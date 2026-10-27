July 2026 – August 2026: EU/UK Regulatory Round-Up

1. UK AIFMD Reset - FCA and HMT Consult on Proposals for a New Regime

On 14 July 2026, HM Treasury (HMT) and the Financial Conduct Authority (the FCA) published a package of proposals to reform the UK alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) regime, accompanied by a redesign of fund reporting and changes to the remuneration rules for solo-regulated firms. The intention is to streamline the existing rulebook and lighten the compliance burden on firms.

The current framework requires firms that exceed the small AIFM thresholds (EUR 100 million with leverage; EUR 500 million without leverage and no redemption rights for five years) to comply with the entirety of the UK-derived Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) regime.

The FCA proposes a new three-tier classification, calibrated by reference to the aggregate net asset value (NAV) of the funds under a firm’s management, so that obligations scale with size rather than switching on in full at a single point.

Proportionality will also be measured by business model, including fund structure (open/closed-ended) and leverage use.

Additional noteworthy aspects of the reforms include:

AIF Definition : The amended definition clarifies that (i) capital raising may have occurred in the past, be ongoing or be contemplated in the future; and (ii) an investment policy may be either implicit or explicit.

: The amended definition clarifies that (i) capital raising may have occurred in the past, be ongoing or be contemplated in the future; and (ii) an investment policy may be either implicit or explicit. NPPR : The national private placement regime (NPPR) is expected to remain largely unchanged.

: The national private placement regime (NPPR) is expected to remain largely unchanged. Reporting: Funds with NAV below £500 million will report an “essential” dataset, while funds above that threshold will report an “enhanced” dataset. Firms may opt up voluntarily at any time and will have a six-month grace period after crossing a threshold before the higher reporting requirement applies.

To review our in-depth article for further details of the proposals, please see here.

2. FCA Consultation: Consumer Duty - Scope and Proportionality (CP26/23)

Executive Summary

On 11 June 2026, the FCA published its Consultation Paper CP26/23: Consumer Duty - scope and proportionality (CP26/23). 1 CP26/23 proposes targeted reforms to the Consumer Duty, which came into force in July 2023: 2

CP26/23 proposes targeted reforms to the Consumer Duty, which came into force in July 2023: The FCA proposes to limit the Consumer Duty to retail market business involving customers “usually resident” or established in the United Kingdom, removing the obligation for firms with globally distributed products to apply the Consumer Duty for non-UK customers. 3

The Consumer Duty’s application provisions will be consolidated into a new Handbook chapter (PRIN 3A), with simplified definitions of “retail market business”, “product” and “distribution chain”. 4

Firms whose role is limited such that they do not “determine or influence outcomes for retail consumers” no longer need to apply the Consumer Duty. 5

Responses to CP26/23 were due by 18 September 2026 and the FCA expects to publish a Policy Statement and the final rules in Q1 2027.

Proposed Changes to the Consumer Duty

1. The Scope of the Consumer Duty: Firms with Customers Outside the UK6

The Consumer Duty will not apply to a firm conducting business wholly for customers outside the UK .

to a firm conducting business wholly for . Where products or services are distributed to both UK and non-UK customers, firms need only comply with the Consumer Duty for UK-resident customers.

Specific carve-outs remain for UK pre-paid funeral plans and UK pension-related activities sold to customers outside the UK, where the Consumer Duty will still apply.

2. The Scope of the Consumer Duty: Types of Firms

Manufacturers : Where a product is designed solely for non-UK distribution, the firm must introduce safeguards in its distribution strategy to guard against inadvertent UK sales. If such a product nonetheless reaches UK customers, the firm must review and amend that strategy accordingly. 7

: Where a product is designed solely for non-UK distribution, the firm must introduce safeguards in its distribution strategy to guard against inadvertent UK sales. If such a product nonetheless reaches UK customers, the firm must review and amend that strategy accordingly. Principal Manufacturers : Firms with substantive control over a product’s design or operation must comply with the full products and services outcome, and price and value outcome.

: Firms with substantive control over a product’s design or operation must comply with the full products and services outcome, and price and value outcome. Secondary Manufacturers : Firms lacking substantive control are subject to reduced obligations – they must consider the impact of their contribution on the product’s manufacture and ensure their contribution does not create material risks that the product fails to meet customer needs.

