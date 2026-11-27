Since opening its doors in 2023, the UPC has become a significant forum for European patent litigation. Use of protective letters has increased alongside the Court’s growing caseload.

According to the UPC’s 2025 Annual Report, 392 protective letters were lodged during 2025, compared with 296 during 2024. Businesses facing patent threats in Europe may now wish to revisit the value of protective letters as a defensive tool for potential disputes.

A defensive tool for a powerful Court

The UPC has wide jurisdiction across multiple participating Member States and can grant powerful provisional measures at an early stage of a dispute. A protective letter is intended to ensure that the Court has access to the prospective defendant’s position at the first possible stage when considering whether provisional measures are justified. Amongst other things, the UPC can grant injunctions, order the seizure or delivery up of goods and, in certain circumstances, order precautionary measures against a defendant’s assets. Importantly, these provisional measures may be ordered without the defendant having been heard, where, for example, delay is likely to cause irreparable harm to the applicant or there is a demonstrable risk that evidence may be destroyed. Such measures can have immediate commercial consequences, including removing products from the market or disrupting planned product launches.

Why revisit your protective letter strategy

The UPC is no longer an untested forum. Prospective defendants can assess the value of protective letters against a growing body of UPC case law. Even where a relevant patent is currently opted out of the UPC, a protective letter should still be considered because the patent proprietor can withdraw the opt-out and bring the patent back within the UPC’s jurisdiction.

From a strategic perspective, protective letters can also serve a broader purpose than merely responding to anticipated litigation. Preparing a credible protective letter requires a prospective defendant to undertake an early assessment of infringement and patent validity. Therefore, the process of preparing a protective letter can become part of a wider litigation-readiness strategy. In addition, re-evaluating when protective letters are likely to justify the investment required to prepare them may benefit ongoing commercial activity in the event of UPC litigation.

What should go into a UPC protective letter

A protective letter may contain factual submissions, evidence, arguments for non-infringement, invalidity arguments (against the relevant patent) and/or reasons why any request for provisional measures should be rejected.

However, filing a protective letter does not guarantee that provisional measures will be refused and does not guarantee that the Court will hear both parties before making its decision. While each case turns on its own facts, the quality of the underlying infringement, validity and further arguments remains critical. UPC decisions illustrate that filing a protective letter is not enough in itself. In myStromer AG v Revolt Zycling AG the existence of a protective letter did not prevent the Court from granting provisional measures. By contrast, in SES-imagotag SA v Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd. and others and Ballinno BV v UEFA, Kinexon GmbH and Kinexon Sports & Media GmbH, the defendants successfully resisted applications for provisional measures and recovered costs associated with preparing their protective letters.

Not a solution for every potential dispute

Protective letters should not be filed as a matter of routine. Even though official fees remain relatively modest, preparing a robust protective letter can require significant attorney effort and technical input. Prospective defendants may need to investigate potential infringement allegations, assess validity positions across multiple patents and assemble evidence before any proceedings have formally commenced.

There are also strategic considerations. The protective letter remains confidential until an application for provisional measures is lodged. If such an application is subsequently brought, the protective letter is forwarded to both the Court and the applicant. Prospective defendants should therefore think carefully before committing to substantive positions at such an early stage.

The decision to file a protective letter should therefore be driven by a careful assessment of risk.

Prospective defendants should ask whether there is a realistic prospect of UPC provisional measures. They should also consider whether they have sufficiently strong arguments to justify placing their position before the Court in advance and whether the potential benefits justify the cost and strategic commitment involved.

Re-evaluating protective letters

Protective letters are now a well-established feature of UPC litigation. While protective letters are not appropriate in every case, where there is a genuine risk of provisional measures they offer a valuable opportunity to put infringement, validity and other arguments before the Court at the earliest stage of a dispute. As the UPC continues to mature, businesses that discounted protective letters during the Court’s formative years may wish to re-evaluate the benefits of filing them.