The UK government has announced a series of significant immigration reforms in its Autumn Budget 2026, aimed at attracting highly skilled international talent, supporting UK businesses and making the immigration system more responsive to labour market needs.

The announcements include changes to Skilled Worker salary thresholds, longer visa curtailment periods, an expansion of the High Potential Inpidual and Global Talent visa routes, and more favourable arrangements for certain international graduates.

A More Business-Friendly Immigration System

The government has committed to creating what it describes as Europe's most pro-business immigration system for highly skilled workers.

The proposals aim to support innovation, economic growth and recruitment by making it easier for UK employers to attract and retain international talent.

A key objective is to ensure that immigration requirements better reflect labour market conditions across different regions of the UK, rather than applying salary criteria that may disadvantage employers operating outside higher-paying areas.

Changes to Skilled Worker Salary Requirements

From spring 2027, the government intends to implement a number of recommendations made by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC).

The proposed changes include:

Lower occupation-specific salary thresholds: Minimum salary requirements for inpidual occupations will be reduced from the median to the 25th percentile of earnings.

Updated general salary threshold: The general salary requirement will be revised using 2026 earnings data.

Annual salary adjustments: Salary thresholds will be updated annually using the latest Office for National Statistics earnings data.

Simplified new entrant discounts: A single standardised salary discount will apply to eligible students, recent graduates and inpiduals undertaking professional training.

Removal of the PhD salary discount: The existing salary concessions for workers holding relevant PhD qualifications will be withdrawn.

The reduction in occupation-specific salary thresholds could provide greater flexibility for employers sponsoring overseas workers, particularly in regions and sectors where salaries are typically below the national median.

However, the impact on inpidual employers will depend on the revised general salary threshold and the detailed Immigration Rules introduced in 2027.

Longer Visa Curtailment Periods for Highly Skilled Workers

The government has announced plans to extend the visa curtailment period to up to six months for certain highly skilled sponsored workers.

Currently, sponsored workers who lose their employment are generally given 60 days to find alternative sponsorship, make another immigration application or leave the UK, subject to the terms of their inpidual circumstances.

Under the proposed reforms, qualifying workers could receive up to six months to secure alternative employment.

The length of the curtailment period will depend on how long the inpidual worked in their previous highly paid role.

The change is expected to be implemented in 2027 and could provide greater flexibility for both skilled workers and employers seeking to recruit inpiduals already in the UK.

Expansion of the High Potential Inpidual Visa

The government has confirmed plans to expand the High Potential Inpidual (HPI) visa route to graduates of the world's top 150 universities.

The expansion will be accompanied by a proportionate increase in the scheme's cap.

The HPI route allows eligible graduates of leading international universities to live and work in the UK without requiring employer sponsorship.

Expanding the list of qualifying institutions is intended to increase the pool of highly educated international graduates eligible to enter the UK labour market.

Two-Year Graduate Visas for Eligible Universities

The government has announced that international graduates from universities with strong immigration compliance records and positive graduate employment outcomes will be eligible for a two-year Graduate visa.

This represents a change from the previously proposed reduction of the Graduate visa period to 18 months.

The two-year period will apply to graduates of qualifying universities, rather than automatically extending to all institutions.

Further details are expected regarding the eligibility criteria universities must meet and how the revised arrangements will operate.

Expansion of the Global Talent Visa

The government has also announced further measures to expand access to the Global Talent visa, particularly for inpiduals working in research, development and innovation.

By spring 2027, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) will work with regional organisations to identify additional research-intensive businesses operating in priority sectors under the government's Industrial Strategy.

These businesses could become eligible host organisations under the Global Talent visa's endorsed funder pathway.

The initiative is intended to make it easier for innovative businesses across the UK to attract leading international scientists, researchers and engineers.

Tax Treatment of Immigration Skills Charge and Certificate of Sponsorship Fees

The government has announced a change to the tax treatment of certain employer-funded immigration costs.

Legislation will be introduced through the Finance Bill 2026–27 to ensure that employer payments of the Immigration Skills Charge and Certificate of Sponsorship fees are not treated as taxable benefits in kind for employees.

The change will apply to payments made on or after 28 October 2026.

This provides greater clarity on the tax