ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
Exclusive Trade Mark Licence Validly Terminated Following Licensee's Unauthorised Enforcement Action
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
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The High Court (E&W) has upheld the termination of a 20-year exclusive trade mark licence after the licensee sent three cease-and-desist letters seeking to protect its position in the licensed territory in breach...
The High Court (E&W) has upheld the termination of a 20-year exclusive trade mark licence after the licensee sent three cease-and-desist letters seeking to protect its position in the licensed territory in breach of its licence terms (Zennar Ltd v Molssi Fashion Shanghai Ltd [2026] EWHC 2787 (BP)). The decision highlights the importance of clearly defining the parties' respective rights and responsibilities in relation to enforcement, and ensuring that enforcement, confidentiality and termination provisions operate consistently – as well as the practical risk of taking enforcement action without first considering the contractual provisions governing the respective parties' rights.
Practical implications for licence drafting
The decision highlights several points when negotiating or reviewing IP licences:
- Clearly allocate responsibility for enforcement. Specify which party controls enforcement and whether the licensee make take independent action, including preliminary steps (such as cease-and-desist letters). Where the licensee is permitted to act if the licensor declines or delays, consider appropriate notification and escalation procedures.
- Ensure confidentiality provisions accommodate permitted activities. Consider whether the licensee may need to disclose the existence or terms of the licence to e.g. pursue permitted enforcement. Any necessary exceptions should be expressly addressed.
- Consider the termination threshold and opportunities to remedy. Where termination should require a material breach, this should be expressly stated. Consider whether immediate termination should be available for all irremediable breaches, irrespective or their materiality.
For licensees operating under an existing agreement, the immediate lesson is equally important: review the contractual provisions before asserting rights against third parties. Action intended to protect the licensed business may ultimately jeopardise the licence itself.
Read more on the background to this dispute and our analysis of its impact below.
Summary
The dispute arose after Zennar, the owner of the “Rockfish” marks, was acquired by the Korean company AU Brandz. Molssi held an exclusive licence from Zennar to use specified Rockfish marks in China and certain other territories under a licence agreement dated 13 January 2020 ("the Licence"). When AU Brandz planned to sell “Rockfish Weatherwear” products through Chinese pop-up stores, Molssi sent letters to AU Brandz and the shopping centre operator alleging infringement of its rights. Zennar relied on those letters to terminate the Licence.
Richard Smith J held that Molssi had breached express obligations under the Licence, including to keep its terms confidential and to notify Zennar of suspected infringement. Molssi had also breached an implied term prohibiting it from taking enforcement steps without Zennar’s consent. Those breaches were irremediable in the circumstances, triggering an express right to terminate immediately. Molssi’s argument that the agreement attracted a general implied duty of good faith was rejected.
For parties negotiating or reviewing IP licences, the decision highlights the importance of clearly allocating responsibility for enforcement and ensuring that the confidentiality and termination provisions operate consistently with that allocation. An exclusive licence does not necessarily entitle the licensee to take independent enforcement action, even where it considers its rights to have been infringed. Equally, confidentiality obligations may restrict a licensee's ability to disclose details of its licence when seeking to enforce its rights, even where that disclosure is intended to protect legitimate commercial interests.
The decision also illustrates the importance of carefully drafting contractual termination provisions. In this case, the relevant question was simply whether the breaches were capable of remedy, not whether they were sufficiently serious or 'material' to justify termination.
Background
Zennar and Molssi had worked together to develop the “Rockfish” brand in China since before their first written licence in 2015. Their replacement agreement, dated 13 January 2020 and governed by English law, granted Molssi a sole and exclusive licence to use specified Rockfish trade marks and copyright in the manufacture, promotion, distribution and sale of approved products. The territory was defined to include China, Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The initial term was 20 years, with no break clause.
AU Brandz had developed the separate “Rockfish Weatherwear” brand in Korea. Before acquiring Zennar in February 2024, it had sought changes to Molssi’s licensing arrangements, including replacing the exclusive licence with a non-exclusive licence. Molssi did not agree, and the acquisition proceeded with its exclusive licence in place.
Zennar subsequently licensed the “Rockfish Weatherwear” mark to AU Brandz for East and Southeast Asia. Molssi considered planned Chinese pop-up sales to infringe its rights and sent three cease-and-desist letters in December 2024 and January 2025. The letters disclosed information about the Licence, demanded cessation of the alleged infringement and threatened legal action.
