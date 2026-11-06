Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has confirmed major reforms to Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), including an increase in the standard qualifying period from five to ten years, accelerated settlement for higher earners and important exemptions for existing care workers.

The changes were announced in the House of Commons on 2 November 2026, alongside the publication of the Home Office's 62-page response to the Earned Settlement consultation, A Fairer Pathway to Settlement (CP 1707).

The document confirms the Government's final policy approach and provides important details not covered in Mahmood's speech, particularly concerning transitional arrangements, dependants and the closure of the Long Residence route.

The reforms are confirmed Government policy but are not yet fully in force. Most will require changes to the Immigration Rules, with further guidance and implementation details to follow.

Below, we distinguish between what Mahmood expressly announced, what the written Home Office response confirms and what remains unresolved.

1. Settlement will generally increase from five to ten years

Confirmed in Mahmood's Commons statement

The standard qualifying period for ILR will increase to ten years. However, applicants may qualify sooner depending on their earnings, occupation or circumstances.

Qualifying period Who may qualify 3 years Inpiduals earning at least £125,141 and applicants on specified highest-talent routes 5 years Inpiduals earning at least £50,271, eligible health and education professionals, and certain protected groups 10 years Most other eligible migrants meeting the minimum contribution and settlement requirements 20 years Inpiduals subject to specified immigration breaches or whose public-funds history prevents earlier settlement

Separate arrangements will apply to refugees and certain protected groups.

Meeting an earnings threshold will not automatically establish eligibility for accelerated settlement. Applicants must also hold permission on an eligible route and satisfy the applicable residence, suitability and other requirements.

Further clarification required: The detailed operation of these pathways, including their application to existing visa holders, will depend on the final Immigration Rules.

2. Existing care workers earning £25,000 can retain the five-year route

Confirmed in Mahmood's speech and Chapter 8 of the Home Office response

One of the most significant announcements concerns care workers who entered or switched into the route before publication of the Immigration White Paper on 12 May 2025.

The Government has withdrawn its earlier proposal for a 15-year settlement pathway for many workers in occupations below RQF Level 6.

Instead, qualifying existing care workers will retain the five-year ILR route, provided they:

Earn the applicable salary of £25,000 annually.

Meet the relevant sponsorship and genuine employment requirements.

Satisfy the strengthened settlement conditions, including English language and criminality requirements, unless an exemption applies.

This concession is restricted to inpiduals who entered or switched into the care worker route before the May 2025 White Paper. Those entering the route afterwards will generally be subject to the ten-year pathway.

What happens if a care worker does not meet the requirements?

Mahmood also announced a second opportunity for care workers unable to qualify for settlement after five years.

Eligible inpiduals will be able to apply for a further five-year Health and Care visa, restricted to genuine work in the sector. They will not necessarily be tied to their previous sponsor, allowing workers affected by exploitation or sponsor failure to secure alternative employment.

They will continue to have no recourse to public funds during this additional period of permission.

How will the £25,000 salary requirement be checked?

This remains a significant unanswered question.

Although the Home Office has confirmed the £25,000 annual salary condition, it has not specified whether the earnings must be demonstrated throughout the five-year qualifying period, over a shorter period before settlement or at the date of application.

The Home Office already uses HMRC PAYE records, payslips, bank statements and sponsor compliance information to verify salaries. However, the precise assessment period and evidence requirements for the new concession have not been confirmed.

This will be particularly important for care workers whose earnings have fluctuated or whose employment was disrupted by sponsor non-compliance or licence revocation.

Greater protection following sponsor licence revocation

The written Home Office response also confirms that, from 1 February 2027, qualifying care workers who lose their employment because their sponsor's licence is revoked will have:

Up to 120 days to secure a genuine job offer.

A further 60 days to resolve their visa and employment status.

Further operational guidance is expected.

3. No blanket exemption for migrants who arrived before May 2025

Expressly clarified by Mahmood and confirmed in Chapter 8

The Government has not granted general transitional protection to everyone who arrived before the Immigration White Paper of 12 May 2025.

Instead, the exemptions apply to defined groups, including qualifying existing care workers and certain health and education professionals.

Existing Skilled Worker visa holders may therefore be moved onto the ten-year settlement pathway, even where they originally entered the UK expecting to qualify after five years.

For example, a Skilled Worker who arrived in 2023 and earns £40,000 could face a ten-year qualifying period unless an exemption or accelerated pathway applies.

The position will ultimately depend on the Immigration Rules applicable when the settlement application is decided and any transitional protections introduced.

Further clarification required: The Government must confirm how inpiduals approaching five years' residence, including those with pending ILR applications, will be treated when the new rules commence.

