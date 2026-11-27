On 3 September 2026, the Enlarged Board of Appeal issued its decision in G 1/25 (“Hydroponics”), answering the questions referred in T 697/22 on whether, and when, the description must be adapted to amended claims. The Enlarged Board took a middle course. Adaptation is still required, but only where an inconsistency between the claims and the description has legal consequences under the EPC. This note looks at the new two-step test created by this Decision, and how applicants might need to adjust their practice in light of this.

As explained in our earlier blog post, there is no longer any need to adapt the description for formal concordance with the claims. The need to adapt arises only where, and to the extent that, an inconsistency leads to non-compliance with a requirement of the EPC, namely Articles 52 to 57, 76(1), 83, 84, 123(2) or 123(3) EPC (Reasons, point 43). This created a new two-step test:

Step 1: Is there an inconsistency? An inconsistency exists where statements in the description suggest an understanding of a claim that is incompatible with its apparent meaning, and that incompatibility cannot readily be resolved by applying the G 1/24 principles of claim interpretation (Reasons, point 18). The threshold is whether the skilled person, reading the claim in light of the description and drawings, would be left in real doubt as to its meaning (Reasons, point 19). Importantly, an inconsistency is not established merely because the description contains technical teaching, examples or embodiments that fall outside the claimed subject-matter (Reasons, point 20).

Step 2: Does the inconsistency have legal significance? If so, adaptation is required to the extent necessary to cure the non-compliance. In prosecution, the relevant provision is likely to be Article 84 EPC (clarity). If it is unclear whether particular embodiments fall within the scope of the claim, the claim cannot be said to be supported by the description (Reasons, point 35). However, a broader definition left in the description could also raise novelty or inventive step issues, because under G 1/24, that definition may be used to interpret the claim more broadly. In post-grant proceedings, Opponents are likely to jump on any inconsistencies and use these in added matter attacks and, of course, there is a risk of disguised clarity attacks masquerading as sufficiency issues during any such proceedings.

By way of illustration, suppose a claim to a product comprising feature A or feature B is narrowed during examination to feature A only. An embodiment in the description directed to feature B need not automatically be deleted or relabeled. If the skilled person would readily understand that feature B falls outside the scope of the amended claim, there is no inconsistency. The position is different where the description states that “feature A” includes feature B. That scenario could create an inconsistency and may need to be addressed via suitable description amendments. This was essentially the situation in T 697/22 itself, where paragraphs [0013] and [0016] of the description defined the binder more broadly than amended claim 1.

Open Questions

While the Enlarged Board has resolved the debate over legal basis for description amendments, there could be a new debate over when an incompatibility can be “readily” resolved and what amounts to “real doubt”. G 1/25 does not define that threshold further, so early practice may vary between Examining Divisions.

The EPO has recently released a Notice concerning G 1/25, which states that the relevant sections of the Guidelines will be updated to implement the decision (anticipated in April 2027). The Notice generally repeats the reasoning set out in G 1/25, albeit with the welcome clarification that claim-like clauses in the description will not need to be automatically deleted, as has been standard practice until now.

The Notice also provides two Practical Examples of how the decision should be implemented. The first Example is particularly interesting, since the EPO has taken the view that a mandatory feature in an independent claim which is indicated as optional in the description results in an incompatibility such that the skilled person would be in “left in doubt” as to the scope of the claims, and that the description would therefore require amendment. In our view, it is debatable whether this Example actually results in the “real doubt” referred to in G 1/25, however, the Notice clearly indicates that the EPO considers this to be the case. We will have to wait and see whether these Practical Examples make it into the finalized Guidelines in April 2027.

Practical Tips

In the absence of firm guidance from the EPO, many European patent attorneys are anecdotally reporting that the practice of description amendments seems to be “business as usual” at the EPO, with Examiners using the same boilerplate paragraphs that they have always used when issuing Examination Reports. In contrast, early reports are that the Boards of Appeal are generally taking a more relaxed approach in line with the spirit of G 1/25. While “business as usual” during examination may suit some applicants and patent proprietors, G 1/25 does create an opportunity for push back, and we offer the following practical tips:

Push back on blanket requests. Where an Examiner asks for the description to be “brought into line” with the claims, for commercially valuable cases or where rapid grant is not a priority, it may be worth asking the Examiner to identify the specific passage, explain why it leaves the skilled person in real doubt, and identify which EPC provision would otherwise be breached. A general request for formal consistency no longer has a legal basis. However, the Notice suggests the EPO will take a strict line in at least some scenarios, particularly where optional features are concerned.



Target problem passages, not unclaimed embodiments. Unclaimed examples and embodiments can generally stay if their status is clear. Description amendments should instead focus on making sure that genuine inconsistencies are resolved. This could include reviewing broad definitions, statements about what “the invention” includes or requires, features that are essential (or optional) contrary to the claims, and catch-all wording that could be read as extending the claimed subject-matter.



Keep amendments minimal and reasoned. Many applicants already favor a “light touch” to description amendments purely because of possible US litigation concerns. This approach is likely to remain popular, particularly as it could be argued that any adaptation was occasioned by non-compliance with an EPC provision. National courts and the UPC also consult the description when construing claims. Therefore, targeted clarification seems to be a better approach.



Review pending cases. Revisit outstanding objections and any examiner-proposed description amendments in Rule 71(3) communications. Where an amendment is not needed under the new test, consider whether to contest it before approving the text for grant.



Draft new applications with fallback positions in mind. Consistency remains key when drafting new applications, and G 1/25 further emphasizes this. Variable terminology risks “inconsistency”, which may be hard to resolve later without running into problems with Article 123(2) EPC (added matter). Care should also be taken when adding definitions. While recycling definitions from previous drafts can save time, any such boilerplate language should be checked for suitability with the subject-matter in question. And, of course, basis for amendments during EPO prosecution should be kept in mind. This includes not just narrowing amendments that might be needed in light of prior art, but also any amendments that might be required for compliance with Article 84 EPC, such as adding a definition of a relative term.

Conclusion

Description amendments remain an important part of EPO practice, but G 1/25 should reduce the time and cost spent on adapting descriptions, particularly in chemistry and life sciences where applications can run to several hundred pages. However, the question is now one of substance rather than form. Practitioners should review the description with EPC compliance in mind, make only the amendments that are genuinely needed, and be ready to explain why any remaining passages do not leave the skilled person in real doubt about the meaning of the claims.