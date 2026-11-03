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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

When Sight Cannot Wait: What Dame Judi Dench’s Experience Teaches Us About Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration

Penningtons Manches Cooper LLP
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Dame Judi Dench's recent revelations about her deteriorating eyesight from wet AMD underscore the devastating impact this condition can have on independence and quality of life. This article examines the critical importance of prompt diagnosis and treatment in preventing permanent vision loss, exploring the symptoms, diagnostic procedures, and consequences of delayed intervention in cases of wet age-related macular degeneration.

United KingdomFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Arran Macleod
Arran Macleod

Recent comments by Dame Judi Dench about her deteriorating eyesight have highlighted the devastating impact that age-related macular degeneration (AMD) can have on a person’s independence, work and quality of life. The Oscar-winning actress, who has lived with wet AMD for more than a decade, recently explained that she can no longer read, act on stage or in films, and struggles to recognise faces.

Her experiences provide a powerful illustration of the real-world consequences of serious visual impairment. They also serve as an important reminder of the need for urgent investigation and treatment where wet AMD is suspected.

What is wet AMD?

Age-related macular degeneration is a condition affecting the macula, the central part of the retina responsible for detailed vision. The macula enables us to read, drive, recognise faces and perform tasks requiring fine visual focus.

There are two principal forms of AMD:

Dry AMD

Dry AMD is the most common form and usually develops gradually over a period of years. It occurs as retinal cells deteriorate with age. It is not treatable but often has a less significant impact on a patient’s vision.

Wet AMD

Wet AMD is less common but significantly more serious. It occurs when abnormal blood vessels grow beneath the retina and macula. These vessels can leak blood and fluid, causing rapid damage to the macula, which can have the effect of a sudden deterioration in central vision.

Wet AMD is treatable and when it is suspected, it is an ophthalmic emergency. Without prompt treatment, permanent sight loss can occur within a relatively short period of time.

What are the symptoms of wet AMD?

Symptoms of wet AMD develop over a matter of days or weeks, and may include:

  • distortion of straight lines, which may appear bent, wavy or crooked;
  • blurred or reduced central vision;
  • difficulty reading, despite wearing glasses;
  • difficulty recognising faces;
  • a dark or blank patch in the centre of vision;
  • colours appearing less bright or vivid;
  • problems driving, particularly when reading road signs.

Many patients initially notice symptoms when reading a newspaper, using a mobile phone, or looking at door frames, window frames or tiled surfaces, as they see straight lines looking bent or wavy, or text appearing blurred.

How is wet AMD diagnosed?

If wet AMD is suspected, then prompt diagnosis is essential. Attendance with an ophthalmic doctor is required, and referrals from an optician or GP should be made on an urgent basis.

At the point of assessment, patients will often undergo:

  • clinical assessment – a detailed history will be obtained and an examination of visual acuity, visual symptoms and any changes in central vision will take place;
  • retinal examination – the retina is examined using specialised instruments after pupil dilation;
  • optical coherence tomography (OCT) scanning – this is now the cornerstone of diagnosis. It produces high-resolution cross-sectional images of the retina and can identify retinal swelling, fluid accumulation, and structural damage to the macula.

Why urgent intervention matters

The difference between timely treatment and delayed treatment can be profound.

Wet AMD is commonly treated using intravitreal anti-VEGF injections directly into the eye. These work by blocking vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which promotes the growth and leakage of abnormal blood vessels.

The consequences of delay

If treatment is delayed, retinal tissue may become damaged and cannot always be restored, causing sight loss to be irreversible and permanent. This may occur because of delays in recognising symptoms, arranging referral (or sending a referral appropriately), and commencing anti-VEGF treatment. Such issues are often the subject of medical negligence investigations and allegations that opportunities to preserve useful vision were lost because diagnosis and treatment were not initiated as quickly as they should have been.

The human impact

The experiences described by Dame Judi Dench demonstrate that the consequences extend far beyond visual acuity measurements. She has spoken of being unable to read, recognise faces, drive, perform professionally and even appreciate landscapes and flowers in the way she once did.

Many patients experience:

  • loss of independence;
  • inability to continue employment;
  • reduced confidence outside the home;
  • social isolation;
  • loss of hobbies and leisure activities;
  • psychological distress and reduced quality of life.

Medical negligence claims for compensation frequently involve quantifying the impact of those losses.

The very public experiences of Dame Judi Dench provide a powerful reminder of how profoundly central vision loss can affect day-to-day life. While modern anti-VEGF therapies have transformed outcomes for many patients, those benefits depend upon prompt recognition of symptoms, timely referral and swift access to specialist ophthalmic treatment.

Ultimately, in the context of wet AMD, when it comes to preserving sight, time matters.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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