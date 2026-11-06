PODCAST · 06 NOVEMBER 2026
Liability Management Exercises In The Spotlight—defences And Protections (Podcast)
A&O Shearman
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A&O Shearman's Restructuring team examines how creditors are defending themselves against liability management exercises through contractual protections and cooperation agreements. The podcast explores the evolving market dynamics as lenders adapt their strategies to counter perceived LME risks in debt restructuring transactions.
The A&O Shearman Restructuring team’s new three-part podcast series explores some of the latest themes and trends in the liability management exercise (LME) market.
In this second episode our host, counsel Tayyibah Arif (London), is joined by partner Tim Watson (London) to cover:
- how creditors are defending themselves against LMEs
- the contractual protections being built into deals
- how the market is evolving to counter perceived LME risk
- the growing use of cooperation agreements
Listen to the second episode below.
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