: Firms lacking substantive control are subject to reduced obligations – they must consider the impact of their contribution on the product’s manufacture and ensure their contribution does not create material risks that the product fails to meet customer needs. Distributors: Being closer to the end customer and better placed to know their identity and circumstances, distributors are expected to use the customer’s address to assess UK residency. If a distributor discovers it has sold a non-UK product to a UK customer, it must review those transactions and take steps to mitigate any potential harm.

3. The Scope of the Consumer Duty: Activities Subject to the Consumer Duty

The Consumer Duty applies to retail market business, which comprises the following activities in relation to products offered, provided or sold to retail customers: 8

Manufacturing a product , including contributing to its manufacture.

, including contributing to its manufacture. Distributing a product to retail customers .

. Setting the price or charges for a product , or costs to be borne by retail customers.

, or costs to be borne by retail customers. Communicating financial promotions , preparing or issuing product literature, marketing materials, term sheets or any other customer-facing communication directed to retail customers.

, preparing or issuing product literature, marketing materials, term sheets or any other customer-facing communication directed to retail customers. Providing pre-sale or post-sale services , including customer support, transaction or redemption processing, account maintenance, claims handling, product administration and complaints handling.

, including customer support, transaction or redemption processing, account maintenance, claims handling, product administration and complaints handling. Additionally, the following activities are within scope even where no product is provided directly to the retail customer:

Approving financial promotions relating to retail market business.

relating to retail market business. Providing credit references or credit information services relating to retail customers.

or credit information services relating to retail customers. Exercising lender’s rights and duties under regulated credit agreements.

under regulated credit agreements. Administering regulated mortgage contracts (where carried out by a firm other than the original lender).

(where carried out by a firm other than the original lender). Debt administration and debt collecting.

3. FCA Policy Statement PS26/15: Improving UK Transaction Reporting Regime

On 3 August 2026, the FCA published its Policy Statement PS26/15: Improving the UK transaction reporting regime (PS26/15). 9

PS26/15 finalises the FCA’s rules and guidance for a new UK MiFIR transaction reporting framework, following Consultation Paper CP25/32, 10 which the Treasury plans will repeal the existing UK MiFIR transaction reporting legislation.

which the Treasury plans will repeal the existing UK MiFIR transaction reporting legislation. The new regime will come into force on 3 April 2028. However, the FCA will take a flexible supervisory approach from 3 August 2026 until that date, enabling firms to begin benefiting from certain changes ahead of the formal commencement date.

The key changes introduced by PS26/15 include:

Reducing the number of transaction reporting fields.

Removing reporting obligations for financial instruments which only trade on EU trading venues and for FX derivatives.

Reducing the default back reporting period from five to three years.

Exempting most corporate actions from reporting obligations.

Introducing new systems and controls guidance requiring robust incident management frameworks for transaction reporting errors.

What Will Change?

The FCA is making targeted changes to the scope, content and operation of the transaction reporting regime. The new regime will be housed in new MAR chapter 14, Transaction Reporting.

Reduction in Reporting Fields : The number of transaction reporting fields is being reduced from 65 to 52. Removed fields include the option type, option exercise style, delivery type, maturity date, notional currency 2 and five indicator fields (waiver, short selling, over-the-counter (OTC) post-trade, commodity derivative and securities financing transaction indicators). 11

: The number of transaction reporting fields is being reduced from 65 to 52. Removed fields include the option type, option exercise style, delivery type, maturity date, notional currency 2 and five indicator fields (waiver, short selling, over-the-counter (OTC) post-trade, commodity derivative and securities financing transaction indicators). Geographic Scope to UK Trading Venues Only : The regime will cover only financial instruments tradeable on UK trading venues.

: The regime will cover only financial instruments tradeable on UK trading venues. Removal of FX Derivatives from Scope : FX derivatives (options, futures, swaps, forward rate agreements and other currency-related derivatives settled physically or in cash) are removed from scope. Cryptoasset derivatives remain in scope. Firms not subject to UK EMIR (e.g. UK branches of third country firms) must continue MiFIR reporting. 12

: FX derivatives (options, futures, swaps, forward rate agreements and other currency-related derivatives settled physically or in cash) are removed from scope. Cryptoasset derivatives remain in scope. Firms not subject to UK EMIR (e.g. UK branches of third country firms) must continue MiFIR reporting. Conditional Single-Sided Reporting (CSSR) : Under standard rules, both parties to a transaction must file separate reports with the FCA. CSSR eliminates this duplication by allowing one party (the sending firm) to rely on the other party (the receiving firm) to report on its behalf. The new framework reduces the information a sending firm must provide to four data points and extends CSSR to DEAL and MTCH trading. 13

