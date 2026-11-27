It was announced yesterday that Aston Martin will make their debut in the Dakar Rally next year with the Dreadnought - a military-spec vehicle that was designed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 earlier this year. The Dakar Rally is widely considered to be one of the most challenging off-road endurance events in the world.

The Dreadnought was designed by Aston Martin in collaboration with Infinity Ward and Activision, the developers and publishers of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game. Originally intended to be a digital-only vehicle for use in-game, the Dreadnought has now been recreated as a purpose-built rally-raider in collaboration with Prodrive who have a strong rallying pedigree. Three Dreadnoughts will be driven in the 2027 Dakar Rally, including by the two-time F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso.

Taking something from the virtual world into the real world (or vice versa) requires careful consideration of IP protection and strategy. Design registrations provide cross-product protection such that a registration for the shape of a vehicle used in a video game would also provide protection in relation to the shape of a real vehicle. Designs are therefore a valuable tool for protecting the appearance of products that may cross over between the virtual world and reality. Further consideration would be required for trade mark protection to ensure that all relevant classes are adequately covered.

I can't say I have played Modern Warfare 4 or tried out the virtual Dreadnought myself, but I am looking forward to seeing how it fares in Aston Martin's Dakar debut next year.