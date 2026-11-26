If you create original products or digital media, exciting news has just arrived. The UK government has announced a major overhaul of the UK design rights system. These reforms will make protecting your creative work much simpler, fairer and cheaper in the UK, as Alice Wright explains.

Design is a massive business in the UK. In 2023 alone, the design economy contributed nearly £137 billion and supported over 2 million jobs in the UK. Yet almost 92% of UK design businesses are micro-businesses or sole designers. For too long, small businesses have struggled with an outdated, overly complicated legal framework. Now, the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) is introducing fresh reforms that, it is hoped, will help these small businesses both protect and enforce their registered and unregistered design rights.

Say goodbye to copycats and bad-faith hijacking

Did you know that dishonest competitors currently exploit the UK design registration system to block genuine creators? Bad actors often copy a competitor’s product photos or register generic products they had no hand in creating. They then use these bogus registrations to send takedown notices on online marketplaces. Victims report spending between £10,000 and £50,000 just to fight off these abusive claims. To stop this abuse, the government will give the UKIPO new powers to check whether a new design is genuinely new before registering it. The UKIPO will also explore new powers to refuse bad-faith applications immediately without the need for third-party challenge.

Affordable justice for small businesses

Taking an infringer to court has traditionally been out of reach for independent creators. Up to now, registered design disputes had to go through the Patents Court or the IPEC multi-track, which involves expensive and complex procedures. That is about to change because the government intends to allow registered design cases into the IPEC Small Claims Track. The IPEC Small Claims Track is a low-cost, informal court route where compensation is capped at £10,000, third-party cost exposure is limited, and professional representation is not always required. This move will make enforcing registered designs genuinely affordable to all design businesses regardless of size.

More time to prepare your product launch

Timing is everything when you launch a brand-new product. Under the new rules, the UK will introduce a 30-month deferment period. This means you will be able to apply for design protection, and your design will remain secret for up to two and a half years. This provides a year longer than currently available for UK businesses to develop, manufacture and build marketing buzz surrounding new products without tipping off their competition. This change brings the UK in line with the EU, which already allows deferment of design publication for the maximum amount of time allowable under international rules.

Modern protection for digital and animated designs

The new reforms will also help support the digital design industry in the UK, which grew by 50% between 2019 and 2023, hitting a valuation of £81 billion. As a result of the upcoming changes, UK design law is finally moving in line with developments in technology to protect animation, motion and digital transitions, meaning that if you are designing mobile apps, digital interfaces or motion graphics, you can more easily protect your work. To facilitate this change, the UKIPO will soon move to accept moving digital image files rather than clunky, static screenshots.

Fixing the post-Brexit unregistered design headache

Unregistered design rights protect design work automatically without need to file an application. However, Brexit created a frustrating loophole for UK designers launching collections abroad. Until now, UK designers launching designs overseas first put their UK supplementary unregistered design right protection at risk. The UK government is fixing this problem directly by changing the law so that supplementary design protection applies even if a design is first launched overseas. This means that whether new designs make their debut at London Fashion Week or a trade expo in Milan, unregistered design protection in the UK will remain unaffected.

Smoother applications and common-sense rules for UK designs

Applying to register a design will also become much smoother. The UKIPO will group all objections into one clear report instead of sending multiple letters, and response deadlines will be standardised in line with those currently used in relation to other registered IP rights. It will also gain new powers to fix register errors quickly without the need for any affected third parties to take action, which can take several months.

How Novagraaf can help

The changes announced this month bring UK design law firmly into the digital age and represent a fantastic opportunity for designers and innovators in the UK to both protect and enforce their digital and traditional designs with greater simplicity and at lower cost. However, navigating this new landscape still requires careful planning and knowing whether to defer publication, register digital files or rely on unregistered rights will make all the difference.