: Under standard rules, both parties to a transaction must file separate reports with the FCA. CSSR eliminates this duplication by allowing one party (the sending firm) to rely on the other party (the receiving firm) to report on its behalf. The new framework reduces the information a sending firm must provide to four data points and extends CSSR to DEAL and MTCH trading. Corporate Actions Exemption : Most corporate actions are exempted from reporting, covering issuer-initiated restructuring events that create or terminate reportable instruments, and tender offers. 14 Unlike the earlier regime, the exemption applies regardless of whether the investor made a decision. Exclusions cover all corporate event activity except initial public offerings (IPOs), secondary public offerings, placings and debt issuance.

: Most corporate actions are exempted from reporting, covering issuer-initiated restructuring events that create or terminate reportable instruments, and tender offers. Unlike the earlier regime, the exemption applies regardless of whether the investor made a decision. Exclusions cover all corporate event activity except initial public offerings (IPOs), secondary public offerings, placings and debt issuance. Reduction in Back Reporting Period : The default back reporting period for correcting transaction reporting errors is being reduced from five to three years. The FCA retains its ability to require up to five years of back reports on an exceptional basis for serious reporting failings. 15

: The default back reporting period for correcting transaction reporting errors is being reduced from five to three years. The FCA retains its ability to require up to five years of back reports on an exceptional basis for serious reporting failings. Article 26(2) Reporting and Over-Reporting : Firms may now voluntarily “over-report” index-underlying derivatives, simplifying the eligibility assessment. Additional flexibility permits reporting International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) for all underlying instruments in basket derivatives, regardless of whether they appear in the FCA Financial Instruments Reference Data System (FIRDS).

: Firms may now voluntarily “over-report” index-underlying derivatives, simplifying the eligibility assessment. Additional flexibility permits reporting International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) for all underlying instruments in basket derivatives, regardless of whether they appear in the FCA Financial Instruments Reference Data System (FIRDS). OTC Derivative Identifiers: The FCA will maintain the OTC ISIN as the identifier for OTC derivatives and is supporting work to create more stable identifiers for certain asset classes (e.g. rates). There are currently nearly 12 million active OTC ISINs in FCA FIRDS, representing approximately 66% of all active instruments on the system.

Content of Transaction Reports

In addition to the removal of 13 data fields from transaction reports (reducing the total from 65 to 52), PS26/15 introduces several changes to the content and population of the remaining fields.

Definition of Transaction Reporting Firms : Firms subject to transaction reporting requirements include: (a) a MiFID investment firm (excluding a collective portfolio management investment firm); or (b) a third country investment firm when it carries on MiFID or equivalent third country business from an establishment in the UK. 16 17

: Firms subject to transaction reporting requirements include: (a) a MiFID investment firm (excluding a collective portfolio management investment firm); or (b) a third country investment firm when it carries on MiFID or equivalent third country business from an establishment in the UK. Identification of Natural Persons: Firms must obtain a national identifier from natural person clients before providing a service that triggers a transaction reporting obligation. Required information includes full name, date of birth and a national identifier. Natural persons from the Isle of Man, Gibraltar, the Channel Islands and other British Overseas Territories should be identified using the MAR 14 Annex 2 approach for “all other countries”.18

4. ESMA Statement on Preparing for Transition to T+1 Settlement

On 20 July 2026, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) published its statement on how firms should prepare for the T+1 implementation (the Statement). 19

The Statement sets out two key compliance deadlines for market participants:

Interim Deadline - 7 December 2026: Firms need to comply with the changes brought in by the amendments to the regulatory technical standards (RTS). 20

- 7 December 2026: Firms need to comply with the changes brought in by the amendments to the regulatory technical standards (RTS). Final Deadline - 11 October 2027: EU financial markets will formally transition to a T+1 settlement cycle.

