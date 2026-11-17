Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are among the most common infections seen in primary care, particularly in women. In many cases they are straightforward to diagnose and treat with a short course of antibiotics.

However, there are often cases where repeated assumptions that symptoms are caused by a simple UTI can delay the diagnosis of a far more serious underlying condition. When symptoms repeatedly return despite treatment, it is important that healthcare professionals consider whether there may be another explanation.

While most UTIs are treated successfully with standard NHS care, an estimated five million women in the UK experience recurrent UTIs, with symptoms repeatedly returning. These chronic UTIs, where symptoms persist for prolonged periods, can be extremely debilitating. Some patients describe the pain as feeling like ‘glass in the bladder’.

A patient who experiences recurring urinary symptoms such as pain when passing urine, frequency, urgency, lower abdominal pain, fever or unexplained fatigue may not necessarily be suffering from repeated uncomplicated UTIs. In some cases, these symptoms can be caused by more significant infections, including kidney infections, pelvic infections or infections affecting other parts of the urinary tract. More rarely, symptoms may be linked to bladder disorders, kidney stones, structural abnormalities, or even certain cancers. The key question is whether the repeated recurrence of symptoms should have prompted further investigation.

One concern sometimes raised by patients is that they were prescribed multiple courses of antibiotics over months or even years, with little effort made to establish why the infection kept returning. While repeat prescribing may be appropriate in some circumstances, there comes a point at which clinicians should consider whether urine cultures, blood tests, imaging scans, specialist referral or other investigations are required. Persistent symptoms despite treatment, recurrent infections, unusual symptoms or signs of systemic illness may all be red flags that warrant a more thorough assessment.

Delays in identifying an underlying infection can have serious consequences. Untreated kidney infections may lead to permanent kidney damage, sepsis, or long-term health complications. Pelvic infections can sometimes result in chronic pain, fertility problems, and other lasting effects. The longer an underlying condition remains undiagnosed and untreated, the greater the risk that avoidable harm may occur. Determining whether that harm could have been prevented often becomes a central question in any potential medical negligence claim.

From a legal perspective, every case turns on its own facts. A poor outcome does not automatically mean negligence has occurred. However, where there is evidence that opportunities to investigate recurrent symptoms were missed, appropriate referrals were not made, or warning signs were overlooked, it may be appropriate to explore whether the standard of care fell below what would be expected of a reasonably competent healthcare professional. If that failure resulted in a delayed diagnosis and avoidable injury, a claim for compensation may arise. Anyone concerned about a history of repeated UTIs that never seemed fully resolved should seek both appropriate medical advice and specialist legal guidance to understand whether further investigation is warranted.