4. Five-year settlement protection for health and education workers

Announced by Mahmood, with further detail in the written response

Specified healthcare and education professionals will retain access to settlement after five years, even where their earnings fall below £50,271.

This includes eligible doctors, nurses and teachers working in occupations recognised under the national pay-scale arrangements. The qualifying occupations are identified in Annex C of the Home Office response.

A separate transitional concession will protect certain workers in occupations below RQF Level 6, including eligible nursing auxiliaries and teaching assistants.

Those who entered before the May 2025 White Paper and meet the relevant requirements will retain a five-year pathway.

Workers entering these occupations after that date will generally follow the ten-year route unless they qualify for another accelerated pathway.

The final Immigration Rules will clarify the precise occupation-code and eligibility requirements.

5. How will earnings be assessed?

The accelerated pathways were announced in the Commons; the assessment periods are confirmed in Chapter 2 of the written response

The Home Office will adopt a best years approach, allowing applicants to demonstrate qualifying earnings over a specified period rather than continuously.

Settlement pathway Required earnings history 3 years At least £125,141 in three of the four years before applying 5 years At least £50,271 in three of the five years before applying 10 years At least £12,571 in five of the seven years before applying

This approach recognises that earnings may fluctuate because of maternity leave, illness, caring responsibilities or other circumstances.

The Home Office also identifies a general minimum economic contribution requirement of £12,571 annually for at least three years. The more specific five-out-of-seven-years test applies to the standard ten-year pathway.

Exemptions from the minimum earnings requirement will apply to certain groups, including children, people aged 65 or over and inpiduals unable to meet the requirement because of specified health conditions.

Further clarification required: The implementing rules will establish the detailed evidence requirements, applicable exemptions and how the various earnings tests operate together.

6. Stricter English language, criminality and contribution requirements

The principal requirements were confirmed by Mahmood, with further detail in the Home Office response

Applicants will face strengthened eligibility conditions, including:

No disqualifying criminal record.

No outstanding qualifying Government debt.

English language proficiency at B2, subject to exemptions.

A demonstrated record of economic contribution.

Compliance with the relevant immigration requirements.

Passing the Life in the UK test, where required.

English language

The increase to B2 has already been incorporated into the Immigration Rules and is due to apply from 26 March 2027 for the relevant settlement routes.

Criminality and immigration breaches

The Government intends to introduce stricter criminality provisions, potentially preventing settlement for applicants with certain criminal records, including some non-custodial penalties.

Specified immigration breaches, including overstaying or deception, may result in a twenty-year pathway.

Government debt and public funds

Applicants will generally need to have no outstanding qualifying Government debt, including relevant NHS, tax, National Insurance and Home Office litigation liabilities.

Mahmood also confirmed that applicants who have claimed benefits will generally need to demonstrate five continuous years without reliance on specified public funds before qualifying under the shorter settlement pathways.

Those unable to meet this requirement could face a twenty-year pathway, subject to applicable exemptions and safeguards.

Further clarification required: The precise criminality thresholds, treatment of historical breaches, qualifying Government debt and public-funds exemptions must be established in the final rules.

7. Dependants will generally be able to settle with their families

Confirmed in Chapter 5 of the Home Office response

The Government has moved away from its original proposal that adult dependants should largely qualify for settlement independently.

Under the revised framework:

Partners arriving together will generally be able to settle at the same time, provided they meet the relevant requirements.

Partners joining later will ordinarily need to complete the same qualifying residence period before settling.

Couples may combine their earnings to meet a proposed household contribution threshold of £25,142.

Children under 18 will generally continue to settle alongside their parents, with exemptions from earnings, English language and certain other requirements.

Young adults aged 18–24 who retain child-dependant status may also settle with their families without independently meeting the earnings threshold.

Those aged 25 or over will generally need to qualify independently or move onto another appropriate immigration route.

Further rules will clarify how these arrangements operate where family members have different immigration histories or settlement dates.

8. The ten-year Long Residence route will close

Confirmed in Chapter 4 of the Home Office response; not specifically detailed in Mahmood's speech

The Government has confirmed that the existing ten-year Long Residence route will close under Earned Settlement.

Currently, this route can enable inpiduals to qualify for ILR by combining periods of continuous lawful residence on different visas, including Student and Graduate routes.

Under the new framework, time spent on temporary routes will generally no longer count towards settlement simply because an inpidual has accumulated ten years of lawful residence.

Affected routes include Student, Graduate, Global Business Mobility, High Potential Inpidual and other specified temporary immigration categories.

Instead, residence will generally need to be accumulated on routes intended to lead to settlement.