Key Changes Required by 7 December 2026

The key changes that must be in place by 7 December 2026 are as follows:

Allocation and confirmation timing : Professional clients must ensure that written allocations and confirmations are received by the investment firm as soon as possible and no later than 23:00 CET on trade date. Retail clients are subject to the same 23:00 CET deadline. 21

: Professional clients must ensure that written allocations and confirmations are received by the investment firm as soon as possible and no later than 23:00 CET on trade date. Retail clients are subject to the same 23:00 CET deadline. Electronic standardised communication : Written allocations and confirmations must be sent using an electronic standardised communication method structured so that software applications can easily identify, recognise and extract specific data. 22

: Written allocations and confirmations must be sent using an electronic standardised communication method structured so that software applications can easily identify, recognise and extract specific data. Professional Client Measures : Investment firms must require their professional clients to: 23

: Investment firms must require their professional clients to: Send allocations and confirmations using international open communication procedures, including details of the place of settlement.

Provide all reference data necessary to settle a trade (including standing settlement instructions) in a standardised, electronic format, and to keep that information updated sufficiently in advance to ensure timely settlement.

5. Policy Statement 26/16 - Changes to Information Flows for UK Equity IPOs

On 5 August 2026, the FCA published Policy Statement 26/16, “Changes to information flows for UK equity IPOs” (PS26/16), 24 finalising the proposals from Consultation Paper CP26/14. 25 The new rules took effect the same day, applying to IPOs on UK regulated markets requiring an approved prospectus.

finalising the proposals from Consultation Paper CP26/14. The new rules took effect the same day, applying to IPOs on UK regulated markets requiring an approved prospectus. PS26/16 pares back the pre-existing rules relating to information flows during equity IPOs (as located in Chapter 11A of the Conduct of Business sourcebook, COBS). In the FCA’s view, the past regime (i) did not encourage the publication of unconnected research; (ii) heightened execution risk owing to the elongated waiting period mandated; and (iii) saddled UK issuers with costs their international competitors do not bear.

PS26/16 (i) removes the one-day/seven-day waiting period between publication of an approved registration document or prospectus and connected research; (ii) removes the requirement for syndicate banks to give unconnected analysts the same access as their own analysts; and (iii) corrects COBS 12.2.21R.

Background

The prior regime (Chapter 11A of COBS) came into force in 2018 (via PS17/23) 26 and aimed to improve the quality and availability of information during the UK equity IPO process. The rules aimed to (i) restore the primacy of the FCA-approved prospectus; (ii) promote unconnected research; and (iii) address perceived conflicts in connected research, namely that connected analysts were incentivised to produce positive coverage of deals to secure future investment banking business.

and aimed to improve the quality and availability of information during the UK equity IPO process. The rules aimed to (i) restore the primacy of the FCA-approved prospectus; (ii) promote unconnected research; and (iii) address perceived conflicts in connected research, namely that connected analysts were incentivised to produce positive coverage of deals to secure future investment banking business. Before 2018, connected research (research published by syndicate banks providing deal-related services to the issuer) was often released simultaneously with the “intention to float” announcement, and was usually the only written source on the company at that stage, giving it outsized influence over early price formation.

The FCA’s solution was to encourage the publication of unconnected research by non-syndicate firms and independent providers. Under COBS 11A.1.4BR to COBS 11A.1.4ER, a firm intending to publish connected IPO research was required to ensure that unconnected analysts were given access to the same information as its own analysts.

If unconnected analysts were offered access to the same analyst briefing as connected analysts, connected research could be published one day after the approved registration document or prospectus.

Otherwise, connected research had to be withheld for seven days so that unconnected analysts could request equivalent access and prepare their own coverage. In practice issuers rarely took the joint-briefing route, so the seven-day period became the default and a floor under the UK IPO timetable.

The rules effectively added a further seven-day delay. In responding to CP26/14, market participants remarked that “…the effective extension of the public period for an IPO, as a result of the 7-day connected research delay, has had a material impact on the UK’s attractiveness as a listing venue”.

The regime also curtailed analysts’ ability to obtain information from issuers to produce their research. Because information shared with connected analysts had to be capable of being shared with unconnected analysts, issuers and syndicate banks shared less with everyone. Information flows to analysts were damaged.

What Has Changed?

1. Removal of the waiting period

COBS 11A.1.4FR is amended to remove the one-day/seven-day waiting period. The approved registration document or prospectus and connected research may now be published simultaneously.

Connected research still cannot be published ahead of the approved registration document or prospectus.

2. Removal of the equal information-sharing requirement

The requirements in COBS 11A.1.4BR to COBS 11A.1.4ER are removed. Syndicate banks intending to publish connected IPO research no longer need to offer to share the same information with a range of unconnected analysts as they do with their own research analysts.

