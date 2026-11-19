The High Court has held that a liquidator cannot use s.212 of the Insolvency Act 1986 ("IA 1986") as a procedural gateway to pursue a simple debt claim against a director, including to recover an overdrawn director's loan account: Hinton v Stobinski (Re St Mark Lions Ltd) [2026] EWHC 2386 (Ch).

Section 212 allows a liquidator to pursue claims against officers of the company who have misapplied the company's property "or been guilty of any misfeasance or breach of any fiduciary or other duty in relation to the company” by way of an application in the liquidator’s name governed by the Insolvency Rules 2016 (“IR 2016”), rather than a claim under the Civil Procedure Rules ("CPR") in the name of the company. The present case appears to be the first reasoned decision on the question of whether the quoted wording encompasses a breach of a duty to repay a contractual debt.

The decision is important for liquidators and their advisers. It shows that, before using the s.212 procedure, care should be taken to ensure that the claim can be pursued through the statutory gateway for misfeasance, rather than having to be brought in the company’s name under CPR Part 7 or Part 8. While the court may rectify the procedural error, if the s.212 procedure is used wrongly, its willingness to do so should not be relied on.

The court confirmed, however, that where the facts giving rise to a claim for repayment of a director's loan account also give rise to a claim for breach of the director's duties (as will often be the case), the claim can be brought within s.212 on that basis. In the present case, the procedural point made no difference to the overall outcome for that reason: the liquidator recovered substantially the same sum on the basis of the director's breach of duty.

Background

St Mark Lions Limited (the “Company”) entered creditors' voluntary liquidation in October 2022. The liquidator alleged that Dr Stobinski, its sole director and shareholder, had breached his duties under ss. 171, 172, 174 and 175 Companies Act 2006.

The liquidator brought a misfeasance application under s.212 IA 1986, arising from these breaches, seeking damages of £214,195 across three elements:

£112,506 relating to Dr Stobinski's overdrawn director’s loan account; £63,189 in payments made from the Company's bank account allegedly without any legitimate basis or supporting records; and £38,500 paid directly to Dr Stobinski in instalments described as "MGMT CHARGE" on the bank statements (ie “management charge”).

The liquidator alternatively alleged that the £112,506 (the element attributable to the loan account) was repayable by Dr Stobinski as a simple debt.

The liquidator commenced the proceedings using an application in his own name under r.1.35 IR 2016. Dr Stobinski objected that r.1.35 applies only to “insolvency proceedings”, ie proceedings under Parts A1 to 11 of the IA 1986, which do not include a debt claim. Instead, he argued that a debt claim must be commenced in the name of the company using CPR Part 7.

The decision also covered other issues, including whether Dr Stobinski was in breach of the so-called “creditor duty” (per BTI 2014 LLC v Sequana SA [2024] AC 211). This article focusses on the s.212 issue.

Decision

The High Court (Deputy ICC Judge Curl KC) ruled in favour of Dr Stobinski in relation to the procedural question.

It noted that s.212 applies where (among other things) an officer has “been guilty of any misfeasance or breach of any fiduciary or other duty in relation to the company” (emphasis added). The key issue was whether the underlined wording permitted the liquidator to advance a debt claim against a director in relation to a director’s loan account under s.212.

The court noted that a straightforward reading of s.212 appeared to support the liquidator's argument: where a director fails to repay a debt owed to the company, they would seem to have breached “any other duty in relation to the company”. However, it ultimately sided with Dr Stobinski on this point for two reasons.

First, considerable authority, including at Court of Appeal level, has emphasised that s.212 is concerned with wrongdoing in the sense of misconduct, and mere non-repayment of a debt cannot necessarily be characterised in that way.

Second, the duties covered by s.212 arise from and are connected with the respondent's office as a director. The court noted that in Re B Johnson & Co (Builders) Ltd, a case considering the predecessor legislation to s.212 (s.165 of the Companies Act 1862), Evershed MR suggested that, to be actionable under the provision, the range of acts had to be “done by the person charged in his capacity as 'promoter, director etc'”. A liability to repay a loan arises under the loan agreement and is not a necessary incident of the director's office; it is of a different quality from fiduciary and common law duties that come with that office.

The court noted that it will often be the case that where a director is subject to a claim on the basis of a director’s loan account, the facts may also give rise to a breach of duty claim in their capacity as director (such as where the director has continued drawing on the loan account without regard to creditors at a time when those interests were relevant, or has otherwise preferred their own interests to those of the company). The court commented that, in those circumstances, the director’s liability would fall within s.212. The exclusion is limited to cases where the only claim is a simple contractual debt with no claim for breach of duty by the director. For that reason, the liquidator's use of the wrong procedure for the debt claim made no difference to the result in this case. The court found that Dr Stobinski was liable to compensate the Company for the amount of the loan account balance by reason of his breach of fiduciary duties.

The court therefore did not need to consider whether it should rectify the proceedings, as had been done in Manolete Partners plc v Hayward and Barrett Holdings Ltd [2022] 1 All ER (Comm) 1293 (where an assignee of the liquidator's claims wrongly commenced proceedings under r.1.35, rather than CPR Part 7). It held, however, that it would have rectified the error, by giving permission for the company to be joined pursuant to CPR 19.2 and to continue the debt claim as if it had been commenced under Part 7.

The court rejected Dr Stobinski's argument that the claim was a nullity and therefore could not be rectified. There was no dispute that the liquidator had been properly appointed and had been asserting a claim vested in the Company. The liquidator unquestionably had authority to cause the Company to bring the claim. The only irregularity lay in the fact that the wrong procedure had been used. That did not render the proceedings a nullity.