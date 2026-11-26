A successful hospitality group can look very different after five years of growth. One hotel becomes three. A restaurant develops into a brand in its own right. A bar or spa acquires its own following. Branded products follow, and expansion brings new properties, management agreements and territories.

Each of those names represents a brand, and potentially a valuable business asset.

This is often the point at which a group discovers that its trade mark portfolio has not quite kept pace with the business. Not because anything has necessarily gone wrong, but because brands tend to be created and protected one opening, one concept and one adviser at a time.

Where the gaps come from

The pattern is familiar. The original hotel name may have been registered years ago in the name of whichever group company operated it at the time. Later brands may have been filed by different group companies or, occasionally, not protected at all.

A restaurant name may be protected for restaurant services but not for a growing range of branded products. The spa brand may be registered in the UK, but not in a market earmarked for expansion. Different advisers may have been instructed over the years, each responsible for part of the portfolio but without a clear view across the group as a whole.

None of this matters until it does.

And it usually becomes important at precisely the wrong time: ahead of a new opening, during a dispute, in a licence or management agreement negotiation, or as part of an investment or sale process.

Five questions to ask about your trade mark portfolio

If you own, operate or manage brands within a hospitality group, these are five questions that are worth asking:

Do we have a clear picture of every brand and sub-brand we use across our hotels, restaurants, bars, spas, products and other guest experiences? Which company owns each brand, and is that where we want the relevant rights to sit? Is each brand adequately protected for what we use it for today and where the business plans to go next? Who is responsible for the portfolio, and does anyone have oversight of the whole picture, including renewals, deadlines and costs? If we launched, expanded, licensed or sold part of the business tomorrow, would our trade mark portfolio support the transaction or create avoidable work?

If the answer to one or more is “we’re not sure”, it is worth taking a closer look.

Bringing the portfolio together

This does not need to mean a wholesale restricting exercise.

A well-managed portfolio starts with three things: one clear view of the group’s brands and ownership; joined-up oversight across the portfolio; and a clear understanding of what comes next, whether that is a new name to clear, a market to protect, a renewal to make or a gap to address.

The benefit is practical. It can make new openings and expansion easier to manage, simplify discussions with commercial partners and investors, and give the business greater visibility and control over its trade mark spend.

A practical first step: reviewing your brand portfolio

We offer hotel and restaurant groups an initial Group Brand Portfolio Review, at no cost.

It starts with a 30-minute conversation to understand the group’s brands, structure and future plans. We then map the existing trade mark position and identify the issues that matter: what is protected, where ownership sits, where there may be gaps, and what should be prioritised next.

The result is a concise group brand map and a practical set of priorities.

There is no obligation to take matters further. The aim is simply to give you a clearer view of the portfolio and what, if anything, needs attention.