The rules also carried a compliance and cost burden for syndicate banks, in identifying and vetting unconnected analysts and managing access. That burden falls away with their removal.

3. Technical correction

The FCA has also corrected COBS 12.2.21R.

When the MiFID Organisational Regulation was transferred into the FCA Handbook, the drafting of COBS 12.2.21R departed from the intended position as to who may review a draft of investment research containing a recommendation or target price before it is disseminated.

The FCA has reverted to the original formulation, restoring the intended policy position rather than effecting substantive reform.

Next Steps

The final rules came into force on publication on 5 August 2026. There is no transitional period, and no action is required to take advantage of the change.

Firms and issuers still have the option of engaging with unconnected analysts during the IPO process, but this is no longer required and any conditions will be a matter of commercial negotiation between the parties.

Firms should revisit their IPO windows, together with their connected research procedures, both of which are likely to have been structured around the seven-day timeline.

6. Handbook Notice 143 - Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market (Clarificatory Amendments) Instrument 2026

In its quarterly consultation CP26/8 (No. 51), 27 the FCA proposed amendments clarifying the scope of certain obligations and exemptions under the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations (POATRs) regime. 28

the FCA proposed amendments clarifying the scope of certain obligations and exemptions under the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations (POATRs) regime. Handbook Notice 143 (the Handbook Notice) 29 contains the “Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market (Clarificatory Amendments) Instrument 2026” (the Instrument) effective the same day.

contains the “Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market (Clarificatory Amendments) Instrument 2026” (the Instrument) effective the same day. The Instrument amends the FCA’s “Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market sourcebook” (the PRM) to give proper effect to aspects of the POATRs regime, which became effective on 19 January 2026.

Key Changes:

Director and employee share exemption (PRM 1.4.12R) :

: The exemption from the prospectus requirement for securities offered, allotted or to be allotted to existing or former directors or employees is no longer available where the purpose of the offer or allotment is a subsequent transfer of the securities to a third party, as part of an arrangement to raise funds from, or satisfy an obligation with, a third party for the benefit of the issuer. The original drafting allowed the exemption to be used for third-party fundraising, contrary to the policy intent.

Legitimate incentive or employee share schemes are unaffected and may still rely on the exemption where transfer to a third party is not the purpose of the offer or allotment, even if payment to the issuer or affiliated undertaking is a byproduct.

Publication of final terms (PRM 2.3.9R) :

: Final terms not included in the base prospectus or a supplementary prospectus now expressly incorporates the method of publication under PRM 9.5.4R.

Protected forward-looking statements (PFLS) (PRM 8.2.3R) :

: The rule previously required the content-specific accompanying statement to sit immediately next to the PFLS to which it relates, risking repetitive text throughout. Issuers now have greater flexibility over presentation, provided readers can still easily locate the accompanying statement.

Cross-reference lists on submission (PRM 9.2.16R and PRM 9.4.3R) :

: Where applicable, cross-reference lists identifying the pages on which the statements required by PRM 8 appear must be submitted. Separately, issuers no longer need to confirm that previously submitted cross-reference lists are unchanged.

Publication of an IPO prospectus (PRM 9.5.2R) :

: Previously, all IPO prospectuses had to be published at least three working days before the offer closed (whether or not there was retail participation).

It now applies only where there is retail participation and the offer is not made in reliance on the exemptions from the public offer prohibition in paragraphs (1) to (5) and (12) of Schedule 1 to the POATRs.

Supplementary prospectuses amending the terms and conditions (PRM 10.1.9R) :

: PRM 10.1.9R permits a supplementary prospectus to amend the terms and conditions, or form of final terms, of securities issued under a base prospectus only in specified circumstances.

One permitted scenario was that the change resulted in securities “fungible” with those that could have been issued under the base prospectus immediately beforehand. “Fungible” is replaced with “manifestly the same”, restoring the intended policy outcome.

Notifying investors about supplementary prospectuses and withdrawal rights (PRM 10.1.16R and PRM 10.1.17R) :

: When making an offer, PRM 10.1.16R requires an issuer, or an underwriter appointed by it, to tell an investor buying or subscribing directly that a supplementary prospectus may be published and that withdrawal rights may arise in certain circumstances. PRM 10.1.17R imposes an equivalent obligation where the securities are bought or subscribed for through an intermediary.

