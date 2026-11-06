Liability Management Exercises In The Spotlight—defences And Protections (Podcast)

The A&O Shearman Restructuring team’s new three-part podcast series explores some of the latest themes and trends in the liability management exercise (LME) market.

In this second episode our host, counsel Tayyibah Arif (London), is joined by partner Tim Watson (London) to cover:

how creditors are defending themselves against LMEs

the contractual protections being built into deals

how the market is evolving to counter perceived LME risk

the growing use of cooperation agreements

Listen to the second episode below.