate a proportionate response. In some cases, the best result may be achieved by resolving the matter before proceedings are issued.

The Value of Getting the Right Advice, Early

The earlier proper advice is sought, the more options may remain available.

At the beginning of a dispute, there may still be an opportunity to negotiate, preserve a commercial or personal relationship, gather important evidence and resolve the matter without formal proceedings. Once positions have hardened or proceedings have been issued, the options can become more limited and the costs can increase.Resolving a dispute does not necessarily mean going to court. Depending on the circumstances, the appropriate route may be negotiation, mediation, arbitration, expert determination, early neutral evaluation or court proceedings. The right approach depends on the nature of the dispute, the relationship between the parties, the evidence available, the potential value of the claim and what the client is ultimately trying to achieve. That is why early legal advice can be valuable. It allows you to understand your options before committing significant time or money to a particular course of action.