Both rules were broader in scope than PRM 10.1.14R, which specifies when withdrawal rights are actually available. They are now aligned with it.

7. Policy Statement for the Framework for a UK Equity Consolidated Tape and Next Steps for Delivery (CP26/31)

The FCA published its framework for an UK equity consolidated tape (the CT) in its Policy Statement finalising the framework consulted upon in CP25/31, 30 alongside a new consultation and call for input (CP26/31) containing (i) final rules; (ii) a consultation; and (iii) a call for input on how the CT will function in practice.

alongside a new consultation and call for input (CP26/31) containing (i) final rules; (ii) a consultation; and (iii) a call for input on how the CT will function in practice. The CT collates and distributes market data, such as prices and volumes of trades in equities. “Equity” in this instance refers to shares, exchange-traded funds, depositary receipts and certificates, and similar instruments.

Currently, fragmented data hampers liquidity assessment and best execution monitoring. Accordingly, the FCA aims to consolidate trading data into a single source, improving access, price transparency and liquidity for all market participants, including internationally.

The CT will include both post-trade data and first-level attributed pre-trade data (best bid/offer) for the initial five-year contract period. The CT provider (the CTP) must have income sharing arrangements with data contributors.

First-level pre-trade data aligns with the approach in the US (Securities and Exchange Commission) and EU proposed consolidated tape.

Timings:

The CT is expected to become operational in 2027 or early 2028 following procurement (commencing in early 2027 after rule finalisation). Post-implementation review will follow two years after go-live.

In the interim, the FCA publishes end-of-day consolidated data on a T+1 basis via its Market Activity Report for Shares (Official List). This ceases when the real-time CT becomes operational.

Policy Statement rules were effective upon publication on 31 July 2026, while the Call for Input closed on 18 September 2026. CTP procurement commences in early 2027 after rule finalisation.

Footnotes

1 https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/consultation/cp26-23.pdf.

2 https://www.fca.org.uk/publications/policy-statements/ps22-9-new-consumer-duty.

3 Chapter 2, page 11: https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/consultation/cp26-23.pdf

4 Chapter 3, page 17: https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/consultation/cp26-23.pdf

5 Chapter 3, page 19: https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/consultation/cp26-23.pdf

6 Chapter 2: https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/consultation/cp26-23.pdf

7 Chapter 3, para 3.24 – 3.40: https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/consultation/cp26-23.pdf

8 Proposed wording of PRIN 3A.1.2 R (pg 114)

9 https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/policy/ps26-15.pdf.

10 https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/consultation/cp25-32.pdf.

11 Para 3.1-3.7, https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/policy/ps26-15.pdf

12 Para 3.8-3.13 https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/policy/ps26-15.pdf

13 Para 3.21-3.28 https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/policy/ps26-15.pdf

14 Para 3.29 -3.33 and proposed MAR Handbook chapter at p.p 92 – 94 https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/policy/ps26-15.pdf

15 Para 6.2-6.14 https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/policy/ps26-15.pdf

16 Note, the FCA is separately considering reporting obligations for collective portfolio management investment firms as part of its Fund Reporting for Asset Management Entities review (CP26/26).

17 Para 4.5 – 4.9 https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/policy/ps26-15.pdf

18 Para 4.15 and 4.22 https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/policy/ps26-15.pdf

19 https://www.esma.europa.eu/sites/default/files/2026-07/ESMA74-2119945926-3773_T_1_statement.pdf.

20 https://www.esma.europa.eu/sites/default/files/2025-10/ESMA74-2119945926-3430_Final_Report_-_CSDR_RTS_on_Settlement_Discipline_and_tools_to_improve_settlement_efficiency.pdf.

21 ESMA Final Report, ESMA74-2119945926-3430, 13 October 2025. See proposed wording of Article 2 and 3.

22 ESMA Final Report, ESMA74-2119945926-3430, 13 October 2025. See proposed wording of Article 2.

23 ESMA Final Report, ESMA74-2119945926-3430, 13 October 2025. See proposed wording of Article 2.

24 https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/policy/ps26-16.pdf.

25 https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/consultation/cp26-14.pdf.

26 https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/policy/ps17-23.pdf.

27 https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/policy/ps17-23.pdf.

28 The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (SI 2024/105).

29 https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/handbook/handbook-notice-143.pdf.