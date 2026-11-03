London Conference On International Law 2026: International Law In A Changing World

On 1 and 2 October, the London Conference on International Law brought together judges, practitioners, academics and policymakers at the QEII Centre in Westminster to consider some of the most pressing challenges facing the international legal order. Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer was a Gold Sponsor of the conference, whose five plenaries and 16 panels covered topics including the rule of law, climate change, international institutions, dispute settlement, technology, the use of force and the changing role of non-State actors.

Across a wide-ranging programme, a recurring question was how established international legal rules and institutions should respond to a rapidly changing factual, political and technological environment. Discussions considered pressures on the global rule of law and international institutions, the implications of sea-level rise for statehood and maritime boundaries, and the challenges facing international dispute settlement. A number of sessions brought those wider questions particularly sharply into focus.

Climate change and international courts

In the plenary on climate change and environmental degradation, Judge Hugh Mercer KC of the European Court of Human Rights and Judge Diego Moreno Rodríguez of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, chaired by Elizabeth Wilmshurst KC, considered the proper role of international courts in identifying States' climate obligations without assuming the policymaking role of governments.

The discussion explored the difficult boundary between determining whether a State has established an adequate framework for meeting its obligations and assessing the substance of its chosen climate measures. It also considered courts' treatment of scientific and indigenous knowledge and the growing dialogue between international and regional courts facing common climate-related questions.

Is the cornerstone moving?

Changing circumstances were also central to a panel on recent uses of force and their impact on the Charter's jus contra bellum, chaired by Professor Christian Tams. The discussion considered whether the prohibition on the use of force is undergoing a fundamental shift or instead facing another period of intense contestation.

Particular attention was paid to the right of self-defence and the development of concepts such as imminence in response to changing threats. The panel debated the risks of stretching self-defence to encompass responses to past wrongs or perceived future threats, the need for global consistency in the application of the rules and the importance of the factual basis on which claims of self-defence are made. The discussion also considered the role of third States in responding to possible violations, including whether reliance on private diplomatic engagement risks contributing to the erosion of legal norms.

A further panel focused on national security and international law, chaired by Sir Tim Eicke KC and featuring Dr Mona Paulsen, Ted Posner, Professor Elspeth Guild and Professor Dr Frank Hoffmeister, considered the circumstances in which national security is increasingly a reason for practical limitation of the application of international law. The panel addressed the growing reliance on national security across areas including economic regulation, trade and investment; nationality and migration; and counter-terrorism.

Technology, justice and accountability

In the plenary on international law and technology, Sir Geoffrey Vos challenged the assumption that the use of AI in justice is necessarily undesirable, pointing to its potential to help jurisdictions address otherwise unmanageable court backlogs. Sir Geoffrey discussed the divergence in approaches between jurisdictions on this issue, with the use of AI to clear judicial backlogs being observed in the courts of South Korea and Brazil but not (yet) in the UK. This issue in turn raises significant questions about when human adjudication is essential, and whether there is a fundamental right to have disputes determined by a human decision-maker. The question was also raised of what happens when judgments produced using AI are subsequently put forward for recognition or enforcement in other jurisdictions.

Kaja Ciglic of Microsoft focused on the relationship between States and technology companies, including the role industry can play in translating high-level international norms into workable approaches to cybersecurity and critical infrastructure. The wider discussion emphasised the need for governance to evolve alongside emerging risks rather than assuming that regulation can keep pace with technological development.

Geopolitics, arbitration and non-State actors

For arbitration practitioners, these wider pressures were reflected in a panel on investor-State arbitration and the return of geopolitics. The discussion asked whether a system intended to depoliticise investment disputes can continue to perform that function where disputes arise against a background of armed conflict and geopolitical confrontation. While investment disputes have never been completely divorced from politics, the panel considered whether the scale and character of current disputes present different challenges for the system.

One of the conference's final substantive panels brought a number of the conference themes together. Andrew Cannon, Global Co-Head of International Arbitration and Public International Law at Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, joined Mustafa Qadri, Dr Klara Polackova Van der Ploeg and Dr. Jelena Aparac for ‘Non-State Actors and International Law: Accounting for Plural Power’, chaired by Ahila Sornarajah of the FCDO.

The panel considered the increasingly significant influence of actors outside traditional State structures, from multinational companies and technology businesses to NGOs and private military and security actors. In particular, it explored the tension between the considerable rights and influence that non-State actors may enjoy and the more limited international law obligations imposed directly upon them (particularly in conflict zones or geographical locations where the reach of the State is weak). It also connected neatly with discussions elsewhere at the conference about non-State armed actors, technology companies and the increasing role of private actors in the development and implementation of international norms.

Taken together, the discussions demonstrated both the breadth of the challenges confronting international law and the continuing relevance of its established frameworks.