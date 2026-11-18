An estimated 3.5 million people across the UK have osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bones, and increases the risk of fractures and long-term health difficulties.

For World Osteoporosis Day (20 October), clinical negligence lawyers at Slater and Gordon are joining forces with the law firm’s Charity of the Year, The Royal Osteoporosis Society, to raise awareness of the bone condition, advocating for earlier detection of the disease.

In statistics shared by the charity, more than 500,000 fragility fractures occur in the UK annually, equivalent to approximately one fracture every minute. Despite this, osteoporosis is often undetected until a fracture or break occurs. In fact, the charity states only 20% of patients with osteoporosis are diagnosed following a break or fracture.

Both organisations are highlighting the impact that delayed osteoporosis diagnosis can have on individuals, as well as the cost osteoporosis has on the healthcare system. In further statistics, annually more than £4.5 billion is spent on treating patients with osteoporosis.

Head of Clinical Negligence, Emma Doughty at Slater and Gordon explains: “In my experience supporting clients affected by delayed and misdiagnosis, there is much more that needs to be done to improve early detection and driving public awareness of the condition.

“Further than the cost to UK healthcare, delayed diagnosis means that those affected by osteoporosis are unable to get the support they need, and they remain vulnerable to breaks or even more serious consequences such as long-term pain and disability. There are key opportunities for healthcare professionals to diagnose that are being missed.”

Also referred to as the ‘Silent Disease’ or the ‘Silent Thief’, osteoporosis can develop without symptoms, until a broken bone occurs.

Kirsty Carne, Senior Osteoporosis Specialist Nurse for The Royal Osteoporosis Society, shares further insight and said: “Osteoporosis develops silently. For many, detection comes due to a minor fall or result when a break occurs. Even then, it isn’t guaranteed a proper diagnosis is reached.

“The importance of bone health has historically been disregarded compared to other major conditions, despite osteoporosis having life-changing consequences for millions. Whilst we continue to call for changes in healthcare, for improvements in earlier diagnosis and prevention, it is important people are aware of their own bone health, the risks and what they can do to reduce risk to their bone health.

October also marks Menopause Awareness Month, highlighting the impact of perimenopause and menopause. In further data by the Royal Osteoporosis Society, one in two women over the age of 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis.

Kirsty added: “For many women, perimenopause and menopause are a very significant time to acknowledge their health whilst their body changes. One of the most significant, and often overlooked, is bone health when there is increased risk of osteoporosis due to a decline in oestrogen.

“Improving awareness of the connection between menopause , and particularly an early menopause (before the age of 45) and osteoporosis can be pivotal in enabling women to take such risks seriously and take proactive steps to protect their bone health earlier.”

Emma Doughty added: “This year we are proud to work closely with the Royal Osteoporosis Society to bring to light just how important awareness of osteoporosis is.

"Greater awareness of osteoporosis is vital, enabling people to learn their personal risk factors, seek support earlier and get the support they need. Whether that's seeking medical advice, reviewing lifestyle factors, or learning more about osteoporosis, greater awareness has the potential to prevent life-changing fractures and improve long-term health outcomes."

For more information and resources for support, please visit:

The Royal Osteoporosis Society: https://theros.org.uk/

Know your risk, take the Great British Bone Check today: https://thegreatbritishbonecheck.org.uk/risk