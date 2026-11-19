Clearly allocate responsibility for enforcement. Specify which party controls enforcement and whether the licensee make take independent action, including preliminary steps (such as cease-and-desist letters). Where the licensee is permitted to act if the licensor declines or delays, consider appropriate notification and escalation procedures. Ensure confidentiality provisions accommodate permitted activities. Consider whether the licensee may need to disclose the existence or terms of the licence to e.g. pursue permitted enforcement. Any necessary exceptions should be expressly addressed. Consider the termination threshold and opportunities to remedy. Where termination should require a material breach, this should be expressly stated. Consider whether immediate termination should be available for all irremediable breaches, irrespective or their materiality.

For licensees operating under an existing agreement, the immediate lesson is equally important: review the contractual provisions before asserting rights against third parties. Action intended to protect the licensed business may ultimately jeopardise the licence itself.

Read more on the background to this dispute and our analysis of its impact below.

Summary

The dispute arose after Zennar, the owner of the “Rockfish” marks, was acquired by the Korean company AU Brandz. Molssi held an exclusive licence from Zennar to use specified Rockfish marks in China and certain other territories under a licence agreement dated 13 January 2020 ("the Licence"). When AU Brandz planned to sell “Rockfish Weatherwear” products through Chinese pop-up stores, Molssi sent letters to AU Brandz and the shopping centre operator alleging infringement of its rights. Zennar relied on those letters to terminate the Licence.

Richard Smith J held that Molssi had breached express obligations under the Licence, including to keep its terms confidential and to notify Zennar of suspected infringement. Molssi had also breached an implied term prohibiting it from taking enforcement steps without Zennar’s consent. Those breaches were irremediable in the circumstances, triggering an express right to terminate immediately. Molssi’s argument that the agreement attracted a general implied duty of good faith was rejected.

For parties negotiating or reviewing IP licences, the decision highlights the importance of clearly allocating responsibility for enforcement and ensuring that the confidentiality and termination provisions operate consistently with that allocation. An exclusive licence does not necessarily entitle the licensee to take independent enforcement action, even where it considers its rights to have been infringed. Equally, confidentiality obligations may restrict a licensee's ability to disclose details of its licence when seeking to enforce its rights, even where that disclosure is intended to protect legitimate commercial interests.

The decision also illustrates the importance of carefully drafting contractual termination provisions. In this case, the relevant question was simply whether the breaches were capable of remedy, not whether they were sufficiently serious or 'material' to justify termination.

Background

Zennar and Molssi had worked together to develop the “Rockfish” brand in China since before their first written licence in 2015. Their replacement agreement, dated 13 January 2020 and governed by English law, granted Molssi a sole and exclusive licence to use specified Rockfish trade marks and copyright in the manufacture, promotion, distribution and sale of approved products. The territory was defined to include China, Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The initial term was 20 years, with no break clause.

AU Brandz had developed the separate “Rockfish Weatherwear” brand in Korea. Before acquiring Zennar in February 2024, it had sought changes to Molssi’s licensing arrangements, including replacing the exclusive licence with a non-exclusive licence. Molssi did not agree, and the acquisition proceeded with its exclusive licence in place.

Zennar subsequently licensed the “Rockfish Weatherwear” mark to AU Brandz for East and Southeast Asia. Molssi considered planned Chinese pop-up sales to infringe its rights and sent three cease-and-desist letters in December 2024 and January 2025. The letters disclosed information about the Licence, demanded cessation of the alleged infringement and threatened legal action.

On 4 April 2025, Zennar served notice terminating the Licence on the basis that Molissi's letters constituted irremediable breaches of its express and implied contractual obligations. Zennar sought a declaration that this termination was valid. Molssi disputed termination and counterclaimed, alleging, among other things, that Zennar had breached the exclusivity provisions by authorising the use of the "Rockfish Weatherwear" mark in the licensed territory, and that the Licence imposed wider obligations of good faith.

Decision

The High Court found in Zennar’s favour and dismissed Molssi’s counterclaims. The principal findings relevant to the licensing arrangements were as follows.