Further clarification required: Transitional arrangements for inpiduals who have already accumulated substantial lawful residence under the existing Long Residence provisions have not yet been fully established.

Those approaching ten years of residence should review their position carefully.

9. Pre-April 2024 Skilled Worker salary protections extended to 2035

Confirmed in Chapter 8 of the Home Office response

The Government has also addressed the position of certain Skilled Workers who benefited from transitional salary arrangements following the April 2024 immigration changes.

These arrangements were originally due to expire in 2030.

For the affected cohort of workers in occupations below RQF Level 6 who will now require ten years to qualify for settlement, the Government has announced an extension of the relevant transitional salary arrangements until 2035.

This will allow eligible inpiduals to continue extending their visas under the applicable transitional terms while completing the longer settlement period.

However, this does not mean everyone sponsored before April 2024 will retain a five-year ILR pathway.

The precise eligibility conditions and treatment of changes in employer, occupation or sponsorship will require further guidance.

10. Which settlement routes will remain protected?

Broadly confirmed by Mahmood, with further details in Chapter 4

The Government will preserve existing settlement arrangements for specified groups, including:

Hong Kong BN(O) visa holders.

Eligible partners, parents and children of British citizens.

Certain UK Ancestry applicants.

Qualifying armed forces personnel and their families.

Inpiduals covered by the EU Settlement Scheme.

Specified Afghan, Windrush and legacy arrangements.

Certain vulnerable groups, including eligible victims of domestic abuse and bereaved partners.

These groups may still need to satisfy strengthened mandatory settlement requirements unless an exemption or safeguard applies.

Refugees

Mahmood also confirmed separate settlement arrangements for refugees.

Inpiduals admitted through designated safe and legal resettlement routes may retain a five-year pathway.

Other refugees will generally face longer qualifying periods, including a twenty-year Core Protection route, with additional consequences for illegal entry. Those moving into qualifying work or study may be eligible for settlement sooner.

The detailed conditions and transitional arrangements will be addressed in the implementing rules.

11. When will the new settlement rules take effect?

Further clarification required

During questions following her Commons statement, Mahmood confirmed that the Government intends to begin introducing the changes through Immigration Rules amendments from December 2026, with implementation progressively throughout 2027.

However, the exact commencement dates for inpidual measures have not yet been confirmed.

The Home Office will publish further technical guidance and a full impact assessment as the reforms are implemented.

Importantly, submitting an ILR application before new rules commence will not necessarily preserve eligibility under the previous requirements.

Settlement applications are ordinarily assessed against the Immigration Rules applicable at the date of decision, subject to any transitional provisions.

Applicants approaching settlement should therefore take particular care over timing.

12. What do the changes mean for employers and visa holders?

The reforms could have substantial implications for employers sponsoring overseas workers.

Employees who previously expected to qualify for ILR after five years may need to remain sponsored for considerably longer, resulting in additional visa extensions, sponsorship costs and ongoing compliance obligations.

Employers should review the position of sponsored workers approaching settlement, particularly where eligibility depends on:

Occupational classification and applicable exemptions.

Earnings history and salary compliance.

Entry dates and transitional arrangements.

Previous immigration permission on temporary routes.

Dependant eligibility and qualifying residence.

The timing of future ILR applications.

Care-sector employers should pay particular attention to the £25,000 salary condition and employment records, given the importance of demonstrating genuine, compliant sponsorship.

WestBridge Business Immigration's assessment

The Government's revised Earned Settlement policy provides greater clarity than the original consultation, particularly for existing care workers, certain public-sector employees and dependants.

However, the increase to a ten-year standard settlement pathway remains a significant change, particularly for Skilled Worker visa holders who entered the UK expecting to obtain ILR after five years.

The proposed closure of the Long Residence route and the extension of sponsorship obligations could also have substantial consequences for inpiduals and businesses.

The Government's policy direction is now confirmed. The principal outstanding questions concern implementation, transitional protection and the detailed requirements applicants will need to satisfy.

Until the implementing Immigration Rules are published, employers and visa holders should avoid assuming that their existing settlement timetable will remain unchanged.

WestBridge Business Immigration will continue monitoring these developments, including the £25,000 care-worker earnings assessment, transitional protection for existing migrants and the commencement of the new settlement pathways.

For advice on how the Earned Settlement reforms may affect your sponsored workers, immigration status or future ILR application, contact WestBridge Business Immigration.

Official sources

This article reflects the Government's announced policy position as at 2 November 2026. Except where separate Immigration Rules changes have already been made, the Earned Settlement reforms remain subject to implementation. Inpidual applications must be assessed against the Immigration Rules applicable at the relevant time.