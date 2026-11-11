Neighbourhood Health Is Taking Shape

Neighbourhood health is about more than place, estates and digital connectivity. It is also about how services are commissioned, contracted and delivered, and how organisations position themselves to participate in emerging neighbourhood models of care.

Over recent months, our neighbourhood health team has explored these issues in a series of articles for Healthcare Markets, examining the implications for estates, digital infrastructure and new contracting models.

While neighbourhood health is often discussed in terms of place, in reality it is equally about technology, collaboration and service delivery models.

Estates will be central to neighbourhood health delivery

The NHS's plan to deliver 250 neighbourhood health centres (NHCs) creates significant real estate and investment opportunities across the sector.

Neighbourhood health centres have the potential to reshape how health and care services are delivered locally, placing primary care infrastructure and innovative delivery models at the heart of neighbourhood-based care.

For providers, developers and investors, this creates new opportunities alongside important strategic questions around location, ownership, investment and service configuration.

As local systems move from strategy to implementation, estate decisions are likely to become a critical enabler of neighbourhood-based care.

Read our article on estates and neighbourhood health here.

Digital infrastructure is a key enabler of neighbourhood health

However, buildings alone will not deliver neighbourhood health. Services also need the digital infrastructure to support integrated working across organisations.

The NHS's shift towards neighbourhood health is about more than redesigning services. It requires digital infrastructure that can connect providers, support prevention and enable more care to be delivered closer to home.

It is clear that neighbourhood health could reshape demand across the health technology market, from interoperability solutions and shared care records to remote monitoring and virtual care platforms.

In this context, health tech SMEs may be among the biggest beneficiaries as the NHS increasingly looks for innovative, flexible solutions to support integrated and preventative care.

Read our article on digital infrastructure and neighbourhood health here.

New contracting models could reshape provider opportunities

Alongside estates and digital infrastructure, commissioning and contracting arrangements will be fundamental to turning neighbourhood health ambitions into operational reality.

While often receiving less attention than estates or digital transformation, the future commissioning of neighbourhood services may prove to be one of the most significant aspects of the agenda.

Emerging discussions around Single Neighbourhood Provider (SNP) and Multi-Neighbourhood Provider (MNP) arrangements suggest a greater focus on outcomes, pathways and system performance.

For providers, understanding how these models develop will be critical in identifying future routes to market, partnership opportunities and new approaches to service delivery.

Read our article on emerging contracting models and routes to market here.

Neighbourhood health: From policy to implementation

Since the publication of the Neighbourhood Health Framework in March 2026, attention has increasingly turned towards delivery.

Across England, systems are developing neighbourhood health plans, governance arrangements and proposals for neighbourhood health centres. While approaches vary, many areas are moving from strategic discussion towards practical planning.

Alongside this, NHS England's consultation on proposed Single Neighbourhood Provider (SNP) and Multi-Neighbourhood Provider (MNP) contractual models closed in September 2026. While the consultation was an important milestone, NHS England has made clear that it represents the first stage of a wider process, with more detailed proposals expected to follow.

What is becoming increasingly clear is that neighbourhood health will require organisations to think differently about partnerships, infrastructure and service delivery.

Organisations that understand the implications early are likely to be best placed to respond to future opportunities.