Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

Court Of Appeal Holds Interest Is Payable On Costs Even Where A Claimant Is Funded By A CFA

Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Contributor
Burges Salmon LLP

Burges Salmon LLP

Burges Salmon is an ambitious, sustainable and inclusive firm that ensures its clients, people and...

View firm profile
Explore more from Burges Salmon LLP

The Court of Appeal has ruled on whether claimants funded by conditional fee agreements can recover pre-judgment interest on their legal costs, even when they haven't actually paid those costs upfront. This decision clarifies a crucial question about cost recovery in litigation where success fees are involved, potentially affecting how parties calculate the financial risks of defending claims.

United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Chris Heitzman
Chris Heitzman

The Court of Appeal has given judgment on the narrow question of pre-judgment interest on costs where the Claimants are funded by a conditional fee agreement (‘CFA’), in the long running case of Municipio de Mariana v BHP Group Ltd and others [2026] EWHC 73 (TCC).

Background

The proceedings arise from the collapse of the Fundao Dam in Brazil. A large number of Claimants seek losses alleged to have been suffered as a result of the collapse of the dam. The Court had previously given judgment following a 5 month trial. 

The Appeal

The Court has now considered an appeal by the Defendants of the award of pre-judgment interest at a rate of 1% above UK base rate on the Claimants’ costs, from 1 August 2023 until 26 January 2026.

The Claimants’ legal costs had been funded by a CFA so that the costs only became due on the occurrence of a successful outcome. The Claimants had therefore not actually spent (or borrowed) the legal costs. The Defendants argued that the Claimants should not get interest on those costs prior to the successful outcome because they were not ‘out of pocket’ as they had not had to fund the legal costs as the proceedings had gone along, because of the CFA.

The Court of Appeal’s decision

The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal.

The discretion to award interest is a broad one, the Court observed: “There is […] nothing in the wording of CPR Part 44.2(6)(g) or elsewhere to suggest that […] interest can only be awarded if the receiving party has actually expended money on costs or has borrowed money to pay such costs.” The Court had been right to exercise the discretion to award pre-judgment interest in the Claimants’ favour.

The Claimants were ‘out of pocket’ in the sense that they would have to pay a success fee under the CFA to compensate their solicitors for not being paid unless and until the claim was successful. “The purpose of the power in CPR Part 44.2(6)(g)”, the Court held, “is to compensate the recipient either for having been kept out of his money or for itself being liable to compensate someone else (whether the solicitors providing the legal services themselves, an insurer or a third-party funder) for the fact that legal services have been provided to the recipient on credit.” Having to pay a success fee in a CFA was a liability to compensate the solicitors for contingent and delayed payment which falls within the purpose of the power to award interest on costs.

The appellants pointed out that Hirachand [2024] AC 599 and section 58A(6) of Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO) banned a recovery as between parties of success fees. The Court held that awarding interest on costs “does not infringe the prohibition in section 58A(6), because it is an order for pre-judgment interest on costs, which is quite distinct and separate from an order requiring ‘the payment by one party of all or part of a success fee payable’.” An award of pre-judgment interest was not equivalent to an order requiring payment of the success fee itself.

Pre-judgment interest on costs is not exceptional, and the Court reaffirmed the approach taken in previous authorities.

Discussion

The judgment is perhaps unsurprising, but it is useful clarification by the Court of Appeal.

In practical terms, the current Bank of England base rate is 3.75%. Interest at 1% above that, or 4.75%, for say 3 years pre-judgment, can amount to a not insignificant sum. On an award of say £500k, interest award might amount to as much as over £70,000. Those acting for Claimants on CFAs should not forget to recover it, and Defendants or their insurers should reserve for it as one of the costs risks of defending a claim.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Meta's $18 Billion Settlement: Reckoning Or Managed Exit?

Meta has agreed to pay up to $18 billion over 10 years to settle claims by 52 US state and territory attorneys general in the largest state consumer-protection settlement in American history outside tobacco. The settlement imposes binding child-safety obligations including time limits and age assurance, but leaves the core algorithmic feed unchanged and raises questions about whether this represents genuine accountability or a commercially managed outcome.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Game Developer And Publisher Battle Over Step In Rights

A High Court ruling examines a contentious dispute between a video game developer and publisher over milestone-based funding and "step in" rights for the first-person shooter Six Days in Fallujah. With over $50 million in development costs at stake and allegations of conspiracy to acquire proprietary source code, the court declined to grant either party interim control of the game's development, leaving both sides without the "keys to the kingdom" pending a full trial.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Lewis Silkin
Lewis Silkin
Article

AI In Court: CJC Issues Final Report On The Use Of AI In Preparing Court Documents

The Civil Justice Council has released its Final Report on AI use in court documents, proposing 15 recommendations that balance innovation with integrity in civil litigation. The report introduces differentiated disclosure requirements for witnesses versus experts, while maintaining existing professional duties for legal representatives in written advocacy.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Gowling WLG
Gowling WLG
Video

One-Punch Manslaughter – When A Single Blow Kills (Video)

A split-second decision can change lives forever. In one-punch manslaughter cases, a single impulsive blow, perhaps thrown in anger, fear or misguided bravado, leads to a tragic death. These ‘death by a single punch’ incidents are more common in the UK than many realise. Dozens of families every year are left devastated, with one family grieving an unimaginable loss, and another family shocked and fearful as their loved one faces a homicide investigation for an outcome no one intended. It’s a tragic reality, one moment of anger, one fatal assault involving a single blow, and two lives (and families) ruined.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Olliers Solicitors
Olliers Solicitors
Article

