PODCAST · 17 NOVEMBER 2026
Liability Management Exercises In The Spotlight—LMEs In APAC And Key Market Takeaways (Podcast)
A&O Shearman
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A&O Shearman's Restructuring team examines emerging trends in liability management exercises across global markets, exploring whether these financial restructuring tools will expand into the Asia-Pacific region. The podcast series brings together international partners to analyze market developments and share predictions about the future trajectory of LMEs.
The A&O Shearman Restructuring team’s new three-part podcast series explores some of the latest themes and trends in the liability management exercise (LME) market.
In this third and final episode our host, counsel Tayyibah Arif (London), is joined by partners Tim Watson (London) and Rishi Hindocha (Singapore) and counsel Simon Aarts (Netherlands) to consider:
- whether LMEs are set to break through into the APAC region
- key takeaways and predictions as to the development of the LME market.
Listen to the third episode below:
The first episode of our series covers recent European LME trends, the growing role of the Netherlands in LME transactions, the strategies minority creditors are using to challenge deals, and how potential litigation is increasingly being factored into LME options and contingency planning. Listen to the first episode here.
The second episode of our series covers how the market is evolving to counter perceived LME risk, the contractual protections being built into deals, and the growing use of cooperation agreements. Listen to the second episode here.
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