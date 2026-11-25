This is the first in a series of podcasts we will be releasing to mark the launch of the third edition of Class Actions in England and Wales, published by Sweet & Maxwell. In this episode we take stock on how class actions are brought in this jurisdiction, look at the position regarding funding, and discuss the global context for class actions. This episode is hosted by Maura McIntosh, a knowledge counsel in our commercial litigation team in London, who is joined by Gregg Rowan, a London disputes partner, and Damian Grave, a disputes partner based in Melbourne. The three of them are the general editors of the book.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Class actions: In conversation (England and Wales) – EP1 The evolving landscape

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A transcript of this podcast is available here.