The construction industry is built on complex contractual relationships, demanding deadlines and significant financial commitments. While most projects aim to deliver successful outcomes, disputes can arise at any stage of the construction process, often resulting in costly delays, unexpected expenses and strained commercial relationships.

For employers, contractors, subcontractors and construction professionals, understanding the available options for resolving disputes is essential to protecting their commercial interests and keeping projects on track.

Understanding Construction Disputes

Construction disputes can arise for a variety of reasons, from disagreements over contractual obligations to delays in completing works or disputes concerning the quality of construction.

Common issues include:

Payment disputes: Delayed payments, disputed applications for payment, and disagreements over the value of completed works.

Delayed payments, disputed applications for payment, and disagreements over the value of completed works. Delays and extensions of time: Disputes concerning responsibility for project delays, extensions of time and claims for loss and expense.

Disputes concerning responsibility for project delays, extensions of time and claims for loss and expense. Defective workmanship: Allegations that works fail to meet contractual specifications, industry standards or agreed quality requirements.

Allegations that works fail to meet contractual specifications, industry standards or agreed quality requirements. Variations and additional works: Disagreements over changes to the scope of works, valuation of variations or entitlement to additional payment.

Disagreements over changes to the scope of works, valuation of variations or entitlement to additional payment. Contractual interpretation: Differences in the interpretation of contractual provisions, risk allocation and the responsibilities of the parties.

Differences in the interpretation of contractual provisions, risk allocation and the responsibilities of the parties. Termination disputes: Conflicts arising from alleged breaches of contract, suspension of works or the termination of construction agreements.

If these issues are not addressed promptly, they can escalate into formal proceedings, increasing both the financial exposure and the time required to reach a resolution.

Choosing the Right Dispute Resolution Method

Construction disputes do not always need to result in lengthy and expensive litigation. The most appropriate method of resolution will depend on the nature of the dispute, the relevant contract, the urgency of the matter and the commercial objectives of the parties.

Adjudication

Adjudication is a particularly important mechanism in the UK construction industry. Under the Housing Grants, Construction and Regeneration Act 1996, qualifying parties generally have a statutory right to refer a dispute to adjudication at any time, subject to the applicable statutory requirements and contractual arrangements.

The process is designed to provide a decision quickly, usually within 28 days of referral, although extensions may be agreed or permitted under the applicable rules.

Adjudication is frequently used to resolve payment disputes, disagreements over variations and disputes concerning extensions of time. Decisions are generally binding unless and until the dispute is finally determined by litigation, arbitration or agreement.

For businesses seeking a timely resolution and improved cash flow, adjudication can be an effective option.

Negotiation and Mediation

Negotiation allows the parties to explore a commercial settlement directly, often with the assistance of their legal advisers.

Mediation introduces an independent third party who facilitates discussions and helps the parties identify potential solutions. The mediator does not normally impose a decision, and a settlement is achieved only if the parties agree.

Both approaches can offer greater flexibility, preserve commercial relationships and avoid the costs and disruption associated with formal proceedings.

Arbitration and Litigation

Where a dispute cannot be resolved through adjudication, negotiation or mediation, arbitration or court proceedings may be appropriate.

Arbitration involves an independent arbitrator determining the dispute in accordance with the applicable arbitration agreement and legal framework. It may offer procedural flexibility and, in suitable cases, confidentiality.

Litigation may be necessary where a binding judicial determination is required, where complex legal issues arise or where enforcement and other court remedies are important considerations.

The appropriate route should be assessed carefully, taking account of the contract, the evidence, the value of the claim and the potential consequences for the business.

The Importance of Early Legal Advice

Early intervention can make a significant difference to the outcome of a construction dispute.

A review of the contract and relevant correspondence can help establish the parties’ obligations, identify potential breaches and clarify the available remedies. It can also highlight procedural requirements, including payment notices, contractual deadlines, notification provisions and adjudication time limits.

Preserving contemporaneous records is equally important. Contracts, programmes, site diaries, meeting minutes, photographs, payment applications and correspondence may all prove critical when establishing responsibility for delays, defects or additional costs.

Taking advice before positions become entrenched can also create opportunities for settlement and help businesses avoid unnecessary expenditure.

A Strategic Approach to Construction Disputes

Effective dispute resolution requires more than an understanding of the law. It involves assessing the strength of the evidence, identifying the commercial priorities of the client and selecting a proportionate strategy.

For some businesses, securing an overdue payment as quickly as possible will be the principal objective. For others, the priority may be recovering losses arising from delay, defending a substantial claim or preserving an ongoing contractual relationship.

A tailored approach ensures that the chosen strategy reflects both the legal merits of the dispute and the wider commercial interests at stake.

How We Can Help

Construction disputes can place considerable pressure on businesses, particularly when significant sums, project deadlines and ongoing contractual relationships are involved.

Our dispute resolution team can assist clients with assessing contractual rights, pursuing and defending construction claims, navigating adjudication and exploring negotiated settlements. We aim to provide clear, commercially focused advice that helps clients understand their options and make informed decisions at every stage of a dispute.

Whether you are facing a payment dispute, a delay claim, allegations of defective workmanship or a more complex contractual disagreement, obtaining the right advice at an early stage can help protect your position and identify the most effective route forward.