LNG Charterparty Hire Formula: Meaning Of JKM–TTF Pricing Spread

The Commercial Court ruled on a USD 29 million dispute over an LNG carrier charterparty's index-linked pricing formula, determining whether the "JKM-TTF spread" operated bidirectionally or only when JKM exceeded TTF. The decision examines how unprecedented market conditions—where European gas prices surged above Asian prices due to the Ukraine war—tested the contractual formula's application and whether rectification could remedy an alleged drafting oversight.
European UnionLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
CMS Wistrand
CMS Wistrand
Article

Ten AI Giants, One Regulator And A Lesson For Everyone Else: What The ICO’s Foundation Model Report Really Tells Us

The UK's Information Commissioner's Office has completed its supervision of major AI foundation model developers, revealing significant gaps in data protection practices and setting new expectations for legitimate interests assessments, transparency, and special category data handling. The regulator has now turned its attention to agentic AI systems, warning that autonomy is not an excuse for poor compliance and launching a call for evidence that will shape future regulatory guidance.
United KingdomPrivacy
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Evolution Delivered: What Regulation (EU) 2026/2202 Means For EU261 Reform

The European Union has enacted its most comprehensive overhaul of passenger rights legislation in over twenty years, introducing significant operational changes for airlines while maintaining the core architecture of the existing compensation framework. With implementation required by October 2027, carriers face expanded obligations around automatic reimbursements, rerouting rights, and assistance provisions, alongside new clarity on extraordinary circumstances and claims procedures.
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

The EU Kids Act: Not Just A Social Media Ban, And Not Just An EU Problem

The European Commission has proposed the EU KIDS Act, a comprehensive regulation that extends far beyond a simple social media ban for under-13s. This ambitious framework introduces tiered age-based restrictions, safety-by-design obligations across digital services including AI chatbots and online games, and mandatory certified age-verification systems. With potential fines reaching 6% of global turnover and enforcement mechanisms piggybacking on existing DSA machinery, organisations offering digital servic
European UnionMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

ICO Consults On Draft Guidance On Anonymisation And Pseudonymisation For Research

The Information Commissioner's Office has launched a consultation on draft guidance addressing anonymisation and pseudonymisation for research, archiving and statistical purposes. This guidance provides critical insight into how organisations should apply data minimisation principles in modern research practices, including AI development, trusted research environments, and synthetic data generation.
United KingdomPrivacy
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

When A Chatbot Becomes A Search Engine: Lessons From The Commission’s Latest DSA Designations

The European Commission has designated ChatGPT as a Very Large Online Search Engine under the Digital Services Act, marking the first time a generative AI assistant has been classified this way. This designation, alongside Reddit and Roblox being named as Very Large Online Platforms, introduces systemic risk assessment obligations, independent audits, and advertising transparency requirements that most AI products have not previously faced. What does this mean for other AI assistants with web-search capabil
BelgiumTechnology
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Crypto, Front Companies And Sanctions Evasion: The NCA’s $5.2 Million Forfeiture

The National Crime Agency has secured the forfeiture of over $5.2 million from an agricultural trading company following a civil recovery investigation into suspected money laundering and sanctions evasion. The case involved complex international fund flows through multiple jurisdictions, cryptocurrency conversion, and alleged connections to entities later designated under US sanctions for facilitating illicit Iranian oil sales.
United KingdomCriminal Law
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

A Consumer Duty Focus On Supervision And Enforcement – What Changes Now That The Consumer Duty Has Teeth?

The FCA has ended its grace period for Consumer Duty compliance and is now actively using supervisory and enforcement powers to ensure firms deliver good consumer outcomes. With 11 open investigations spanning insurance, pensions, wealth management, and other sectors, plus 382 supervisory interventions in the last financial year, regulators are scrutinizing whether firms have truly embedded Consumer Duty frameworks into their operations. Fair value assessments, vulnerability support, and outcomes monitoring
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Regulating AI In Healthcare: National Commission Sets Out UK Framework

The National Commission into the Regulation of AI in Healthcare has published comprehensive recommendations that are expected to shape the future regulatory framework for AI technologies in UK healthcare. These recommendations address the safe adoption of AI across diagnostics, medical research, and clinical decision-making while establishing safeguards to maintain public confidence. The report introduces a lifecycle approach to regulation, emphasizing ongoing monitoring rather than just initial approval, a
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

FCA Opens New Criminal Money Laundering Investigation

The Financial Conduct Authority has launched a criminal investigation into Euro Exchange Securities UK Ltd for potential breaches of the Money Laundering Regulations 2017, marking the regulator's first major criminal probe into money laundering offences since 2021. The investigation focuses on alleged failures in risk assessment, customer due diligence, and internal controls between 2020 and 2026, with potential sanctions including imprisonment and unlimited fines.
United KingdomCriminal Law
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP
Article

Broad Changes To MHRA Proposed Under UK Health Bill

The UK Government has introduced sweeping reforms to the regulatory framework governing medicines and medical devices through amendments to the Health Bill currently progressing through Parliament. These proposed changes would grant the Secretary of State new powers to establish a licensing regime for medical devices and enable faster regulatory updates in response to scientific and technological advances.
United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Burges Salmon LLP
Burges Salmon LLP