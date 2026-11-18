In Hinton v Stobinski, the High Court ordered the sole director and shareholder of St Mark Lions Limited to pay compensation of £190,153.99 following breach of duty claims brought by the liquidator concerning an overdrawn director’s loan account (DLA), unsupported payments and management charges.

The company was found to have been insolvent or bordering on insolvency from December 2019. Its ability to meet a substantial corporation tax liability depended heavily on recovering the DLA. Nevertheless, the director continued drawing on the account and making payments for his own benefit.

The court found breaches of ss.171, 172, 174 and 175 Companies Act 2006. In relation to decisions benefiting the director personally, creditors’ interests should, in the circumstances, have been given paramount or near-paramount weight.

Of particular interest to officeholders is the court’s consideration of s.212 Insolvency Act 1986, which is the procedural gateway for insolvency practitioners to bring breach of duty claims on behalf of a company. The judge held that a simple contractual debt owed by a director does not fall within s.212 merely because non-payment breaches a contractual duty. However, conduct concerning a DLA can fall within s.212 where it separately amounts to a breach of the director’s duties. Here, the director’s failure to take steps to recover the DLA, while continuing to draw on it, amounted to such breaches.

The key practical takeaway is that officeholders should take care when commencing breach of duty proceedings in respect of overdrawn DLAs, to ensure that they identify and evidence the director’s breach of duties owed to the company in respect of that debt. It is not enough to simply show that a DLA has gone unpaid; there must be an identifiable breach of duty (aside from simple non-payment) for a liquidator to use the s.212 gateway. For example, if the director has preferred their own interests over those of creditors in breach of the creditors’ duty, or if the director failed to take the appropriate steps to disclose or authorise the loan in the first place, those may be matters which can support a breach of duty claim. If in doubt, a Part 7 debt claim should be issued and the appropriate court fee paid, and that debt claim can then be case-managed alongside any other officeholder claims, as has become the usual procedure in “hybrid” claims.

Hinton v Stobinski [2026] EWHC 2386 (Ch)