On 4 April 2025, Zennar served notice terminating the Licence on the basis that Molissi's letters constituted irremediable breaches of its express and implied contractual obligations. Zennar sought a declaration that this termination was valid. Molssi disputed termination and counterclaimed, alleging, among other things, that Zennar had breached the exclusivity provisions by authorising the use of the "Rockfish Weatherwear" mark in the licensed territory, and that the Licence imposed wider obligations of good faith.
Decision
The High Court found in Zennar’s favour and dismissed Molssi’s counterclaims. The principal findings relevant to the licensing arrangements were as follows.
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Confidentiality: asserting exclusive rights disclosed confidential terms
Clause 7.1 required each party to keep the Licence's terms confidential. Although Molssi argued that its letters merely explained the Licence's general effect, the court found that they disclosed core terms, including the subject matter, exclusivity, territorial scope and relevant dates. The confidentiality obligation was not confined to royalty rates or other financial information.
The court rejected Molssi’s proposed implied exception permitting disclosure reasonably necessary to protect a party’s legitimate interests or legal rights. The Licence already provided a mechanism for addressing infringements through Zennar. If Zennar failed to take appropriate action, Molssi could seek relief against it under the Licence. The proposed exception was therefore neither necessary nor obvious.
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Notification and enforcement: knowledge was not a substitute for compliance
Clause 3.7 required Molssi promptly and fully to notify Zennar of any actual, threatened or suspected infringement. Molssi argued that notification was unnecessary where Zennar already knew of, or had authorised, the conduct concerned.
The court disagreed. The obligation was unqualified and applied even where Molssi considered Zennar’s own conduct to be infringing. Notification enabled the parties to discuss that position within the contractual framework. Earlier complaints about products entering China through unauthorised resellers did not constitute notification of the distinct issue presented by the pop-up stores.
Although the Licence did not expressly prohibit independent enforcement, the court implied a term that Molssi would not take enforcement steps without Zennar’s consent. The Licence allocated responsibility for enforcement to Zennar, with Molssi required to notify and assist. Molssi’s standing to bring infringement proceedings under local law did not resolve whether it was contractually entitled to do so.
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Termination: irremediability was the contractual trigger
Clause 9.2.1 permitted immediate termination by written notice for an “irremediable breach”. A remediable breach instead required notice and a 30-day opportunity to remedy it. The clause did not expressly require the breach to be material.
Molssi characterised its breaches as minor: only three letters had been sent, limited information had been disclosed and Zennar already knew about the proposed stores. However, the court distinguished materiality from remediability. The relevant question was whether the consequences of the breach could be put right, rather than simply how material the breach was, although the materiality of a breach could be relevant to that assessment.
Disclosure to the unrelated shopping centre operator had placed commercially sensitive licence information beyond Zennar’s control. That breach could not be cured: the “genie could not be put back in the bottle”. The court recognised that disclosure to AU Brandz, which had already received the agreement under a non-disclosure agreement, might present a different position, but that issue had not been developed in argument.
The notification and enforcement breaches were also irremediable in these circumstances. By sending the letters without following the agreed process, Molssi had prevented Zennar from considering and directing the response to the suspected infringement. It had also created difficulties with Zennar's commercial partners and revelated the disagreement between licensor and licensee on a commercially sensitive issue. Those consequences couldn’t be put right for the future, and Zennar had therefore validly terminated the Licence.
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Molssi’s allegations against the licensor did not prevent termination
The court held that Molssi had not established that the complained-of use infringed the licensed marks or that Zennar had breached the exclusivity provision of the Licence. Although Molssi relied on findings in separate Chinese infringement proceedings concerning the 'Rockfish Weatherwear' mark, those findings did not bind Zennar in the English proceedings. This therefore illustrates the potential distinction between establishing infringement of IP rights in a territory, and establishing a breach of contractual provisions under the governing law of the licence. A finding of infringement in one jurisdiction will not necessarily determine the contractual interpretation or position in another.
The court also held that the 20-year Licence was not a “relational” contract attracting a general implied duty of good faith. It’s detailed provisions provided a workable framework for the parties’ relationship, and express references to good faith in specific circumstances reinforced the conclusion that a wider duty was not intended.
In any event, the court held, even if Zennar had committed the alleged breaches, this would not have prevented Molssi from complying with its notification, confidentiality and enforcement obligations. Unilateral action was not justified simply because the contractual route appeared less attractive.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.