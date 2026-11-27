Part of our Brand Protection in Practice series, this article covers the current trends in online counterfeiting and practical guidance on putting in place an effective online brand enforcement strategy from monitoring to taking action.

Online brand protection refers to measures implemented to strategically safeguard a company’s brand and intellectual property (IP) rights against infringers, including counterfeiters.

Historically, counterfeit products were primarily associated with physical markets. However, a recent study by the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) on counterfeit goods found that:

“There is growing reliance on major online marketplaces and social media across multiple product categories, alongside a relative decline in smaller online retailers and some in-person routes.”

The study identified that in 2025, 73% of fake footwear was purchased online, with that percentage increasing to 80% for toys and food supplements.

With the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI), it has never been easier for counterfeiters to impersonate brands and products convincingly online through AI-generated product images, cloned storefronts and fake reviews. This is making counterfeits harder for consumers to spot and increasing unintentional purchases (31% of 18–24-year-olds surveyed by the UKIPO had unknowingly bought a fake).

It is, therefore, increasingly important for brand owners to implement an effective online enforcement strategy to counter the online counterfeit economy.

Marketplaces

Cease and desist letters can be appropriate, and effective, in certain circumstances with online counterfeiters. However, the difficulty lies in identifying the seller through the marketplace and, if the seller is identified, getting them to engage. Brands should, therefore, focus on engaging with the marketplace itself.

Under the Electronic Commerce (EC Directive) Regulations 2002, hosting providers have a defence to liability for unlawful content, such as counterfeit listings, unless they have actual knowledge of it and fail to act expeditiously to remove it. In the EU, the Digital Services Act (DSA) has gone a step further and established a comprehensive notice and action mechanism, setting out how marketplaces and other hosts should address reports of illegal content.

Accordingly, most online marketplaces have implemented notice and takedown mechanisms for counterfeit listings to be reported by brands (or consumers), such as Amazon’s Brand Registry, Alibaba’s IP Protection Platform, and eBay’s VeRO Program. These portals enable brands to register their IP assets and file takedowns.

Keyword searches are the obvious route for counterfeit detection, and subsequent enforcement. However, sophisticated sellers will not always use a brand’s trade marks to advertise fake products, and limiting searches to keywords is likely to miss a significant proportion of counterfeits. Brands should, therefore, also use visual searches to detect lookalike designs, trade marks within product images, and misuse of copyright-protected images. It is not always straightforward to tell whether a product listing is for genuine or fake goods, but indicators include (i) pricing, (ii) volumes of stock, (iii) the nature of the marketplace, (iv) deliberate attempts to disguise trade mark use, and (v) the absence of branding on the product listing.

Domains

In addition to monitoring marketplaces, any brand protection strategy should also cover domain names. Abuse can range from use of a trade mark in a domain name, to fraudulent clone storefronts designed to deceive consumers into purchasing fake products or providing their personal data. Some hosting and website providers, such as Shopify and Cloudflare, allow brands to report entire websites for counterfeit activity, which may result in full website takedowns.

Unjustified threats

Brands should be aware that when submitting takedown notices based on registered rights such as trade marks, they may be liable for unjustified threats if no infringement is found. Unjustified threats remain a concern with takedown notices submitted against apparent counterfeit listings, and the risk is most acute when such notices are inadvertently submitted against genuine products.

Recent concerns in online counterfeiting

1. Deception tactics

As brand protection enforcement becomes more sophisticated, counterfeiters are using more complex ways to advertise counterfeits to avoid detection and limit enforcement options. On marketplaces, this often includes avoiding use of trade marks in product listings and blurring trade marks or branding in images. Increasingly, we are seeing counterfeits advertised with images of different unbranded products (without any trade marks or trade dress features).

2. Livestream counterfeiting

Another emerging trend is livestream counterfeiting. Earlier this year, the BBC reported that during a Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) raid, officers found a suspect livestreaming on TikTok to sell counterfeit products. The livestreams direct consumers to purchase through TikTok Shop accounts. Conventional brand protection tools typically struggle both to detect and to enforce against such operations.

3. Social commerce

Many counterfeiters rely on social media platforms, and paid ads, to sell counterfeits to consumers. For example, an ad may link through to a storefront or directly to an embedded checkout link. Most of these platforms have their own notice and takedown mechanisms, but brands should ensure any brand protection tool captures social media in addition to traditional online marketplaces. Brands also need to act fast (e.g. before an ad expires).

4. Targeted network enforcement

There is also a shift in focus away from reactive enforcement measures. One counterfeiting operation can control multiple marketplace storefronts and seller accounts. An online takedown could remove one such account, but this will not impact the underlying operation. This, therefore, requires a change in tactics towards targeted network enforcement. It is also important to keep records and evidence of counterfeiting networks.

Where possible, brands should establish relationships with marketplaces to combat new developments in online counterfeiting and educate platforms about their rights and any counterfeiting trends detected. Further, listings, ads and livestreams can disappear quickly, so evidence should be captured as soon as infringements are detected.

Our offering

This growing complexity in counterfeiters tactics means that brands are having to rethink traditional enforcement strategies. To address this, our brand protection offering provides clients with a more intelligence-driven approach.

We use an AI-native platform that detects lookalike products and counterfeits through visual searches as well as keyword searches. Because monitoring is AI-powered rather than reliant on manual review, we can tackle infringements at scale. Many legacy providers cover only a limited number of marketplaces. The platform has no such restriction, so we can detect operations on emerging marketplaces and websites. It also offers network-level detection, identifying links such as shared addresses, contact details or payment details, to support coordinated action against counterfeiting operations. This information is captured automatically, allowing us to evidence and map out networks on behalf of brands.